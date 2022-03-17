Plattsburgh State’s Jim Malantis stops to attempt a jump shot as Steve Holmes (4) watches, on Dec. 1, 1982. The Cards went on to suffer a loss to Albany State, 87-67. (Chris Lavin/P-R File Photo)
P-R Sports Photo Flashback: March 17, 2022
Trending Video
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
81, Malone, N.Y., passed March 15, 2022. Funeral service will be held at Frary Funeral Home, Friday, March 18, 2022, 7 p.m. Visitation will be held prior from 5 to 7 p.m. Arrangements with Frary Funeral Home, Malone.
PLANO [mdash] Michael Manor, age 76, went into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 11, 2022. For a complete obituary, service information and to leave condolences, please visit affoplano.com.
CHURUBUSCO [mdash] On December 4, 2021, Allen Caswell of Churubusco, peacefully passed away at the age of 91 with his daughter, Amy by his side. Buddy was born on August 20, 1930 to Bertha Olyer and Allen Caswell. He joined his older sister, Betty at the home of his grandfather, Henry Olyer,…
Most Popular
Articles
- Suspects in shooting incident caught
- Police release name of suspect arrested following Tuesday's shooting
- Jury selection to begin in Peru murder case
- The future of Margaret Street? City, firm unveil possible redesigns to roadway
- COs weary of solitary changes
- City continues weighing options on Durkee lot
- State spending poised to climb
- Williams elected Saranac Lake mayor
- Stefanik hit over Trump comments
- Plattsburgh State women beat Colby in OT, advance to final four
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.