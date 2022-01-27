P-R Sports Photo Flashback: Jan. 27, 2022

Todd Coupal (11) of Seton Catholic shoots it past Plattsburgh High’s Bryce Dingman (4) in a game at Stafford Ice Arena, on Jan. 8, 1992. The Knights won it, 4-1. (Mike Dowd/P-R File Photo)

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you