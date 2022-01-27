Todd Coupal (11) of Seton Catholic shoots it past Plattsburgh High’s Bryce Dingman (4) in a game at Stafford Ice Arena, on Jan. 8, 1992. The Knights won it, 4-1. (Mike Dowd/P-R File Photo)
P-R Sports Photo Flashback: Jan. 27, 2022
Trending Video
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Margaret M. Lavene Breyette, 92, of Hardscrabble Road, Cadyville, NY, passed away on Monday January 24,2021 at UVHN:CVPH Medical Center in Plattsburgh. At Margaret's request there will be no services. Arrangements are by Brown Funeral Home, Cadyville, NY.
Most Popular
Articles
- New border vax rules begin
- CO union calls for action, fearing state prisons could get worse in 2022
- Rouses Point mayor, trustees clash
- HUNTING FOR GOLD: Local bobsledder Church bound for Beijing Olympics
- Police Log: Jan. 22, 2022
- Stefanik not planning presidential run
- State judge overturns NY mask mandate
- Hochul taps Rice to lead APA
- Champlain Area Trails hires new communications director
- Fit for Business: Fitness centers adapting to COVID challenges
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.