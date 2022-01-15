Sean Lobdell (23) of Ticonderoga looks to go up with a layup while MAI’s Scott Beebie (44) hunts for the stop on Dec. 10, 1985, where the Sentinels secured the 61-53 win. (Mike Brown/P-R File Photo)
P-R Sports Photo Flashback: Jan. 15, 2022
