Rita Boule (52) of Mount Assumption works through the defensive pressure of AuSable Valley’s Sue Ford (35) during a game on Jan. 13, 1986. The Patriots were able to pull away with the overtime win, 48-45. (Dave Paczak/P-R File Photo)
P-R Sports Photo Flashback: Feb 5, 2022
Trending Video
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Dawn M. Metcalfe died Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at her home. Calling hours will be Monday February 7, 2022, 1 to 3 PM. Arrangements are in the care of the Hamilton Funeral Home, 294 Mannix Road, Peru, 643-9055.
Most Popular
Articles
- A NORTH COUNTRY LEGACY: Ryan's dedication to education, athletics, community remembered
- City PD officer charged with assault
- Conditions shut down Plattsburgh ferry crossing
- NY-21 candidates weigh in on redrawn district
- Local therapist offering new Parkinson’s disease treatment
- Broadway stars to teach Plattsburgh dancers
- Stefanik set to benefit from redrawn district map
- Bill aims to erase "duty to retreat" in New York law
- Union: Two Upstate Correction officers attacked by inmate
- PHS downs Ti, 52-32; Saranac upsets Moriah, 56-44
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.