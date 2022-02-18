P-R Sports Photo Flashback: Feb. 18, 2022

Steve Halprin of Malone, on top, ties up John Abrams of Beekmantown in a 127-pound match on Dec. 30 1976 at the Beekmantown Booster Club Alumni Wrestling Tournament. Halprin went on to win 2-1 over Abrams. (Steve Frazier/P-R File Photo)

 

