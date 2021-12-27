Jeff Earich (24) of Plattsburgh High shoots for a jumper while Saranac’s Tom Welch (40) looks on, Dec. 27, 1991. The Chiefs pulled out the 44-39 win in the end. (Paul Marcus/P-R File Photo)
P-R Sports Photo Flashback: Dec. 27, 2021
