P-R Sports Photo Flashback: Dec. 27, 2021

EPSON scanner image

Jeff Earich (24) of Plattsburgh High shoots for a jumper while Saranac’s Tom Welch (40) looks on, Dec. 27, 1991. The Chiefs pulled out the 44-39 win in the end. (Paul Marcus/P-R File Photo)

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you