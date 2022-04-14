P-R Sports Photo Flashback: April 14, 2022

EPSON scanner image

 

Jean Flora of Peru during a gymnastics meet on Dec. 2, 1976 versus MAI, where Peru won 51.25-45.55. Flora went on to score a 4.0 in vaulting, landing her fourth place and giving her the best all-around score for Peru. (Steve Frazier/P-R File Photo)

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you