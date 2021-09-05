Looking Back: September 2021

5 YEARS AGO (2016)
Ally Post and Sam Spear led Peru to a 7-1 victory over AuSable Valley with two goals apiece.
Saranac Lake’s Will Coats and Joe Viscardo connected for two touchdowns in a 23-12 victory over Saranac.
Northeastern Clinton’s Sierra Gonyo singlehandedly shutout Peru with all three scores in a 3-0 victory in Northern Soccer League play.
AuSable Valley’s Caleb Hamilton scored the only goal in a defense-heavy game for a 1-0 victory over Beekmantown. The Patriots’ goalkeeper, Ryan Thomas, secured 17 saves.
Beekmantown’s Allyssa Rock, Brooke Bjelko and Ashley Maggy were all key contributors to their 3-1 volleyball victory over Northeastern Clinton. Rock had 41 assists, Bjelko had 15 points and 23 kills, and Maggy had 10 points and 10 digs.
Brett Juntunen scored the first goal of a Northern Adirondack shutout over Seton Catholic, with Stephen Peryea and Bailey Cross following with a goal each.
Kyleigh Melhorn led Plattsburgh High to a 3-1 win over Lake Placid, with 10 aces and 10 assists.
Brandon Snow’s 30-yard touchdown would be the catalyst for AuSable Valley in a 14-7 win over Plattsburgh High, while Patriots quarterback Dalton McDonald would finish 15-of-27 for 220 yards and two touchdowns.
Peru’s Delaney Brown notched a victory in the all-around, giving her team a 151.4-139.65 win over Beekmantown in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference gymnastics.
Ryan Flora of Plattsburgh High finished just 12 seconds ahead of Andy Mazzella of Peru, securing the race win in a three-team meet.
10 YEARS AGO (2011)
Nathan Reynolds and Jordan Barriere scored Chazy’s two goals in a 2-0 shutout of Beekmantown during the Frankie Garrow Memorial Tournament.
Makayla Patnode, with 15 points, five aces and 13 assists, and Kaitlin Miller, who had 14 points, six aces, five kills, eight assists, and two blocks, led the Chateauguay Bulldogs to a 3-0 victory over Potsdam.
Alex Cederstrom rushed for 108 yards in Peru’s 22-19 victory against Saranac Lake in the season opener, with teammate Jeff Kurz adding 58 extra yards.
Aaron Cross and Brandon Terry of Saranac each blasted in two goals in a 6-1 victory over Northern Adirondack in the Early Bird Boys’ Soccer tournament, while Conor Christopherson and Kolby Keysor also scored for the Chiefs.
The Plattsburgh State men’s soccer team improved its record to 3-0 with help from Joe Aratari and Mike Payne scoring the Cardinals’ two goals.
Shannon Egan scored Seton Catholic’s first goal in the second half in the season opener of Northern Soccer League Division II play. Following her was Kelli Ryan at 22:09 and Paige Splitter with two at 24:37 and 30:19.
David Miller led Northern Adirondack with two goals in a 5-0 victory over Westport, with Justin Kellett, Jared Nichols and Evan Nichols also adding to the lead.
The Beekmantown Eagles dominated Plattsburgh High with a 47-0 victory. Key players included quarterback Carter Frechette, who threw two touchdowns and rushed one in, and Devin Backes, who caught a score and ran in another.
Northeastern Clinton’s Kyle McCarthy touched all five goals, scoring three and assisting two, in the Cougars’ 5-1 win over Saranac Lake in Northern Soccer League play. Liam McDonough and Bo Leduc were the other scorers.
Alyssa Leonard placed first in all four events, claiming the top all-round score and pushing her Beekmantown team to a 156.50-150.05 victory over Peru in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference girls gymnastics.
15 YEARS AGO (2006)
Michael Douglas, quarterback for AuSable Valley, finished the game 8-of-14 for 206 yards and a touchdown, leading the Patriots to a 38-0 victory over Tupper Lake.
First half goals by John LeGuirato and Danny Faiella jolted Plattsburgh State to a 2-0 win over Johnson State.
Tom Vossler of Saranac Lake hauled in a punt in his own territory, and found his way into the end zone for a 72-yard touchdown, just two minutes into the season opener against Beekmantown. The Red Storm went on to win, 35-14.
Brothers Chris and Andy Matott both scored goals in the Pizza Hut/NCCS Soccer Tournament, leading the Cougars to 2-0 victory over Peru.
Saranac’s fullback Ryan Buckley rushed for 40 yards in a 21-7 victory over Potsdam in Northern Conference Football.
Helen Giroux led her Chazy team with two goals and two assists in a 6-0 victory over Schroon Lake. Madelaine Guay, Katrina Reynolds, Victoria Reynolds and Shauni Trombly all added scores as well.
James Lenhart notched a pick-six for Ticonderoga in a 13-0 win over Peru, their first win over Peru since the 80’s.
The Northeastern Clinton girls dominated Moriah in a 10-0 victory, with two goals each from Jen Bechard, Heather DeCoste and Rachael Everleth, along with a goal apiece from Amanda Rabideau, Colleen Honan, Jordan Clark and Alex Forey.
Colin Cummings was able to secure a hat-trick in double overtime for Beekmantown’s 5-2 victory over Peru.
Michelle Morse was Peru’s only triple-winner, while Meg Miller, Kelly Caron, Sara Connelly and Caitlin Houle were all double-winners in their 119-55 win over Moriah in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference girls’ swimming.
20 YEARS AGO (2001)
Elyse Lafountain put Northeastern Clinton on the board in the championship game of the Parker Brothers Lady Cougar Soccer Tournament, while Jess Poirier, Erin Harrigan and Emmalee Colby each kicked one in as well.
Adam Prue secured the tiebreaking goal at 24:07, giving Peru a 2-1 victory over Saranac Lake.
Casey Richard scored with just 34 seconds left in the game, propelling Northeastern Clinton to a 2-1 victory over Northern Adirondack.
Katrina Liska dominated Northern Adirondack, almost singlehandedly, posting three goals in less than five minutes, guiding AuSable Valley to a 6-0 win.
Courtney Chatland and Jacob Rivers were stars of the Beekmantown Eagles football team in a 42-13 win over Moriah. Chatland rushed for 149 yards in 13 carries and scored twice at 15 and 50 yards. Rivers rushed for a 12-yard touchdown and a 63-yard punt return for six.
Dave Baker scored the only goal with the clock expiring, lifting Plattsburgh to a 1-0 win over AuSable Valley in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference soccer.
Brad Griffin of Lake Placid notched a 137 in 36 holes to beat out Montreal’s Mickey Batton in the Craig Wood Open Golf Tournament.
Andreanne LaBonte headed Seton Catholic’s victory with two goals and an assist, along with Gena Rosenbaum and Brynn Matkoski, winning 4-2 over Beekmantown.
Eric Tyo landed himself in first place, with teammate Joe Millett not far behind in third, to lead the Peru boys cross country team to victories over AuSable Valley and Lake Placid.
Plattsburgh State notched the 7-1 win over Green Mountain College in women’s tennis, with Cardinal Debra Laporte avenging an earlier loss, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6, in the No. 1 singles.
30 YEARS AGO (1991)
Eric Redman kicked a 25-yard field goal in overtime to push the Plattsburgh North Stars to a 10-7 victory over the Watertown Red & Black.
Kelli O’Connell became the unofficial leading scorer, with 138 points all time, for Section VII girls soccer after leading Seton to a 4-0 victory over Chateauguay.
Lt. Col Tim Jolin captured the Plattsburgh Air Force Base club championship in a 54-hole total with 224 strokes.
Todd Howard went 3-for-3 in a 7-6 Hi-Falls Lounge victory over Legion Post 1619 in Adirondack Slo-Pitch League baseball.
Kristi Barnes, Amy Nutt, Patty Rabideau, Carrie Nutt, Michelle LePage and Jen Tetreault all scored goals in the opening round of the A.N. Deringer INC.-Lakewood Market 1991 Lady Cougar Classic. Rian McManus stayed busy in the net in the 6-0 shutout with nine saves.
Jeff Ulrich’s grand slam home run in the third inning helped Mold-Rite dominate Sun Foods in a 9-1 victory in Gentlemen’s Slo-Pitch League B Division finals. Jim Caron, Greg Bulriss and John Bushey all got two hits, and Randy LaBarge secured the pitching win.
Jackie LaFreniere scored a hat trick for Northern Adirondack in the opening game of the soccer season against Ticonderoga. Gwen LaBarre with two and Jody Rounds with one scored the remaining goals for the Bobcats.
The Bluff Point Golf and Country Club women’s team consisting of Judy Hall, Phyllis Dodd, Gail Mercurio and Paige Raville took home the Women’s Division III Championship at the 11th Annual State Golf Championship of the American Cancer Society.
Al Wood and Randy Ebersole each added two-run home runs to cap off Nadim's 14-2 domination over Paddy’s in Gentlemen’s Slo-Pitch Softball. Steve Criss and Roy Ebersole each hit a two-run single to add to Nadim’s solid lead.
Paul Pendleton and Zeke Lancto pushed past Saranac’s early lead to score a goal each in the second half, giving Seton Catholic a 2-1 season opening victory.
40 YEARS AGO (1981)
Dick and Celine Cable won the Pepsi Challenge Cup Mixed doubles 7-6, 3-6, 6-3 against Bill and Barbara McLeod.
Mike O’Connor won the Bluff Point Golf & Country Club championship for the fifth time.
Mitch Juneau captured the Most Valuable Player honors after securing two triples, two doubles, a singles, and scoring five times during the Lake Champlain Slow-Pitch Softball League all-star game.
Mary Rogers scored a goal with just one second remaining, pushing St. John’s over Plattsburgh, 1-0, in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference soccer.
Erin Casey scored the game winner at 1:42 of the second overtime, allowing MAI to come out on top of Peru, 3-2.
Peru’s Mike Henrich, with an assist from Chris Herdic, topped Northeastern Clinton with a goal at 14:45 of the fourth quarter, giving Peru a 2-1 surprise victory.
Bob Brenner, John Melnick, Mike Hellijas and Bill Jones all placed in the top ten in Plattsburgh State men’s cross country, defeating the University of Vermont 27-29. Bob McCord finished in 11th place for the Cardinals.
Cami Rock and Becky Rock both won two events in gymnastics to lead Peru to a 149.42-131.42 victory over AuSable Valley.
Moriah’s fullback Pete Mazzotte scored two three-yard touchdowns to propel the Vikings to a 14-7 win over St. John’s.
The offense of the Plattsburgh High football team ran through Mount Assumption, 28-0, led by Steve Garrow, John Hollop and Greg Stanley.
50 YEARS AGO (1971)
Boule and Sherm Hamel each got four hits in the B Division Gentlemen’s Slo-Pitch League championship game, pushing Universal News to a 13-4 victory over the Beekmantown Teachers.
Harry Walcoff won the Ensign Class Championship while Tom Brown won the Bluejacket Class championship in the annual class racing sponsored by the Valcour Sailing Club.
Denis Giroux had a perfect race at Plattsburgh International Raceway’s 150-lapper, pulling away with a healthy lead in the 27th lap.
Peter Kowalowski hurled 13 strikeouts and allowed only four hits to come up with the pitching win in the county baseball Pony League championship.
Pauline Corron bowled a 227 and then went on to record a 602 at North Bowl Lanes in the City Mixed League.
Skip O’Hara scored Plattsburgh High’s only touchdown late in the second quarter in a close 8-6 victory over Ticonderoga in the Champlain Valley League opener.
Bob Mehan had a great game, rushing for 161 yards and scoring four touchdowns for St. John’s as they dominated Beekmantown, 58-0.
Plattsburgh’s Gary Palmer came out on top of 15 other shooters, winning first place in the Rod & Gun Club Invitational Pistol Tournament.
Bernard Perry of Chazy had eight saves and Jim Chilton of Northern Adirondack had 13 in a scoreless tie in the Champlain Valley League soccer season opener.
Marty Walker booted the first three goals for Peru in their season opener, leading them to a 5-0 victory over the Dannemora Knights. John Cuffe and Jim Robinson scored the remaining goals.
60 YEARS AGO (1961)
Donna Loquash hit a triple that allowed Helen Coryer, Sharron Duquette and herself to score, leading the Cadyville over Lyon Mountain 13-12 in the Babe Ruth Championship.
Larry Miller rolled a 573 triple and a 210 single for Mickey’s Restaurant, taking first place in the Business Men’s Bowling League.
Al D’Lano from Plattsburgh won the Championship Flight of the First Annual Essex County Open at the Westport Inn.
Peru’s Bob Way threw a no-hitter, leading his team to a 7-1 victory over the Dannemora town team, and advancing them to the Adirondack League Finals.
Bob Christy notched a 256 single game and a 642 triple to sweep honors in the $1,000 Classic League, putting his team, Dominic’s Charcoal, into a three-way tie with Levy Bros. and Demary and Rock.
Gerry Levene was named the top hitter and pitcher of the Lions Club of the Plattsburgh Little Leaguers, with 21 home runs at-bat, and three one-hitters and two two-hitters.
Gert Rusterholtz secured the Women’s Championship over Marg Jerry, 5 and 3, at the Plattsburgh Golf and Country Club.
Mack Miller of Ellenburg, Dick Manning of Chateauguay and Bill Hickey of Lake Placid finished first, second and third, respectively, at the Hobby Feature at Airborne Park.
Tom Eaton led Demary and Rock to a victory with a 257 single and a 626 triple, scoring the high for the evening and avenging his team’s previous loss to Levy Bros.
Bob White, of Mount Assumption Institute, had three touchdowns to help dominate Peru, 26-13.
70 YEARS AGO (1951)
Art Langevin gave the Plattsburgh Independents five hits in six appearances at-bat, including a triple, in a 18-6 win over Genesee.
The Lyon Mountain Miners took a late 5-0 victory over Peru in the Champlain Valley League semi-finals with Jake Tolosky and Slavin Chase hitting singles to help up the score.
Ed Ashley hurled a no-hitter and no-run game, giving AuSable the nod in the Champlain Valley League semi-finals, 3-0.
Jim O’Connell, of Cadyville, took home the pitching win against Tupper Lake in the Adirondack League final playoffs. He also scored after hitting a double, adding to Cadyville’s lead.
Roger Tolosky went 4-for-4 at the plate, securing a two-run homerun and three doubles to help the Lyon Mountain Miners in a 6-1 victory over AuSable Forks in Champlain Valley League finals, giving them a 1-0 lead in the series.
Duana Covey rocketed two home runs for Cadyville in a 18-7 exhibition victory over Keeseville.
Dick Perry led MAI to a 13-7 victory over Mineville, with a quarterback sneak touchdown sparked from a Mineville fumble. Perry also ran in a 27-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
Earl Curtis recorded the pitching win and a homerun of his own in a 6-1 Clinton County All-Stars victory over the VFW Post No. 125 in donkey baseball.
Carl Gioiosa was elected president of the Business Men’s Bowling League for the 1951-52 season.
