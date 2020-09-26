Looking Back: Sept. 27 - Oct. 3

10 YEARS AGO (2010)
Ashley Lamberton's goal with 21 seconds left in the first half puts the Clinton Community College women's soccer team ahead for good as they go on to beat SUNY Delhi, 7-1.
Albert Stickle scores the go-ahead marker with one second left in the second overtime period to send Saranac past Peru in boys soccer, 2-1.
Plattsburgh High's Emmy Russell places first in every discipline on her way to a 34.45 all-around score, but the Hornets and Peru end up tied in a rare 144.7-144.7 draw. Shanice Washington, Alex Brown, Jordan Haulton and Alexis Trombley all contribute points for the Indians.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
Matt Pafundi runs for 172 yards and a touchdown in Saranac Lake's 35-8 thumping over AuSable Valley in CVAC action.
Nick Maggy's goal with seven seconds to go in overtime gives first-place Seton Catholic a 3-3 tie with second-place NAC in boys soccer.
MVP Rick Dumas leads Garceau's Auto Sales over defending champ Sample's Lumber/RJ's in the Ernie Weir Memorial Softball League championship.
30 YEARS AGO (1990)
Stacey Purdy, formerly of Keene Central, scores one goal and sets up the game winner as Paul Smith's edges Clinton Community, 3-2, in women's soccer.
Lacy Craven and Beth Donnelly both score goals to give Saranac Lake its first CVAC win of the year in a 2-0 victory over Peru in local soccer action.
Ron Rogers records the low gross score and Roger Mallet the low net in the Annual Altona Hornets Golf Tournament held at the North Country Club.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Shirleen Dubuque's hat trick leads the Northeastern Clinton girls to a 4-0 win over Beekmantown.
Clay Rafferty buries the go-ahead goal to send Crown Point to a 3-2 edging of Westport in boys soccer.
Carol Fagan, Shelly Frenyea and Beth Skowronek lead Peru to a 25-31 win over St. John's in a matchup of cross-country unbeatens.
50 YEARS AGO (1970)
Pat Ward and Alan Mowery both score in Elizabethtown's 6-2 win over Crown Point in boys soccer.
Walt Dufour, rolling for Bernie's Lounge, has games of 209, 195, 214 and 206 for an 824 series during the North Bowl Peterson Point Classic League.
Roy Russell scores the first goal in the history of the Clinton Community men's soccer team, but Russell's squad loses to the Plattsburgh State JV squad, 10-1.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
Robert Bechard accounts for six goals in the Chazy boys soccer team's 8-0 drubbing of Altona.
Ralph Hopkins scores twice, and Westport hands Willsboro an ugly 10-0 loss in boys soccer.
Johnny Lahtinen runs for two scores and passes for another as Port Henry dominates Plattsburgh High, 46-6.
70 YEARS AGO (1950)
Leo Cantwell's Lake Placid football team picks up a 20-14 win over St. John's.
Bernie Ducatte gets the pitching win as the Plattsburgh Genesee topple Ray Brook, 18-0, in the Adirondack League baseball playoffs.
Bob Bogle and John Bogle, brothers from Saranac Lake, alternate while driving their "Blitz 111" to win a 200-mile speedboat race on Lake Mirror.
80 YEARS AGO (1940)
Orrin Seguin and Harold Honsinger score goals in Ellenburg's 4-0 win over Peru.
Berton Rockwell and Paul Agnew each score two touchdowns in Plattsburgh High's 19-0 triumph over St. John's.
