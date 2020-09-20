Looking Back: Sept. 20-26

Sept. 20 - Sept. 26
10 YEARS AGO (2010)
Logan Miller gets between defenders and finds the back of the net in overtime to lead Northeastern Clinton to a 1-0 win over Saranac in CVAC boys soccer. Matt Letourneau gets the assist.
Brittany Friedrich and Sierra Cotrona each win two individual events and two relay events apiece in AuSable Valley's 90-77 win over Plattsburgh High in CVAC swimming.
Anna Rabideau, Melissa Whyman and Margaret Champagne finish 1-2-3 as the Seton Catholic girls top AuSable, 15-50, and Saranac, 21-34.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
Peru's Cathy Phillips, a three-sport star, is inducted into the Lyndon State Athletic Hall of Fame.
Sheree Trudeau wins three events, and Tori Green gets one victory as PHS tops Peru in gymnastics action.
30 YEARS AGO (1990)
Alan Duprey of West Chazy wins two races at the weekly All Terrain Vehicle races at Frogtown Raceway.
Goals from Holly Fitzgerald and Cissy Bell give Paul Smith's College a 2-0 win over North Country Community College in women's soccer.
Scott Lafountain finishes second followed by teammates Craig Chevalier, Joe Mesic and Jamie Manor as Northeastern Clinton tops Plattsburgh High in cross country, 21-37. Kyle Watson wins the race for Plattsburgh High.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Brian Cross scores a 1-yard rushing touchdown and catches a 19-yard score to help Moriah take down MAI, 20-13, in local football action.
Paul Krajeski's goal at 3:35 of overtime sends AuSable Valley to a 3-2 triumph over Ticonderoga in CVAC boys soccer.
Joe Aguirre and Jaime Parra each collect a goal and assist in Plattsburgh State's 3-2 victory against St. Michael's in men's soccer.
50 YEARS AGO (1970)
Charles Booth scores for Northern Adirondack, and Bill Brunell dents the net for Chazy as the two teams end in a 1-all deadlock in boys soccer.
Allan Mowery buries the lone goal of the game, and Dave Olcott picks up the assist as Elizabethtown nips Willsboro, 1-0.
Dean Garrison scores two touchdowns and adds two conversions to lead Moriah to a 22-14 win over St. John's.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
Ken Andrews rushes for three touchdowns in Peru's 31-0 defeat of Lake Placid.
Dick LaValley and Dick Latour both score three touchdowns and lead Ticonderoga to a dominant 75-0 win over Keeseville.
70 YEARS AGO (1950)
Urgil Votraw runs for one score and throws two touchdown passes, while Tom Slattery scores twice to lead St. John's to a 33-0 win over St. Mary's of Ogdensburg.
Don Chamberlain's goal gives Peru a 2-0 win over Altona.
80 YEARS AGO (1940)
Jack Colby scores the go-ahead touchdown in Lake Placid's 13-7 win against MAI.
