Looking Back: Sept. 13, 2020

Sept. 13 - Sept. 19
10 YEARS AGO (2010)
Nolan Ferguson takes a nice through pass from Nick Gero and scores early in the second overtime to lift Northern Adirondack over Seton Catholic, 2-1. Mike Richter scores the Knights' lone goal.
Kim Dragoon of the Clinton Community College women's soccer team is chosen as the NJCAA Region III Athlete of the Week. The senior nursing major from Champlain scored five goals and added an assist in a 3-0 week for the Cougars.
Lindsey Bushey tallies a goal and an assist in Peru's 2-0 win over Saranac in girls soccer.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
Greg Demarse and Noel Cappello score goals to give Malone a 2-1 win over Massena.
Eighth-grader Hailey Dell finishes first as Saranac Lake edges Saranac, 27-28, in an early-season cross-country showdown.
Tom Gaddor passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns in Moriah's 27-6 win over Ticonderoga.
30 YEARS AGO (1990)
Jeff Passino collects his 100th victory as the Seton Catholic girls defeat Beekmantown, 4-0, in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference girls soccer. Kelli O'Connell scores three goals for the Knights.
Matt Ingram's 24-yard first-quarter field goal is all the offense Plattsburgh High needs to top Saranac, 3-0, in CVAC football.
Marc Whitman scores two goals in the Plattsburgh State men's soccer team's 8-1 thumping of Buffalo State.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Steve Welch completes seven of 13 passes for 89 yards and two touchdowns as Seton Catholic turns back Ticonderoga, 15-0. Dickie Munn finishes off the the game with a sack for a safety in the final minutes.
Gilles Bouchard scores two goals to lead MAI to a 2-0 shutout win over Ticonderoga in CVAC girls soccer.
Lisa Swan's second-half goal turns out to be the only score needed in Moriah's 1-0 edging of Ticonderoga in CVAC girls soccer.
50 YEARS AGO (1970)
Elton Jodoin picks up pitching wins in both games as the West Plattsburgh Legion takes a pair of games from Covey's in slo-pitch ball.
Jack Henry of Syracuse fires a three-day total of 230 to win the New York State senior men's golf tournament in Lake Placid.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
Donald Durocher, president of local soccer officials, holds an official meeting before the upcoming season.
Dave Rowe earns medalist honors with a 34 to lead the Schroon Lake golf tam to a win at the AuSable Club in St. Hubert's.
St. John's announces its cheerleading team for the year, which includes Mickey Goineau, Sue La Vigne, Donna Cronin, Nancy McFadden, Mary Fitzpatrick, Lois Chadwick, Katy Mannix, Joyce Condo, Marianne de Grandpre and Carol La Mare.
70 YEARS AGO (1950)
Robert Marcus, president of the Northeastern District Board of Approved Basketball Officials, names Edward Gallagher to represent the area board at the national convention to be held in New York City.
Harold Sharron rolls 11 straight strikes on the Nash Alleys and picks up seven pins on his last roll to miss a 300 game by three pins.
80 YEARS AGO (1940)
Just four regulars return to Plattsburgh High football coach George Hall's team for the new season. Those regulars include Fred Phifer, Paul Agnew, Francis Baker and Francis Steltzer.
