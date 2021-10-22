Looking Back: October 2021

5 YEARS AGO (2016)
Logan Purmer, Ethan Wood, Dzihad Cecunjanin and Sawyer Chase each scored in Saranac Lake’s 4-0 shutout of AuSable Valley in Northern Soccer League action.
Taylor Gough recorded a hat trick to push Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport over Lake Placid, 4-1. Tess Andrade also scored for the Griffins.
Beekmantown’s Keenan Regan secured a hat trick, leading the Eagles to victory over Saranac Lake, 5-2.
Dalton McDonald and Trent Bordeau connected for three out of the four touchdowns McDonald threw to push AuSable Valley over Moriah, 31-10.
Olivia Bousquet notched 23 assists, 17 points, five kills, five aces and one dig to help send Peru over AuSable Valley, 3-0.
Brooke Kelley, Barrett Miller and Avery Kuhn each won two individual events, pushing Plattsburgh High to a 135-31 win over Moriah in girls swimming.
Peru’s quarterback Ryley O’Connell connected with Evan Palmer for 73 yards and Danny Bridgeman for 24 yards, while Dylan Gregware and Palmer scored on rushing touchdowns to bring Peru past undefeated Ticonderoga, 34-12.
Taylor Higgins surpassed 600 career kills in her 27-kill game, with Peru defeating Northeastern Clinton 3-1.
Seton Catholic’s Caleb Moore and Lea DeJordy got first-place finishes at a three-team meet, pushing the Knights over Northeastern Clinton and Beekmantown.
Nicholas Laurent scored twice and assisted the other two goals in Plattsburgh State’s defeat of SUNY Canton, 4-1.
10 YEARS AGO (2011)
Jeff Kurz, Taylor Rock, and Tim Remillard all scored in Peru’s win over Gouverneur, 36-8.
After going into overtime scoreless, Chelsea Kearns was able to score in the first overtime to push Ticonderoga over Elizabethtown-Lewis, 1-0.
Eddie Kelley led Willsboro over Schroon Lake, 4-0, with two goals, along with Nick Ball and Dakota Sayward each booting one in.
Austin Holbrook and Colton Venner scored in Keene’s 2-0 domination of Indian Lake/Long Lake.
Hannah Cook scored four out of Chateauguay’s five goals, pushing the Bulldogs over Tupper Lake in Northern Athletic Conference soccer. Courtney Boyea scored the only other goal of the game.
Northern Adirondack’s Rachael Venne, Magan Magee and Elle Warick spoiled Seton Catholic’s Senior Night in a 3-2 victory.
Alexandra Brown took first place on the balance beam and in the floor exercise, helping to give her the best all-around score of 32.0. This led Peru to a 145.8-142.15 victory over Plattsburgh High.
Mike Welsh, Akash Tarar, Ryan Lee and Jordan Knight all scored, allowing Clinton Community College to defeat Word of Life, 4-2.
Brooke Knight scored the only goal of the game, pushing Plattsburgh High past Northeastern Clinton, 1-0.
Jacquie Hoey notched 21 points, 18 digs, and seven aces, while Bell O’Toole tacked on 19 digs and 20 assists, leading AuSable Valley to a 3-1 win over Northeastern Clinton in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference volleyball.
15 YEARS AGO (2006)
Ryan McKinstry scored twice in Beekmantown’s defeat over Seton Catholic, 4-1. Adam Roberts and Derrick Smith also scored for the Eagles.
After being down 2-0, Stephanie Brodi, Saania Duprey and Meeghan Trim scored to come back and win it for Clinton Community College over Albany Pharmacy, 3-2.
Sophie Clark notched a hat trick in Willsboro’s 3-1 victory over Elizabethton-Lewis in Mountain & Valley Athletic Conference soccer.
Andy Matott’s last-second goal kept Northeastern Clinton undefeated as it broke the tie against Peru, 2-1. Chris Matott scored the other goal for the Cougars, and Matt Johnson scored the goal for Peru.
Stephanie Kaiser, Jerrica Daniels and Kelly Wehrenberg led the Hornets to a 161.75-138.4 win over Peru, giving Plattsburgh High its sixth consecutive Champlain Valley Athletic Conference championship.
Renee Egan’s hat trick, along with Kara Stark and Liz Lawrence’s goals, led Seton Catholic over Ticonderoga in a 5-0 shutout.
Kailey Ryan, Lauren Perry and Kelly Caron grabbed victories for Peru, leading them to a 132-37 victory over Moriah in girls swimming.
Plattsburgh State’s Kristen Lavigne was able to push her team past Potsdam with a hat trick in the second half, giving the Cardinals a 4-0 win.
Pat Shaughnessy tallied four goals as Plattsburgh High upended Peru, 6-0. Dustin Rabideau and Robert Mundy also scored for the Hornets.
Tanner Lecuyer came in clutch for Seton Catholic, scoring with 2:53 left in the second overtime, and giving the Knights the 3-2 win over Lake Placid, along with the No. 1 seed in the Section VII Class C playoffs.
20 YEARS AGO (2001)
Mike DiCrescenzo and Brad Fuller each scored in Plattsburgh State’s win over Fredonia State, 2-0.
Adam Porter made it to the end zone three times, all while rushing for 168 yards on 17 carries, allowing Ticonderoga to dominate Plattsburgh High, 47-8.
Katrina Liska and Nina Banker each scored twice in AuSable Valley’s 5-0 shutout of Moriah. Kelly Bedard also scored for the Patriots.
Lake Placid’s Kyle Payton scored with 3:33 left in regulation, breaking a 1-1 tie and giving the Blue Bombers the victory over Schroon Lake, 2-1.
Jimmy Alger scored the game-winning goal in the second overtime as Peru gave Seton Catholic its first Champlain Valley Athletic Conference loss in two years. Matt King scored the other Peru goal.
Craig Beauharnois scored twice in less than a minute to give the Chazy boys soccer team an early lead, along with two goals from Ian Laurin, making it 4-0 and giving the Eagles their sixth straight Northern Division title over Elizabethtown-Lewis.
Jocelyn Curry’s hat trick and Melody Bell’s two goals helped to lead Beekmantown to an 8-1 win over Moriah. Kari Gonyo, Erica Covey and Keri Brean also scored for the Eagles.
Shannon Curry had eight kills, four aces and 24 digs, leading Plattsburgh State to a 3-1 victory over Potsdam, and qualifying the Cardinals for the SUNYAC tournament. Erin LaFave had six kills and 23 digs, Jen Busch had 11 kills and 22 digs, and Terri Faden notched four kills, 21 digs, 38 set assists and two aces.
Sheree Trudeau scored a 9.05 to win on the beam, and placed second on the bars and floor exercise, setting the tone for the Hornets, who came out victorious,163.95-159.65, over Beekmantown to complete their unbeaten season.
Brandon Keleher managed three touchdowns, on runs of 14, 15 and 54 yards, which contributed to Peru’s 56-6 onslaught of Moriah in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference football. Matt St. Clair also scored on a 22-yard toss from quarterback Matt Bezio. Matt McCormick scored twice, on a 23-yard reverse and a 68-yard kickoff return.
30 YEARS AGO (1991)
Ben Forkey, Anthony Seiferhild and Troy Lapoint each scored in Northern Adirondack’s 3-0 victory over Plattsburgh High.
Laura LaHart secured a hat trick, along with Kristen Pope slamming in two goals to help push Peru over AuSable Valley, 7-1. Pam Dashnaw and Carrie Frederick also scored for Peru.
Jen Payton scored a goal in each half to push Lake Placid over Minerva, 5-0. Autumn Serino, Kiersten Devlin and Lisa Warren notched the other scores.
Jane Nicknish, Jenny Gerardi and Kelli O’Connell each scored to put Seton Catholic on for a 3-0 shutout over Saranac Lake.
Mike Pierce scored the opening goal of an Elizabethtown shutout over Schroon Lake, 3-0. Sean Stradley and Adam Morford put some insurance points on the board as well.
Ticonderoga’s Reggie Beehner bested his own record, lowering it by 30 seconds and leading the Sentinels past Plattsburgh High in cross country. The Hornets’ Sara Pavone finished in first for the girls, three minutes ahead of her next opponent.
Ali Elston and Kris Ferris dominated their competition, both winning in 6-0 games, pushing the Plattsburgh State women’s tennis team to a 9-0 victory over Potsdam.
Kathy Lamb got three first-place finishes to lead Moriah to a 93-76 victory over Sara-Placid in girls swimming.
Jackie Lafreniere scored for Northern Adirondack with just over seven minutes remaining, to force an overtime and Pheobe DeCoste put a stamp in it when she scored the game-winner at 3:13 of the second overtime.
Brandy McDonald ran in two touchdowns to put the Hornets up 16-0, with just 2:24 elapsed in the game. Plattsburgh High went on to win 30-22.
40 YEARS AGO (1981)
Colleen Brogowski’s best all-around score helped to lead Peru to a victory over AuSable Valley in girls gymnastics.
Heather Charland scored twice en route to Saranac Lake’s 2-0 victory over Canton.
Kim Neyenhouse put Peru on the board, assisted by Alison Spear, and Cher Hough put the nail in the coffin with her game-winner, defeating Saranac 2-1.
In Cardinals’ soccer, Cindy Hansen, Mary Lou Philbrook and Mary Ellen Wisotzke each put up a goal and an assist on their way to a 5-0 victory over Castleton State.
Chazy remained unbeaten in boys soccer, with help from Tim Juneau scoring twice in a 4-0 win over Dannemora. Steve Brendler and Steve Payant scored the other two goals.
John Healy scored off of Barry Bourgeois’ assist to put up the only points of the game in a 1-0 AuSable Valley win over MAI.
Carol and Laurie Pearl helped keep St. John’s championship hopes alive with a 93-76 victory over AuSable Valley in girls swimming and diving.
Erin Casey and Lisa Momot’s goals pushed Mount Assumption to a 2-1 comeback win over Saranac.
Wanda Reynolds of Willsboro put the first point on the board of a 2-0 victory over Lake Placid, with Laura Perry scoring the extra goal.
The St. John’s Irish dominated MAI, 46-0 in CVAC football, with touchdowns from Greg Raville, Jon Peryer, Kirk Little, Adam Munn and Bill Trombley.
50 YEARS AGO (1971)
Bob Manigold tied the game up for Northeastern Clinton, and Hugh Vanderbeek put the nail in the coffin to give the Cougars a win over Peru, 2-1.
Goalie Craig Woods saved four shots from Keene, helping Crown Point to a 2-1 victory, with goals scored by Art Wood and Doug Woods.
The Cardinals’ Phil All, Earl Aragona, Chip Greenwood and Mike Dibello all scored during Plattsburgh State’s 4-1 comeback victory over Clarkson.
Larry Talley scored the high of 538 in the men’s series, while Gloria Lombardo topped the women’s series with 500 in the Northwood League for bowling at Plattsburgh Lanes.
Steve Chilton pulled off a hat trick helping Northern Adirondack to the 9-0 victory over Peru. Jeff Chase, Jeff Benjamin, Mike Seguin, Glen Petrashune and Jerry Hamlin scored the remaining goals in the shutout.
Dave Baker scored three touchdowns to give Plattsburgh High junior varsity the 20-8 win over Beekmantown.
Bill Gajewski scored a pick-six to keep Moriah undefeated as they pushed past MAI, 18-8. Dean Garrison and Bill Callahan scored the other touchdowns on handoffs from Dale Sprague.
After a scoreless game, Jeff Trombley of Chazy scored the only goal at 2:00 of the first overtime, giving the Eagles a 1-0 win over Dannemora.
With goals from Les Farrell, Tim Strong, Pat Ward and two from Dave Olcott, the Elizabethtown Lions won their fourth straight MVL championship with a 5-2 win over Westport.
Chris Cringle scored twice and ran for 133 yards for Plattsburgh State football, en route to a 40-0 domination of New England College.
60 YEARS AGO (1961)
Richard Daul, Thomas King and Michael Cooper scored in Dannemora’s downing of Mooers in the Clinton County Interscholastic League soccer championship, 6-2.
Lyon Mountain’s Jim Kowalowski, Arthur Parrotte and Marshall Dupray all scored in the Miners’ win over Altona, 8-2.
Charlie Lashway accounted for all the scoring for the Keene Valley Beavers in their 7-4 win over Willsboro.
Butch Thomas led Elizabethtown to a 9-1 victory over Willsboro in Mountain and Valley League soccer with two goals. Rick Blackmore, Leo Aubin and Ev Cassavaugh also scored.
Randy Trahan notched a hat trick in Chazy’s 3-0 defeat of Champlain Central in the Interscholastic League.
Westport walloped Willsboro, 12-0, with goals from Ralph Hopkins, Chuck Plund, Mike Quinn and Len Carlson.
Bob White led the Mount Assumption junior varsity football team to a 40-12 victory over Plattsburgh High with four touchdowns.
Jack Aufmuth scored a 13-yard touchdown off a sweep to put some points on the board for MAI, and Kevin LaPlante ran in the extra point on a quarterback sneak. The Mounties would go on to win, 13-6, over St. John’s.
The first score of a 19-7 Ticonderoga victory over Peru came from quarterback Mickey Davis to Dick Liddell, and Jim Zambardino kicked for the extra point. Dan Hopkins and Chuck Delorme also scored.
Schroon Lake pulled off a 6-0 upset over Elizabethtown, including scores from Ron McNeal and Tom Yanden.
70 YEARS AGO (1951)
Don Chamberlain had two goals in Peru’s 4-2 win over Ellenburg in the Interscholastic Soccer League. Bernie Arnold and Ray Ledwith were credited with the remaining goals.
MAI dominated St. John’s, 18-6, with touchdowns from Bob MacDougal, Jerry Everleth and Carl Boissy.
Hal LaBarge booted in a penalty kick to put Altona over Ellenburg, 1-0.
Roger Schurr notched an 83-yard touchdown to put St. John’s over Mineville, 6-0.
Sherm Wilson and Bo Casidy each found their way to the end zone for Champlain College in its 19-19 tie against Loyola College.
Marv Hendrix connected with Gene Sharrow for Plattsburgh High’s first touchdown in its 32-6 victory over Port Henry. The remaining scores came from Hendrix, Dean Benson, Joe Stay and Townsend Polhemus.
Jackie Bechard and Roy Guyette each scored in Champlain Central’s 2-0 win over Ellenburg in Clinton County Interscholastic League soccer.
Tom Giroux, Jack Powell, Tom Allen, Don Chamberlain, Ray Ledwith and Bernie Arnold all contributed to Peru’s 7-1 win over Altona.
Bill Turner scored Plattsburgh State Teachers College's only goal in a 6-1 loss to Geneseo State.
George Dew scored twice in Peru’s shutout of Ellenburg, 7-0, with help from Don Chamberlain, Tom Giroux, Carl Baker, Karl Schwiekert and Harris Merrill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.