Looking Back: Oct. 4 - Oct. 10

Oct. 4 — Oct. 10
10 YEARS AGO (2010)
Mary Mazzella and Lindsey Bushey both score two goals in an eight-goal first half as the Peru girls soccer team topples Northern Adirondack, 9-0.
Luke West, a freshman at Plattsburgh High School, earns the right to compete in the 2011 U.S. Junior Figure Skating Championships in Salt Lake City in December.
Ken Stay connects with Trevor St. Clair four minutes into the fourth quarter, which proves to be the winning score in the Plattsburgh North Stars' 13-10 defeat of Watertown in the Empire Football League championship.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
Ticonderoga's Wendy Wheeler, playing No. 2 singles, reaches the SUNYAC finals to help the Plattsburgh State women place third in the conference tennis tournament.
Matt Waite scores for Peru in a 1-1 tie with unbeaten Seton Catholic. Juan Becerra scores for the Knights while Jayson Dickerson stars in goal for Peru.
30 YEARS AGO (1990)
Jen Tetreault, Carrie Nutt and Sarah Southwick each picked up a goal and an assist as Northeastern Clinton (6-3-1) records a 3-0 victory over Northern Adirondack.
Julie Rock wins all four events and scores 30.55 all-around points as Peru defeats AuSable Valley, 126.1-105.6 in CVAC gymnastics.
Travis Gagnon scores three goals to lead Keene Valley past Minerva, 4-0, in non-league boys soccer action.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
The rugged Peru front of Glenn Lamoy and Rich Schule shut down the Moriah offense, while the Indians offense goes off for 53 points in a 53-7 rout of the Vikings.
Merle Hazen, Paul Pavone and Herman Gehrke Jr. are the winners of the Steve Pavone Memorial Shoot held at the Plattsburgh Rod & Gun Club.
Pam Crowningshield scores two goals, and Tracy Hume has a four-save shutout in Elizabethtown's 4-0 defeat of Keene.
50 YEARS AGO (1970)
George Sayward boots home four goals and powers Willsboro to a dominant 5-1 boys soccer victory against Crown Point.
John Shutts scores with 6:58 gone in the final stanza to propel Northern Adirondack over Chazy, 1-0. Jeff Benjamin plays flawless in goal, stopping eight shots.
David Leonard is named boys basketball coach at Dannemora, succeeding Dick Cole.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
Robert Allen of Lake Placid gets elected as president of the New York State Amateur Hockey Association.
Bob Watts of the Recorders bowls a 221 to take the high singles score in the Knights of Columbus Bowling League.
Francis Carter's successful penalty kick lifts Dannemora to a 1-0 win over Mooers.
70 YEARS AGO (1950)
The first soccer team to represent the Plattsburgh State Teachers College will start playing later in the month. Soccer has been introduced at the Cardinal institution by Dr. George Mullen.
Oscar LeClair and Roger Lemieux score touchdowns in MAI's 14-0 defeat of St. John's.
80 YEARS AGO (1940)
Mooers defeats Peru, 20-35, in cross country. LeBlanc of Peru finishes first, but Mooers claims the next five sports with E. Bulriss, D. MacDonald, V. Jubert, L. Blair and E. Richards.
