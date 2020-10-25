Looking Back: Oct. 25, 2020

Oct. 25 — Oct. 31
10 YEARS AGO (2010)
Chris Taylor's fourth goal of the season, coming at 53:49 of the second half off an assist from Matt Hamilton, gives Plattsburgh State a 1-0 win over Clarkson in men's soccer.
Rhea Breyette scores two goals to go along with tallies from Paige Spittler and Peyton Falb as Seton Catholic tops Northern Adirondack, 4-0, in a Section VII Class C semifinal. Georgiana Knox's goal with just 56 seconds left lifts Lake Placid over Ticonderoga in the other semifinal.
Renee Marcotte has two assists to help Willsboro take down Keene, 3-0, in a Section VII Class D girls soccer quarterfinal. Megan Jaquish, Gabby Yeager and Morgan Jaquish all score goals.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
Ron Foster runs for 100 yards and three touchdowns to rally Peru to a 32-18 come-from-behind win over Saranac Lake.
Eighth-grader Ashley Lamoy, Kathleen Klaus, Gina Facteau and Jonna Clark lead the Peru gymnasts to their first Champlain Valley Athletic Conference crown in the last five years.
Ashley Sherman and Katie Spaulding lead Westport past Wells in the Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference championship game.
30 YEARS AGO (1990)
Chris Reynolds and Dale Earl each account for a goal and two assists to lead Chateaugay to a 5-1 victory over St. Regis Falls in a Section VII Class D first-round boys soccer game.
Michelle Noe and Sandy Davison finish first and second, respectively, to pace Northeastern Clinton to a 21-35 victory over AuSable Valley in girls cross country.
Julie Rock wins four events en route to helping Peru to a 122.45-107.8 win against AuSable Valley in CVAC gymnastics.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Crown Point led by coach Jim Carson wins its first Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference boys soccer title with a 3-1 defeat of Chazy.
Peru comes away with a 22-8 football win over St. John's and the running game proves to be an important factor. The Indians rush for 278 yards led by Rick Duprey (99), John Anderson (86) and Pete Ewald (56).
Laura Hannon tallies eight points on five spikes and two aces against Russel Sage in the Cardinal volleyball team's 15-8, 15-6 win.
50 YEARS AGO (1970)
Bill Farrell scores two touchdowns and adds two conversions as the visiting MAI Mounties pound AuSable Valley, 40-0.
Keith Wheeler and Greg Ross run wild for the Plattsburgh State football team and combine for 250 yards on the ground, but the Cardinals finish in a 0-0 deadlock against Curry College.
Gary Castine rushes for three touchdowns to power Beekmantown to a dominating 44-0 drubbing of Lake Placid in football action.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
Jim Demo takes the high single and triple for the second week in the Dannemora State Hospital League with scores of 236 and 628.
Ellsworth Jackstadt announces people who want to learn judo should meet at the Young Men's Christian Assn. Classes will be taught by Airman 2-C Jack Herron of the 380th Operations Squadron.
Tom Callahan scores the only touchdown of the game as Port Henry is too much for St. John's in a 6-0 win.
70 YEARS AGO (1950)
Mary Fitzpatrick of Dannemora bags an 8-point buck, weighing 178 pounds.
Ray Ledwith and Don LaDuke account for most of the scoring in the Peru boys soccer team's 9-5 win against Mooers.
With captain Abe Lakshin, Plattsburgh native, leading the way, the Union College cross country teams records a perfect 15 to 40 win against the Champlain Harriers.
80 YERS AGO (1940)
Everest Duval scores two goals as Ellenburg hands Rouses Point its first loss in soccer in two years.
Boxing great Jack Dempsey tours Clinton County for the Democratic National Committee. He has lunch at Phil Blair's Monopole and speaks at Plattsburgh Normal School.
