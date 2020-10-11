Looking Back: Oct. 10, 2020

Oct. 11 — Oct. 17
10 YEARS AGO (2010)
Saranac Lake native Peter Fenette soars to a brand new Olympic Jumping Complex record of 108 meters and grabs the lead in the chase for the 2019 Art Devlin Cup.
Jessica Allen (women's soccer), Chris Balducci (men's soccer), Gary Gillis (men's track and field) and Steve Moffat (men's hockey) are inducted into the Plattsburgh State Cardinals Sports Hall of Fame.
Karissa Fuller serves nine aces and 25 total points to help the AuSable Valley squad to a 3-0 sweep of Saranac Lake in girls volleyball.
15 YEARS AGO (2005)
Gena Rosenbaum scores two goals on breakaways and propels the Plattsburgh State women's soccer team to a 3-1 victory over Cortland.
Josh LeBlanc leads six Red Storm runners as the Saranac Lake cross country team tops Beekmantown, 18-44, and Northeastern Clinton, 25-33.
Quarterback Johnny LaPlante connects with Chris Fish for a game-winning touchdown for Beekmantown over Ogdensburg in Northern Football Conference action.
30 YEARS AGO (1990)
Liz Defranco wins a pair of events, and Deidre Hughes finishes first on the balance beam as Ticonderoga squeaks past Peru, 120.65-118.70.
Carmi Wells scores two goals as the Saranac boys soccer team pulls off a stunning 3-1 win over Northeastern Clinton.
Jen Payton scores a pair of goals, and Michelle Speckman records the shutout in Lake Placid's 3-0 defeat of Wells in girls soccer.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Kathy Glenn (29.60) and Jackie DiRenzo (29.05) lead Plattsburgh High in all-around scores and help the Hornets to a 141.66-133.65 win against MAI.
Adrian Thomas notches a hat trick, and Plattsburgh State rolls to a 5-0 win over Potsdam.
Kelly Garrant notches the only goal in Plattsburgh High's 1-0 win against St. John's.
50 YEARS AGO (1970)
Bob Eck is re-elected as president of the local Rod and Gun Club, while Ray Lynch is named vice president.
Jim Jacob and Art Mac punch in two goals apiece in the Plattsburgh State JV soccer squad's 6-0 win over Clinton Community College.
Mike Ross scores the game-winner as Crown Point tops Schroon Lake, 2-0, in boys soccer.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
Dick Smith finds the back of the net and gives Keene the lead for good as the Beavers roll to a 9-6 win against Elizabethtown.
Loretta Garvin blasts her way into the lead for the ladies' high series and game with a 572 series, which included a 202 game in Norco Mixed Doubles at Plattsburgh Lanes.
John McCaffory gets on the receiving end of Bob Newbogin's corner and propels Champlain to a 1-0 win over MAI.
70 YEARS AGO (1950)
Charles Clifford's Plattsburgh High football team turns in a 19-0 win over Port Henry.
Harry Demary says the Plattsburgh Genesee basketball team will open practice in the coming week and anyone interested in joining the team is welcome.
80 YEARS AGO (1940)
Grand Knight Walter A. Cronin leads a bowling league meeting in the rooms of the local Knights of Columbus for the upcoming season.
