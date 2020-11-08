10 YEARS AGO (2010)
Kim Dragoon scores two goals as the Clinton Community College women's soccer team tops Genesee Community College, 3-2, to capture the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division III championship.
Plattsburgh State women's soccer player Lindsey Keyser earns First Team All-SUNYAC honors, while Liz Radigan, Emily Riley and Erin Norris receive Second Team accolades. Danielle Weimer and Alina Greiser are named to the Third Team.
Nikki Cooke-Paige scores two goals and has an assist as the Chateaugay girls down Heuvelton, 4-2, to win the Section X Class D soccer crown.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
Saranac Lake eighth-grader Hailey Dell finishes fifth in the state cross country championships.
Plattsburgh State's Kelly Duffy and Amy Tolosky, and RPI's Katie Roden qualify for the NCAA Division III championships in cross country.
30 YEARS AGO (1990)
Cy Ellsworth is named MVP and Eric Bennett the Offensive Player of the Game as Saranac Lake defeats St. Lawrence Central, 18-0, in the Class C regional football playoff.
Craig Heins scores two goals in the span of 1:24 to help the Plattsburgh High boys top Gouverneur, 3-2, in a NYSPHSAA Class B boys soccer inter-sectional.
Plattsburgh High School gymnasts Micki Flynn and Cathy Tolosky sweep top honors at the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference Individual Gymnastics Championships at Ticonderoga High School.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Mike Corbo hits Bernard Granger for a 37-yard go-ahead touchdown to send Ticonderoga to a 19-14 upset of Moriah.
Paul Conklin hits two free throws with nine seconds left to lift the Plattsburgh State men's basketball team to an 80-79 victory over the Portuguese National Team in an exhibition.
Saranac Lake's Dave Bach is named Most Valuable Lineman for the 1980 Northern Athletic Conference football season.
50 YEARS AGO (1970)
Steve Oakley throws three touchdown passes to lead Beekmantown to a 27-0 thumping of Saranac.
Roger Casciani's Plattsburgh State football team wins its first game of the season with a 28-0 defeat of Albany State.
Jim Lacey takes over as the Clinton Community College men's basketball coach.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
Larry Fitzgerald of the Club Restaurant is the high point in the American Legion Post 20 Bowling League with a high single of 210, and the high triple, 548, to sweep the honors for the night.
Wilson Lewis of Mather's Dairy takes the high series of the week at the Willsboro Recreation Center with a 607 series in the Adirondack League.
Dick LaValley runs for three touchdowns and kicks five extra points as Ticonderoga hands Port Henry a 47-6 loss.
70 YEARS AGO (1950)
Plattsburgh Athletic Association, Inc. will hold a public meeting at the court house, as announced by PAA President Glen Tracy.
Carl Healey scores three touchdowns to lead St. John's to a big 39-0 win against Port Henry.
80 YEARS AGO (1940)
Paul Osier is elected president of the Plattsburgh Speed-Skating Association with Frank Maile, George Coryer, Aaron Scheier, Harold Carter and Roger Ireland also on the board.
