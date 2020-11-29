10 YEARS AGO (2010)
Nick Jensen and Matt Bessing score goals just over a minute apart in the third period to lead the Plattsburgh State men's hockey team to a 3-2 come-from-behind win over Norwich in the 13th-annual PrimeLink Great Northern Shootout at Stafford Ice Arena.
Gene Bouyer pours in 26 points to lead North Country Community College to a 102-70 flattening of Paul Smith's in men's basketball. Randy Danso adds 20 points for the Saints to go along with 14 apiece from Barrius Williams and Ryan Lamica.
15 YEARS AGO (2005)
Taylor Reynolds drops a game-high 17 points, as his Willsboro Warriors turn back Northern Adirondack, 52-34. Kendall Saywards adds 10 points for Willsboro, and Doug Alexander's nine points leads the Bobcat charge.
Nikki Rock nails seven 3-pointers and totals 22 points to boost Peru to a 54-40 victory against Keene in the opening game of the Stephanie Wheet Tip-Off Tournament in Peru.
25 YEARS AGO (1995)
Heather Moresco and Kristi Thomas combine for 32 points as AuSable Valley hands Saranac Lake a 50-40 loss in the championship of the AuSable Valley Booster Club Early Bird Basketball Tournament.
Senior point guard Monica Rodriguez records 27 points and adds nine steals to boost the Plattsburgh State women's basketball team to a 58-39 defeat of Lyndon State.
30 YEARS AGO (1990)
Todd Nelson rolls a 231-240-276-747 and Ron Besaw a 267-267-184-718 in the Timber Ten Monday Night League at Keeseville Bowling Center. The two 700 series were the high marks of the evening.
Scott Campbell's third goal of the game leads Seton Catholic to a 6-4 come-from-behind win against Northwood in boys hockey at the Crete Memorial Civic Center.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Former Moriah Vikings standout Allan MacDonald is one of six Ithaca College players named to the All-ECAC Division III football team. The 6-4, 225-pound senior is the team's strong-side tackle and also a co-captain.
Pat Farrell paces Elizabethtown with 10 points to go along with eight apiece from Mike Crowningshield and John Hald as the Lions take down Keene Valley, 44-42.
50 YEARS AGO (1970)
Barry Morrison finishes with a game-high 26 points, while Ralph Passino (19) and Duane Floyd (15) combine for 34 more to help Westport defeat Willsboro, 102-79.
Bernie Miller rolls games of 191, 237 and 198 for a high series of 626 in the Jet Age Mixed League at North Bowl. Gary Duesbury bowls a 592 series to go along with Francis Silver's 572.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
Altona's Bob Atwood hits two free throws late to tie the game at 57-all for his team before regulation, but Chazy takes over in overtime. Randy Trahan (16) and Larry Pombrio (15) lead the Eagles to a 65-61 victory.
Dave Rowe is the high man of the night with 33 points as Schroon Lake coasts past Willsboro, 84-51. John Beck adds 16 for the winners.
70 YEARS AGO (1950)
Dannemora center Bob Sweeney turns in 30 points as his squads takes down Chateaugay, 60-56, in boys basketball.
Joe Difonzo scores 15 points, and Gil Brunell and Henry Duplessis both register 13 to power MAI to a 51-36 win over St. John's.
80 YEARS AGO (1940)
Coach Carl Sorenson's Plattsburgh High boys basketball squad comes from behind to beat AuSable Forks, 36-25.
