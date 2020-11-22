Looking Back: Nov. 22, 2020

Nov. 22 — Nov. 28
10 YEARS AGO (2010)
Jordan Barriere's goal with 5:10 gone in the second overtime lifts Chazy to a 1-0 win over Section III's Hamilton in the NYSPHSAA Class D boys soccer title game.
Teal Gove scores two goals and adds an assist in the Plattsburgh State women's hockey squad's 6-0 defeat of Chatham.
20 YEARS AG O (2000)
Danielle Castine scores 29 points to power Clinton Community College to a 58-43 victory against SUNY Canton.
Willsboro's Travis Sheehan goes over 1,000 points for his career in a 57-49 loss to Indian Lake.
30 YEARS AGO (1990)
Craig King hits a 15-foot jumper with 19 seconds left to put an exclamation point on a rally from Plattsburgh State as the Cardinals grab an 81-76 win against Palm Beach Athletic. Plattsburgh added four free throws for insurance late.
Matt Gonyo pours in 19 points, and Eric Baier adds 14 more to boost Chazy over Lake Placid, 78-49.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Gaetan D'Anjou scores two goals in the Plattsburgh State men's hockey team's 11-3 thrashing of previously unbeaten Brockport.
Darrin McDonough drops 31 points to lead Keene Valley to a 58-52 victory over Elizabethtown in non-conference basketball. Don Ratliff scores 10 for the Lions.
50 YEARS AGO (1970)
Don Gijanto rolls a perfect 300 game during the Ticonderoga Classic League competition. He finishes the evening with an 887 four-game series.
Leo R. Murcray is elected president of the Keeseville Snowmobile Club. Bill Fredenburg is elected vice president. Secretary will be Teresa Whitaker, and treasurer will be Brenda Fredenburg.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
Jim McCaffrey scores 17 points, but his Champlain squad falls to Keeseville, 58-34.
The 1960 Plattsburgh High boys basketball team coached by coach Geroge Kimball prepares for the upcoming season. The team includes Marty Bernstein, Allen Booth, Dick Poulson, Larry King, Jim DeFayette, Gary Baker, Marvin Patnode, Allan Tuttle, Tim Ayres, Bob Graves, Fran Wilkins and Bill Reardon.
70 YEARS AGO (1950)
Led by coach John Flynn, Our Lady of Victory Academy is primed for its first boys basketball season. The team is slated to play 18 teams, including some powerhouse schools from the area.
Olympic bobsled champion J. Hubert Stevens dies of a heart attack at the age of 60.
80 YEARS AGO (1940)
Robert Glenn is elected president of the Plattsburgh Winter Sports Club and Arnold Chapman is named secretary treasurer.
The Plattsburgh Lions make their team debut in the New York State Basketball League. Jack Proctor scores eight points for Plattsburgh, but the Lions fall to the Saratoga Indians, 49-33.
