Looking Back: Nov. 1 - Nov. 7

10 YEARS AGO (2010)
Jenna Brault has 13 points, 10 digs, eight kills and five aces and Krysten Koktowski adds 19 digs, 14 points and six kills in Beekmantown's 27-15, 25-13, 25-18 defeat of Saranac in a Section VII Class B volleyball semifinal.
Astrid Kempainen scores five goals to lead Chazy to a 7-0 win over Willsboro in a Section VII Class D girls soccer semifinal.
Former Keene Central standout Emma Nye, playing at Marywood University, earns Colonial States Athletic Conference Women's Soccer Player of the Week honors.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
Kevin Ryan scores two second-half goals to hand Chazy a 2-1 victory against Sharon Springs in a Class D soccer regional.
Andreanne Labonte gets three goals and two assists to help the Seton Catholic girls top Salmon River in a Class C soccer regional.
30 YEARS AGO (1990)
Lori Nixon scores two goals in AuSable Valley's 4-3 overtime victory over Seton Catholic in a Section VII Class C girls soccer semifinal.
Jennifer Wiseman scores the lone goal of the game, and Elle Machabee gets the shutout as Franklin Academy blanks Ogdensburg in a Section X Class B semifinal soccer game.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Plattsburgh High's defensive leaders, Steve Lapham, Jim McGettigan, Mike Smith, Francis Tourville, Mike O'Connor, Bob Breyette, Todd Polhemus and Dave Martin lead the way in the unbeaten Hornets' 34-0 shutout of St. John's.
Senior quarterback Scott Carpenter runs for two touchdowns to lead Moriah to a stunning 26-14 win over Colonie in non-conference football.
50 YEARS AGO (1970)
Pete Neyenhouse hits Jim Neyenhouse with two touchdown passes, and Pete Forrence runs for two more scores as Peru coasts past previously unbeaten Plattsburgh High, 44-13.
Rick Rave boots home a penalty kick to send Plattsburgh State to a 1-0 win against Fredonia in men's soccer.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
A penalty kick from Ed Czarnetsky is enough to give Chazy a 1-0 win against Ellenburg, and the Eagles capture the Clinton County Interscholastic Soccer League title.
Edward Martin's 574 is tops for the Monday Night Bowling League at Plattsburgh Lanes, and his 246 single game score was also the highest of the league.
70 YEARS AGO (1950)
Cliff Ducatte scores twice and sets up another score in St. John's 26-9 victory against Ticonderoga.
Oscar Leclair runs for three touchdowns in MAI's 26-6 victory against Port Henry.
80 YEARS AGO (1940)
Paul Agnew, Burton Rockwell and Fred Phifer score for Plattsburgh High in its 19-7 Armistice Day victory over MAI.
William "The Professor" Leonard becomes the first Plattsburgh bowler to role two perfect games at Nash's Recreation Parlor.
