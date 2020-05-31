Looking Back: May 31, 2020

June 1- June 7
10 YEARS AGO (2010)
Robert teRiele spins a one-hit, complete-game shutout to lead Ticonderoga to a 5-0 victory over Northern Adirondack in the Section VII Class C title game. The senior right-hander strikes out seven and walks just three. Miles Austin has three hits for the winners.
Chip Dandrow and Sandy Desso combine on a net score of 59 to win the Memorial Golf Tournament, the opening event of the season at Adirondack Golf and Country Club held in memory of departed members.
Braden Martin (1/4-mile), Madison Crow (1/2-mile) and Matthew Durkin (mile) collect first-place finishes in the last City of Plattsburgh Recreation Department Fun Run of the season.
15 YEARS AGO (2005)
In a match that lasts over two hours, Seton Catholic's Casey Loughan prevails over Lake Placid's Jonas Savolainen, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, in the No. 3 singles slot, which leads Peggy Houk's Knights to a 3-2 win over the Blue Bombers in the Section VII Class C-D division championship.
Peabody's thumps Moore's Flatwork, 105-28, behind a combined 69 points from Tom Lacey (25), Dave Baroody (23) and Matt Berry (21), in the opening night of the 15th season of Peabody's Summer League Basketball.
Lindsey Tedford scores 11 points, and Jenna Ruff adds 10 to pace the Lake Champlain Lakers' 15U team to a 49-23 defeat of the Saranac Cardinals.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
Kathy Ellen Davis finishes 3-for-3 to lead Plattsburgh High to a 7-2 win against Saranac and a Section VII Class B softball title.
Haley Hudgens, Katie Spaulding and Kris Conley all have two hits to power Westport to a 9-5 defeat of Wells in the Section VII Class D softball championship.
25 YEARS AGO (1995)
Missy West fashions her second perfect game of the season and propels Franklin Academy to a 5-0 win against Gouverneur in a Section X Class B softball semifinal.
Jamie Kazlo singles home Karen Welch with the game-winning run in the bottom of the eighth as Moriah outlasts Schroon Lake, 3-2, to win a Section VII Class D softball semifinal.
Jeff Erenstone of Lake Placid wins his second consecutive Paul Smith's College Blackfly Duathlon Race in a total time of 38:17.
30 YEARS AGO (1990)
Carrie Trudeau picks up a pair of singles in Ticonderoga's 7-6 win against AuSable Valley. Jeannie Bordeau records a three-run double for the Patriots.
Chad Cassidy hits a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh that also scores Jim Baker and lifts Seton Catholic to a 4-3 defeat of Plattsburgh High. Gary Duquette strikes out nine and gets the pitching win.
Bob Sweeney of the Boston Bruins will join Plattsburgh State men's hockey coach Bob Emery and assistant coach Kevin Houle on the staff of the Scooter Hockey School to be held at Plattsburgh State.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Keith Muchler has two hits, and Tim Newell, Larry Kanaly, Larry Liberty and winning pitcher Scott Baker all have one base knock in Saranac's 9-0 win over Northeastern Clinton.
Bill Gallo's RBI triple in the bottom of the 14th inning gives Ticonderoga an 8-7 victory over AuSable Valley.
Saranac Lake's Jim Howard, in his final race for St. Lawrence, finishes fourth in the NCAA Division III 1,500 meters with a personal-best of 3:48.34.
50 YEARS AGO (1970)
Lee Clark gets the pitching win as the PAFB Panthers deal Sharkey's a 2-1 defeat in AuSable Forks Fast-Pitch Softball League play.
Gary Ward of St. John's earns medalist honors in the fourth annual Diocesan Scholastic Golf Tourney as he tames the Massena Country Club layout with a 37-36-73. Tom Catanzarite of Holy Family shoots a 39-38-77 to come in second.
University of Vermont head football coach Joe Scannella serves as a guest speaker at the annual Beekmantown athletic awards banquet.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
Roger Adams' sacrifice bunt ends up scoring Raymond White and giving Westport an 8-7 win against Willsboro.
Frank Woodward blasts a home run, and George Barnett goes 3-for-4 in Peru's 10-3 dumping of Lake Placid.
Mike Behan hits a homer, and Gene Mace notches a triple in St. John's 9-1 drubbing of OLVA. Gary Lucas scores the lone run for the Foxes.
70 YEARS AGO (1950)
Dick Elliot goes the distance and strikes out seven as Plattsburgh Genessee Club beats Bloumingdale, 7-3 in Adirondack League action.
Jim Fagan hurls a two-hitter as St. John's defeats Plattsburgh High, 9-2, to win the North Country Baseball League championship. Jack Noone, Norm Votraw and Ed Trombley all have two hits for the winners.
80 YEARS AGO (1940)
Charlie Ryan and Bill Buckley combine to one-hit St. Mary's and lead Cadyville to a 14-0 win.
Mike Ryan finishes with a 4-for-4 day with two triples and a double to help Dannemora to a 9-8 victory over Altona.
