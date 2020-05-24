Looking Back: May 24, 2020

May 25-May 31
10 YEARS AGO (2010)
Adam Shearer, Mark Price and Eric Mitchell all win their singles matches, and the tandem of Chuck Ko and Charles Payson win the No. 2 doubles match to help the Beekmantown boys defeat Lake Placid, 4-1, and win the Section VII Class B boys tennis title.
Kelli Jock throws a two-hitter in Saranac's 10-1 defeat of Beekmantown. Alisha Ducatte paces the Chiefs with three hits, while Alyssa King, Samantha Tenney and Sara LoTemplio finish with two base knocks apiece.
Michael Ryba and Marc Oshier both tally three hits in Chazy's 12-1 defeat of Johnsburg.
15 YEARS AGO (2005)
Travis Rasco tosses a perfect game, throwing just 51 pitches and striking out six, in Saranac's 1-0 win over Saranac Lake.
Geoff Marsden cards a 73-69-142 to win the 2005 Masters North.
Brennen McHugh, a day after leading Saranac Lake to the Section VII golf championship, cards a 73 to take home the Section VII individual title at Saranac Inn.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
Tupper Lake's Ryan Desmarais tosses a four-hit shutout in a 1-0 victory over top-seeded Ticonderoga in the Section VII Class C baseball semifinals. Mike Haye's two-out single in the third knocks in the lone run.
Peru sophomore Matt King successfully defends the Section VII golf title with a 153 at Westport, two strokes up on Eric LaRocque of Plattsburgh High.
Heidi Freeman pitches a two-hitter to send Saranac to a 10-2 win over Beekmantown and into the Section VII Class B softball final.
25 YEARS AGO (1995)
Amy Daul's two-hitter helps Plattsburgh High coast to a 25-1 win against Northeastern Clinton. Holly Mulholland, Kelly Fountain, Stacy Brown and Liz Jackstadt all have two hits for the Hornets.
Dean Dushane blasts a two-run homer to help Crown Point take down Westport, 11-5.
John Zurlo steps down as Section VII golf chairman after serving in that role since 1982.
30 YEARS AGO (1990)
Devin Bodette crushes a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh to lead Peru to a 5-4 win against Seton Catholic.
Saranac Lake's Ian Breen turns in a 78-74-152 to win the Section VII golf individual title at North Country Club. Plattsburgh High's Torrey Ward finishes seven strokes behind and comes in second.
Maribeth McLane hits a two-run double in the 11th inning to help lift Seton Catholic to a 12-9 victory over Northeastern Clinton.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Ticonderoga announces Bruce Fraser, an assistant coach at Niagara Wheatfield High School near Buffalo, will be the school's varsity football coach for the 1980 season.
Beth Andrews picks up the pitching win in Dannemora's 13-10 win over AuSable Valley. Pam Booth records three hits, including a homer and triple, for the Patriots.
Duncan Payne wins the 110-meter hurdle event to help Peru take down Ticonderoga and cap off a perfect track season.
50 YEARS AGO (1970)
Gene Pavone, Paul Vallieres and F. W. Smith win honors as the local Rod & Gun Club held a 75-bird purse shoot.
Bob Meconi has three hits and three RBIs as Sarkey's opens the local Fast-pitch League with an 11-6 win over The Store. Les Fesette scatters six hits in the pitching win.
Tom Quisnell's AuSable Valley tennis team wins the Section VII championship, beating Beekmantown, 5-1. Dave LaFountain wins the singles title, and Mike Dodds and Scott Bombard capture the doubles crown.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
John Cassavaugh's RBI single is the difference in Elizabethtown's 1-0 win against Willsboro. Roger Jacquish has a double for the Warriors.
Winning pitcher Dick Phillips strikes out 10 and walks just three as Plattsburgh State takes down Potsdam, 8-4.
Local basketball referee Eddie Gallagher leaves for San Juan, Puerto Rico, where he will officiate games in the Northeastern District Board Tournament. Gallagher was picked by the Interscholastic Association to go to the games.
70 YEARS AGO (1950)
Jim O'Connell pitches a two-hitter to lead Plattsburgh High to a 7-2 win over MAI.
Don (Pickles) Tolosky tosses a four-hitter and drives in two runs to help Lyon Mountain take down St. John's, 6-1.
John Podres blasts a homer and picks up the pitching win, while Zeke Karkoski gets two hits in Mineville's 6-3 win against St. John's.
80 YEARS AGO (1940)
Joe Doyle finishes first in 1:04:00, and Russell Doyle comes in second in 1:04:30 in the annual 10-mile Peru to Plattsburgh Memorial Day run.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.