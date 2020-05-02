Looking Back: May 2, 2020

May 3 - May 10
10 YEARS AGO (2010)
Plattsburgh State Athletic Director Bruce Delventhal announces the college will drop the interim tag next to Stephanie Zweig's name, and she will remain the Plattsburgh State softball coach moving forward.
Erin Sullivan drives in Taylor Rock with a single to tie the game and then comes around to score the go-ahead run leading Peru to a 3-2 win against Ticonderoga. The win snapped the Sentinels 5-year winning streak in CVAC softball, which had stretched to 84 games.
Winning pitcher Dustin Hemingway drives in four runs with a pair of doubles, while Randy Grimshaw and Casey Manor have two RBI in Northeastern Clinton's 10-7 defeat of Saranac Lake.
15 YEARS AGO (2005)
Meghan Crowe wins the 100 hurdles, 400 hurdles and 200, and took part in the winning 3,200 relay in AuSable Valley’s 81-44 victory.
Ticonderoga’s John Dreimiller strikes out 17, walks two and tosses a 2-hitter to power the Sentinels to a 10-0 victory over Plattsburgh High.
AuSable Valley hurler Joey Painter outduels Northern Adirondack's Jeremy Scott and scores the game's only run in a 1-0 win for the Patriots over the Bobcats.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
Plattsburgh State adds baseball and women’s hockey as varsity sports.
Amber Goppert, Dorothy Albright, MacKenzie Patnode, Gayle Peryea, Ashley Walter, Melissa LaMere, Faith Bedore, Alison DeFranco, Kristin Moore, Amanda Clarke and Laura Phillips earn All-State honors in basketball.
Mike Mishanec and David Warburton each take three firsts as Lake Placid tops EKMW for its first track win in 10 years.
25 YEARS AGO (1995)
Soccer standouts Karin Sherman and Jim Koniuto are named Plattsburgh State Athletes of the Year.
Brooke White and Sue Davey win a three-set doubles match, which proves crucial in AuSable Valley's 2-1 edging of Peru, in girls tennis.
30 YEARS AGO (1990)
Holly Gilman hits two doubles and drives in two runs to help Northern Adirondack beat Beekmantown, 12-3, in a softball game.
Neil Stevens pitches a no-hitter with 14 strikeouts in Beekmantown’s win over AuSable Valley.
Seton Catholic’s Patti McCormick sets a Section VII record for the 3,000 with a time of 10:40.1.
Bob Emery is given a 2-year appointment to coach the Plattsburgh State men's hockey team after leading the Cardinals to the NCAA finals.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
MAI’s Tammy Buckley sets a section record in the long jump with a leap of 15 feet, 10 inches.
First team all-conference tight end Bryan Foster from Beekmantown receives a full scholarship to attend Hamilton College in Clinton where he will play under former St. Lawrence University head coach Ted Stretford.
Beekmantown pitcher Steve Myers throws a no-hitter in a 12-0 Eagles' win over St. John's. He strikes out seven and walks just three.
50 YEARS AGO (1970)
St. John's John Deon and Northern Adirondack's Jim Shutts both hurl four-hitters, but Fuzzy Fesette's Irish come away with a 5-1 victory.
Saranac's Steve Liberty breaks up Beekmantown's Mike St. Louis' no-hitter with a broken-bat single in the seventh inning, but St. Louis still gets the pitching win in the Eagles' 7-1 defeat of the Chiefs.
Robert Jastrab, Michael DeLoria, David Huru and James Hunt are all drafted to Fountain & Lucas of the Plattsburgh Little League.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
Barry Baker hits a bases-clearing double, and Jim Duprey hits a long, 400-foot homer to help Peru take down Plattsburgh High, 13-5.
Francis Shusda clubs three homers as Lyon Mountain overwhelms St. Mary's in a big win.
Carl King scores from second on a throwing error to give OLVA a 6-5 win over PHS. Jeff Pescia has three hits for the Foxes.
70 YEARS AGO (1950)
Bob LeBlanc's three-run bomb helps MAI defeat Plattsburgh High, 9-8.
Francis Patnode of Ellenburg is elected president of the Ace Rod and Gun Club. Other officers named to assist Patnode include John Nichols, William Clark, Roy Porter, Rufus Duley and Glenn Rowe.
Lester Colombe of Champlain High School spins a one-hit gem in an 8-0 win over Mooers. Leland Jubert's single in the second inning spoils the chance of perfection.
80 YEARS AGO (1940)
Leonard Soucy pitches a six-hitter, and Lester Fifield gets two hits in Plattsburgh High's 5-1 defeat of Lyon Mountain.
