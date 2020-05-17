Looking Back: May 17, 2020

May 18-24
10 YEARS AGO (2010)
Ethan Votraw earns medalist honors with his 38 to lead Plattsburgh High to a 4.5-1.5 win against Beekmantown.
Bailey Waterbury and Alexandra Provost win the No. 1 doubles match, while Emily Carlin earns a victory in the No. 2 singles slot to pace Beekmantown to a 3-2 tennis victory against Lake Placid.
Crown Point's Lindsay Brace strikes out 18 and walks just one in her no-hit performance against Elizabethtown-Lewis. The Panthers won 11-0.
15 YEARS AGO (2005)
Will Latour strikes out six, walks two and allows just one run in six innings to help Peru take down Northeastern Clinton, 7-1. Steve Mills records three hits, including a triple, to pace the Indians' bats.
Beekmantown pitcher Kayleigh McGovern outduels Plattsburgh ace Kayla Wallenhorst in the Eagles' 1-0 win. McGovern strikes out 11, and Kristina Castine scores the game's only run on a fielder's choice.
Andy Goodwin's 2-out, 2-run single in the bottom of the sixth inning proves to be the difference in Chazy's 5-3 defeat of Keene.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
John Clemons and Charlie Meyer beat Gabe Bowen and Nick Gomez in a doubles match lasting more than 2 hours to give Peru a 3-2 upset of Saranac.
Senior captain Michele Derrigo (Saranac) leads RPI to their first state title, going 4-for-9 with two singles and two doubles over three tournament games. The Engineers went on to compete in their first NCAA tournament a week later. Derrigo ended the season with a .319 batting average and a .981 fielding percentage.
25 YEARS AGO (1995)
Jim Allott of Potsdam remains unbeaten and established the season's best time for the Paul Smith's College Blackfly Duathlon Series in a total time of 37:31.
Clay Arsenault tosses a four-hitter and strikes out 13 in Long Lake's 4-3 defeat of Schroon Lake. Mike Janke has a pair of doubles for the winners. Lucas Brock hits a triple for the Wildcats.
Sarah Dolbeck pitches five perfect innings and ends up finishing with a two-hitter in Ticonderoga's 12-3 win over Northern Adirondack. Sara Cossey, Erin Grinnell and Nafeesa Madyun all have three hits for the Sentinels.
30 YEARS AGO (1990)
Sue Sample tops Pat Rodriguez, 191-154, to win the Bowl Mart 1990 women's championship crown.
Plattsburgh High pitcher Troy Bouyea strikes out 18 batters in a no-hit performance against Tupper Lake. The Hornets take home a 12-0 win. Eric Reid clubs a three-run homer in the game, and Mike Bordeau and Brian Chrietzberg finish with two base knocks.
Jim Wasson shoots a 1-over-par 38 to lead Lake Placid to a 6-0 victory against Schroon Lake.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Bill Gallo's walk-off single to score Rick Osier gives Ticonderoga a 2-1 win against Moriah.
The team of Felix Flora, Norm Mero, Dick Foley, Larry Lee and Lauren Choate of Willsboro American Legion Post 405 wins the 28th annual Fourth District American Legion Bowling Tournament.
Mike Esposito, Phil Keenan and Brent Banker lead Peru past AuSable Valley in a battle of track unbeatens.
50 YEARS AGO (1970)
Fred Leschuck and Dave Mayer register rounds of 78 to help the Plattsburgh State golfers to a 332-349 victory over St. Michael's.
John Rock's three-run homer carries the Morrisonville Merchants to a 5-4 win over the local American Legion squad in Adirondack Slo-Pitch Softball League play.
RPI baseball coach and former St. John's alumnus Bob Ducatte is scheduled to be the guest speaker at St. John's Athletic Association Athletic Appreciation Night.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
John Ehrenborg gets the pitching win as the Plattsburgh AFB Panthers defeat Plattsburgh State, 8-0.
Gary Bruno allows just one hit in Peru's 7-2 victory against Keeseville.
Tom McGibbon blasts a solo homer, and John DeSimon gets the pitching win as Crown Point outlasts Mineville, 11-10.
70 YEARS AGO (1950)
Les Fessette allows just three hits and Bob LeBlanc goes 4-for-4, including a homer and three runs scored, in MAI's 8-0 rout of St. John's.
Tom Giambruno, Tony Pope, Bob Gendron, Hal McCready and Dean Benson lead PHS to victory in its own track & field invitational.
80 YEARS AGO (1940)
Charlie Woodward pitches a two-hitter as Lyon Mountain beats St. John’s, 1-0, giving the Irish their first loss of the year.
Former PHS star Al Diebolt breaks his Colgate record in the 440-meter dash with a time of 48.5 seconds.
