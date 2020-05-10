Looking Back: May 10, 2020

May 11-May 17
10 YEARS AGO (2010)
Ryan Harris hits a walk-off single to score Gabe Hynes and lead Northern Adirondack to a 4-3 victory against Seton Catholic.
Shawn Hendrix sweeps the hurdles, wins the long jump and takes first in the 1,600-meter relay to help Peru get past Saranac Lake, 93-39.
Crown Point's Chelsea DuShane tosses a no-hitter, striking out 15 and walking just two, in her team's 12-1 defeat of Chazy.
15 YEARS AGO (2005)
Kayleigh McGovern fans 13 batters and walks just one on her way to a no-hitter in Beekmantown's 12-0 defeat of Moriah.
Leon Gonyo takes first in the 25-lap Legends Night Modified feature at Airborne Speedway.
An RBI double from Jordan Clark and an RBI triple by Haley Faubert help Northeastern Clinton take down Northern Adirondack, 6-1.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
Mary Miller and Anne Marie Baker each get two hits in Seton Catholic’s 5- 4 upset of AuSable Valley.
A.J. Guffey pitches a 5-hitter and Frank Joiner gets two hits in Moriah’s 7-5 win over Saranac.
25 YEARS AGO (1995)
Craig Burdo hits two triples and a single, while Matt Loughan and Zach DesOrmeaux contribute two base knocks apiece, in Plattsburgh High's 6-1 victory over Northern Adirondack.
Brian Cauley cards a 43, and Doug Bauer fires a 45 to lead Willsboro to a 5.5-0.5 win against Crown Point.
Todd LaVigne and Tom Perry both finish with two RBIs to help Seton Catholic hand Ticonderoga an 8-4 loss.
30 YEARS AGO (1990)
Neil Stevens triples in two and comes around to score and help Beekmantown coast to a 12-1 win against Saranac Lake.
Shannon Akey wins the 100, 200 and 400 and propels Ticonderoga to a 76-36 win over AuSable Valley.
Matt Mero and Chris Peets win their singles matches and lead Northeastern Clinton to a 4-1 defeat of Plattsburgh High.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Lou Frigon resigns as Plattsburgh State men's hockey coach with an 83-25-2 record. He says he plans to pursue private business interests in Southern California.
John Steffy hits a homer, and Jay McDonald picks up the pitching win as AuSable Valley edges Peru, 2-1.
Mike Bradley fires a 38, and Steve Denton shoots a 42 to pace Elizabethtown to a 7-5 victory over Lake Placid in MVAC golf.
50 YEARS AGO (1970)
Clinton Community College announces the addition of soccer to its athletic program. Instructor of physical education and appointed coach Clark Herdic says many students have shown interest in playing.
Ed Davis rolls a 646 series, the highest of the night, in Merchants League action at Plattsburgh Lanes.
Barry St. Louis strikes out 14 batters, and Mickey Carpenter hits a two-run single in St. John's 4-3 non-league win over Elizabethtown.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
William Ray, Wayne Kimbal, Raymond Jessey, Richard Johnson, Joseph Tremblay, Francis Derr, Donald Rico and Tom Lavine are all drafted to play on Lou Marcia's Champlain Valley Savings team of the Plattsburgh Little League.
Bob Huntley blasts a three-run bomb to help Westport defeat Willsboro, 9-4.
Bob Gay and John Smith each hit a triple in Elizabethtown's 4-3 edging of Port Henry.
70 YEARS AGO (1950)
Don Tolosky pitches a one-hitter, and Lyon Mountain beats Mount Assumption, 2-1. Les Fessette spoils Tolosky's no-hit bid with a single in the fifth.
Jack Covey pitches a 5-hitter for the Beekmantown midgets in a 6-4 win over West Chazy.
80 YEARS AGO (1940)
Saranac Lake’s Charles Keough places third in Class B outboard, completing the 130-mile Hudson River run from Albany to New York City in 6 hours, 38 minutes.
