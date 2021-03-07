Looking Back: March 7 - 13

10 YEARS AGO (2011)
Kyle Norchi and Tim Lawrence combine for nine goals as the Plattsburgh State men’s lacrosse team drops SUNY Maritime, 18-9.
Peru junior Dan Lennon caps off a brilliant indoor season with a second-place finish in the Emerging Elite 2-Mile Run at the New Balance Indoor National Track & Field Championships at The Armory in New York City. His time is 9:20.61.
Plattsburgh High sophomore Emmy Russell, the two-time Section VII all-around champion, leads the section’s gymnastics All-Stars.
Connor Jubert, bowling for the Spoiled Brats in the North Bowl Lanes Junior-Major-Senior League, rolls his first-ever 700 series with a 239-266-242-747 finish.
15 YEARS AGO (2006)
Bud Black rolls the first 300 game of his bowling career in the Tuesday Night Men’s League at Lucky Strike Lanes. He finishes the evening with a 717 series.
Courtney Coryea leads all scorers with 19 points and adds 12 boards, and Rachel Coryea contributes 14 more points to help Northeastern Clinton roll to a 54-41 win against Ogdensburg Free Academy in a Class B quarterfinal.
Claire O’Connor and Danielle Blanchard each notch a goal and assist to lead the Plattsburgh State women’s hockey team to a 4-1 victory against Elmira in the quarterfinal round of the NCAA tournament.
20 YEARS AGO (2001)
Jess Harrica (13), Kristin Bowers (12), Mary Miller (10) and Alex Dawson (10) all score double digits as Seton Catholic takes down Potsdam, 61-38, in a Class C basketball regional.
Cory Ryan hits five triples and finishes with 15 points as Plattsburgh High nips Ogdensburg Free Academy, 54-53, in a Class B boys regional.
Katie Spaulding notches 25 points and grabs 11 boards as Westport smothers Lisbon, 64-55, in a Class D regional.
Plattsburgh State goaltender Niklas Sundberg makes 42 saves to boost the Cardinals to a 3-1 win over Middlebury in an NCAA Division III quarterfinal.
30 YEARS AGO (1991)
Steve Steele, bowling for Balls & Bags Pro Shop in the Thursday Night Merchants League, puts together games of 264, 247 and 189 for an even 700 series.
Marvin Merril scores 20 points, and Larry Hopkinson adds 16 more in St. John Bosco's 65-49 victory against Plattsburgh Air Force Base.
Bob Burtch and PJ Lampasona score late third-period goal to lift North Country Community College to an 8-8 tie with Carleton University.
Doug Spaulding tosses in 24 points, and Chris Monette adds 14 to lead St. Joseph's to a 73-66 win over St. John Bosco in the Franklin County CYO Basketball League championship.
40 YEARS AGO (1981)
Pierre Brunet's three-goal performance leads the Plattsburgh State men's hockey team to a 7-6 win in Oswego in the ECAC Division II West Hockey Championship game. Rick Strack, Doug Kimura and Gaetan D'Anjou land on the Eastern College Athletic Conference Division II West Region Hockey All-Star team.
Meg Schneider leads the Willsboro offense with 23 points as her team thumps Bolton, 47-31, in the first round of the Class D basketball playoffs.
Darcy Gilbo, Jan Lemza and Patti Lanzo combine for 44 points to pace Moriah to a 54-42 defeat of St. John's in the Section VII Class C semifinals.
Bonnie Covey fires home 26 points in Northeastern Clinton's 66-41 triumph over Peru to reach the Section VII Class B championship against AuSable Valley.
50 YEARS AGO (1971)
Steve Miller, Ed Clifford and Craig Holbrook all score once as the Peru Giftbox beat the Fourth Ward Warriors, 3-1, at Bailey Avenue.
Jim McLean drops 23 points to power Moriah past Peru and to the finals of the Section VII Class A championship at Plattsburgh State. Al Beebe establishes his defensive presence throughout the whole game for the Vikings.
Fred Tuller Jr. announces the first four Soapbox Derby clinics to be held this year are scheduled for 10 a.m. at Notre Dame Grade School.
Coach Ray Holmes' Plattsburgh High School basketball team beats coach Morris Hickey's AuSable Valley quintet, 56-46, in the Section VII playoffs.
60 YEARS AGO (1961)
Rick Florin and Jack Potter both score 26 points to lead the Plattsburgh Bunnanzas to a 118-102 win over Champlain. Bob Meiler pours in 40 points for the losers.
Bob Kirchberger tallies 26 points to power the Plattsburgh Nitzi Profs to a 94-67 victory over Lyon Mountain. George Kimball and John LaPierre score an additional 17 points apiece.
Wright Sample piles up 45 points as the Border League All-Stars take down Ellenburg, 134-128.
70 YEARS AGO (1951)
Jerry King scores 18 points to lead Dannemora to a 58-46 victory over Ellenburg.
Doyle Motors of Montreal becomes the third entry in the 21st annual Plattsburgh YMCA Gold Medal Tournament to be held March 19 to 30.
George Garrant of Saranac Lake and John VanHoogenstyne of Rockville Centre, both veterans of hockey at Champlain College, are elected as co-captains of the 1950-51 team.
80 YEARS AGO (1941)
Bob Henry, a Port Henry native playing for Hamilton College, finishes as the fourth highest scorer as a junior on the Continentals averaging 10 points per game.
Hobby O'Brien scores 21 points as Art's Restaurant tops Tri-Gables, 59-41, in the City Basketball League title game.
