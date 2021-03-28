Looking Back: March 28 - April 3

10 YEARS AGO (2011)
Plattsburgh State’s Kyle Norchi scores four goals and assists on two more as the men’s lacrosse team takes down Clarkson, 12-5.
Heather Loughran and Ashley Marshall both collect pithing wins as the Plattsburgh State softball team sweeps Union College with 5-4 and 10-4 victories.
15 YEARS AGO (2006)
The All-Section VII Team for girls bowling is announced and includes Saranac’s Corrine Borkenhagen, AuSable Valley’s Savannah Ronfeldt, Saranac’s Brianne Borkenhagen, Plattsburgh High’s Stacy Steele, Northeastern Clinton’s Danielle Tierney and Peru’s Jamie Duell. The boys team is rounded out by Plattsburgh High’s Justin Bouyea, Peru’s Nick Keith Saranac’s Tyler Manley, Beekmantown’s A.J. Brunet, Peru’s Chad Duprey and Beekmantown’s Kevin Mendofik.
Dan Hoffman throws a complete game, allowing three hits, three walks and three runs, in a 13-3 win for the Plattsburgh State baseball team.
20 YEARS AGO (2001)
Ashley Janisewski records 17 points and seven aces to send Chateaugay to a 3-0 win over Edwards-Knox in Northern Athletic Conference volleyball. Katie Johnson adds seven points and two aces to go along with five points and two kills from Meg Nemier.
Plattsburgh Dave Varano, representing Bogart’s, walks off with the first-place prize of $1,000 at the 25th annual Northern New York 8-Ball Championships held in Lake Placid.
30 YEARS AGO (1991)
Tupper Lake's Rose Shaheen is named Most Valuable Player of the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference for the latest girls basketball season. Seton Catholic's Bruce Stevens is named Coach of the Year.
The Plattsburgh State Red team defeats the Plattsburgh State White team, 4-1, to win the championship of the North Country Community College Indoor Tournament. Brian Tracey is named tournament MVP, and Chris Balducci, a member of the All-Tournament team, led the Red team.
40 YEARS AGO (1981)
Randy LaBombard fires in 34 points to lead Barcomb's TV to an 87-73 win against Chazy Orchards in the Northern Basketball League championship. Gary Boulerice, Dan Phillips, Randy Barcomb and Dale Cardin round out the starting five for the winners.
Former Plattsburgh State men's hockey player Rick Strack makes his pro hockey debut as he plays for the New Haven Night Hawks in the Adirondack Hockey League.
50 YEARS AGO (1971)
Tom Hughes rolls a 586 triple to pace the Plattsburgh Lanes Juniors, while Rich Fowler has a 528 as their team wins in a boys bowling league.
Peru baseball coach Tony Papero tells the Press-Republican the Champlain Valley League will split into two divisions. The Northern Division will contain Plattsburgh High, St. John's, Mount Assumption, Beekmantown, Northern Adirondack and Northeastern Clinton. The Southern Division will have AuSable Valley, Peru, Lake Placid, Moriah and Saranac.
60 YEARS AGO (1961)
Tom Eaton bowls three games over 200 to help lead the Airport Restaurant Bowling Team to a victory at Plattsburgh Lanes against Keeseville North Country Club.
Johnny Cokley of the Plattsburgh Air Force Base wins the 147-pound bout in an Air Force Tournament in California.
70 YEARS AGO (1951)
Jim O'Connell scores a team-high 18 points to lead Sharron's to a 71-60 defeat of Doyle's Motors in the Plattsburgh YMCA Gold Medal Tournament.
Johnny Smith buckets 47 points to lead Altona to a 103-58 smothering of Rouses Point in the Rouses Point Invitation Basketball Tournament.
80 YEARS AGO (1941)
Bobby Dragoon turns in a team-high 12 points as Mount Assumption defeats St. Willibrord's, 38-23.
Burton Hartman paces the Plattsburgh High seniors to a 31-26 win over the Plattsburgh High juniors with a game-high 12 points.
