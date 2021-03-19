Looking Back: March 21 - March 27

10 YEARS AGO (2011)
Northeastern Clinton’s Robb Garrand is named Coach of the Year in the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference for boys basketball, while his star player Steven Carder is selected as Most Valuable Player. The First Team is rounded out by Beekmantown’s Thomas Ryan, Plattsburgh High’s Kyle LaPoint, Saranac’s Dylan Everleth, AuSable Valley’s Brody Douglass and Northeastern Clinton’s Jamie Davison.
Plattsburgh State men’s hockey player Eric Satim is named to the East Second Team, earning All-American accolades for the first time in his career.
15 YEARS AGO (2006)
Jon Kane and Frank Sangiovanni score three goals apiece as the Plattsburgh State men’s lacrosse team comes away with a 15-4 victory against Johnson State.
Frank Buska, a 12-year-old seventh-grader at Beekmantown Central School is getting set to compete in the 2006 Tretiak Friendship Cup in Moscow.
20 YEARS AGO (2001)
Tiara Garrow and Micaela Crowningshield lead the Plattsburgh Roadrunners to a 7-5 win against Sound Shore as they both notch hat tricks. Catie Harrison-Wurster also scores for the Roadrunners.
Northern Adirondack’s Brad Manor is selected as Champlain Valley Athletic Conference boys basketball Most Valuable Player.
30 YEARS AGO (1991)
Northern Adirondack's Michelle Pageau is named Most Valuable Player of Champlain Valley Athletic Conference volleyball. Jennifer Collins of Plattsburgh High is tabbed Offensive Player of the year, while Coach of the Year honors go to Northern Adirondack's Larry Barcomb.
Dale Cardin scores 21 points, and Gary Boulerice adds 20 more as Champlain tops Chazy, 86-66, in the championship game of the third annual Hometown Town Team Basketball Tournament.
40 YEARS AGO (1981)
Randy LaBombard tosses in 31 points, and Randy Barcomb pours in 28 more as Barcomb's TV comes away with a 106-93 victory against Chazy Orchards in the first game of the best-of-five championship series in the Northern Basketball League championship.
John Barnes scores twice in the third period to lift Chazy to a 4-3 victory over Cazenovia in the opening round of the New York State Bantam C Hockey Tournament at the Crete Memorial Civic Center.
50 YEARS AGO (1971)
Town Justice Bernard G. Oliver announces a safety course for young snowmobilers will be administered at the Willsboro Fish and Game Club.
Charlotte LaTour rolls a 387 series to pace the Firemen's Wives and Daughters while Betty Blake chalks up a 193 single to share the night's honors in local bowling.
60 YEARS AGO (1961)
Henry Gooley drops 41 points as Champlain's town team turns in a 134-87 win against the Champlain Bombers.
Former resident of Ellenburg Center Bill Honsinger is chosen as Most Valuable Player of the Harlem Valley Basketball League.
70 YEARS AGO (1951)
Jack Pepper hits a shot at the buzzer to lead the Moriah Marauders to the Tri-County League championship by nipping Elizabethtown, 40-38.
Red Carver scores 38 points, and Harry Shedd nets 31 as Willsboro tops Keeseville, 88-65.
80 YEARS AGO (1941)
Bobby Dragoon of Mount Assumption scores six points in the All-Star Game of the North Country League, but his team falls just short 30-28.
Letters are awarded to seven Plattsburgh Normal School hoopers at the team's annual dinner. Those players include Vernon Marlean, Ellsworth Jackstadt, Jack Beyerl, Bernard Bogie, Phil Bremser, Dewey DeLaire and Bob Duquette.
