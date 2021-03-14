Looking Back: March 14-20

10 YEARS AGO (2011)
Relief pitcher Kyle Kelly picks up the win in Plattsburgh State’s 9-7 come-from-behind win over Utica.
Plattsburgh High’s Tre Bucci wins the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference Senior Game dunk contest.
Doug Beebe scores 40 points as Plattsburgh Paving/Fesette Realty defeats Hoops N Hops, 68-40, in YMCA Over-35 League play.
Megan Riley of Lake Placid leads her team with 18 points as the Home Team defeats the Away Team, 66-65, in the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference girls Senior Game.
15 YEARS AGO (2006)
Kevin Gent tosses a one-hit shutout to lead the Plattsburgh State baseball team to a 2-0 win against Ursinus College.
Senior transfer Jon Kane tallies five goals as the Plattsburgh State men’s lacrosse team comes away with a 14-7 victory against Saint Leo University.
Moriah’s Seth Decker tips in a shot in overtime to push Division II past Division I, 83-81, in the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference Senior Game.
Former Beekmantown standout Keri Brean belts a 3-2 pitch with two outs in the top of the seventh over the fence to force extra innings in a game Plattsburgh State rallies to beat William Patterson University, 3-1.
20 YEARS AGO (2001)
Rob Retter and Brendon Hodge both find the back of the net twice, and Niklas Sundberg makes 35 saves to lift the Plattsburgh State men’s hockey team to a 6-2 win over Rochester Institute of Technology and to the NCAA Division III men’s hockey championship.
Fred Jennette, with his Storm Trauma bowling ball he purchased a day prior, bowls at 300 game in the TGIF League at North Bowl Lanes.
Jenny Reyell and Randi Johnson both drive in three runs as the Plattsburgh State softball team picks up a 12-0 win over Macalester, Minn.
30 YEARS AGO (1991)
Michelle Pageau, a senior hitter on the Northern Adirondack volleyball team, is chosen for second-team honors on the annual New York State Sportswriters Association all-state team.
Saranac Lake's Amy Aery and Eric Bennett are named to the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference All-Academic team for the winter season.
George Dyer (19), Pat Keleher (15) Ray Plante (14) and John Denny (13) combine for 61 points as the local New York State Police team defeats the AuSable Valley coaches and teachers, 72-50.
Cass Clark, bowling for North End Repair, puts together a 724 series in the Tuesday Night Men's Handicap League at Plattsburgh Lanes.
40 YEARS AGO (1981)
Herb Hammond's Plattsburgh State men's hockey team falls just short on a title with a 5-4 loss to University of Lowell in the NCAA Division II ice hockey championship in front of a tournament-record crowd of 3,974 at Merrimack College.
Plattsburgh's Joe Cardany, the all-time leading scorer for Union College, is named to the third team NCAA Division III All-America.
Rollie Blaise scores two goals, and Todd Defayette lights the lamp once as Keeseville tops Clifton-Fine, 3-2, at the New York State Pewee C Championship at the Plattsburgh State Field House.
50 YEARS AGO (1971)
Wayne Benson notches a hat trick for the Plattsburgh Bantam team, but his squad loses to Fort Covington, 10-5.
Jim Oakes piles up 18 points, and Barry Morrison scores an additional 16 as Westport turns back Wells, 57-48.
Bob Vetter takes all honors in the Mineville Merchants League rolling a 577 triple and 243 single.
Westport's Barry Morrison and Don LaRock, Dannemora's Tom Ryan, Willsboro's Pete Jacques and Schroon Lake's Pete Gath are named to the Mountain Valley League basketball All-Star team.
60 YEARS AGO (1961)
Tom Cheek finishes with 27 points, and Henry Gooley adds 24 to lead the Champlain town team to a 106-104 win against the Border League All-Stars.
Bill LePage turns in a 623 series to grab the top score in the Clinton Prison Bowling League.
Gary LaMay helps Saranac win the section wrestling title thanks to his victory in the 106-pound scrap by decision over Conrad Purick of Plattsburgh. Leonard Blair (141) and Ron Marshall (148) also win their matches for the Chiefs.
70 YEARS AGO (1951)
The Plattsburgh High basketball team finishes off its perfect 18-0 season with a 64-42 win against St. Joseph's Academy in the North Country Basketball League. Paul Sharron leads the way for the Hornets' offense with 17 points.
Efforts to raise another $1,000 toward payment on the lighting system purchased during the winter from St. Johnsbury, Vermont, was announced at the Plattsburgh Athletic Association meeting. Checks are asked to be sent to either Stanley Niles or John Ryan.
Dan Paro of St. Joseph's drops home 24 points to lead his team to a 54-27 rout of Rouses Point in a North Country Basketball League game.
80 YEARS AGO (1941)
Barney Bogie scores 18 points for the "Young Men A" squad, but his team loses, 71-37, to the Plattsburgh Lions Club.
Jim McGowan drops 15 points to pace Rouses Point to a 36-31 win over Art's Restaurant.
