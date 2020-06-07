Looking Back: June 7, 2020

June 8 - June 14
10 YEARS AGO (2010)
Mike Bergman draws a bases-loaded walk to drive in what turned out to be the winning run of a 4-3 win for Meron's Expos over the Clinton County Mariners.
Jim Andre (low gross 78), Rusty Bigelow (79) and Mike Derrigo (78) finish with great rounds and win their respective age groups and help the Plattsburgh Senior Golf Team to a big victory against the Partridge Run Golf & Country Club.
Ken Stay and J.D. Moore both throw touchdown passes in the Plattsburgh North Stars' 35-12 victory over Southern Vermont to open their season.
15 YEARS AGO (2005)
The Plattsburgh Little League 11-12 All-Stars are announced and include Connor Benoit, Tom Curran, Mitch Kilkeary, Brian Latulipe, Eric Phillips, Anthony Porcelli, Mark Price, Logan Recore, Gus Rietsma, Joe Tolosky, Luke Weaver and C.J. Worley.
Chris Hollis goes 3-for-3, and Ted Mullin finishes 2-for-3 with two RBI to help the Plattsburgh Thunder defeat Saratoga, 6-3, in the New York Collegiate Baseball League season opener.
Dave Rowe and Dan Engstrom put together a final found of 69 and finish with a 3-day total of 207 to win the Tanneberger Memorial Golf Tournament at the Westport Golf & Country Club.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
Elizabethtown's Nikki Kimball wins the Whiteface Uphill Race for the second year in a row.
Seton Catholic's Jason Jabaut sweeps the state Class C and Federation titles for the 1,600 meters with a Section VII record time of 4:09.50. Tupper Lake's Dave Bedore wins the Class C shot put with a throw of 56-8.
25 YEARS AGO (1995)
Jen Mayville delivers a game-winning, walk-off single that scores Aimee Disotelle to hand Franklin Academy a 4-3 win over Mohonasen in the Class B softball state title game.
Chris Regan finishes first with a time of 22:40 in the weekly 10-mile bicycle time trials in Point Au Roche.
Chris Breuder, Adam LaBarre, Zach DesOrmeaux and Matt Loughan combine for a 2-hitter as Plattsburgh Post 20 opens its season to a 5-2 win over the Midas Mudhens.
30 YEARS AGO (1990)
Eric Gibson of Northern Adirondack belts a three-run homer to help the National League defeat the American League, 7-2, in the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference exceptional senior baseball game.
Plattsburgh High standout Tommy Neale pitches a three-hit shutout and strikes out nine batters, leading the Burlington A's past the Bennington Generals, 6-0, in Northern League semi-pro baseball action. Andrew Starr, also an alumnus of PHS, hits a two-run homer to provide offensive support.
Bernie Jandreau and Dave Richards take top honors in the Lake Champlain Bass Barons' first tournament of the season held on the Chazy River. The winners' catch amounts to 14 pounds, 5 1/2 ounces.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Larry Kanaly races home with the game-winning run on Karl Martin's fielder's choice to help Saranac take home the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference baseball crown with a 7-6 defeat of Moriah.
Peru's Kathy Kivett tosses a three-hit shutout to lead Peru to a 5-0 win and a Section VII Class B softball championship. Dena Lawrence and Julie Gray record two hits apiece for the Indians.
Kelly Rabideau and Kathy Lanzo pace Moriah with two base knocks apiece in their 13-0 win over Lake Placid in the Section VII Class C softball title game. Anne Slattery gets the pitching win.
50 YEARS AGO (1970)
Casey Flynn fans 12 to pick up the pitching win, while Drew Allen hits two doubles in Bayview's 9-5 defeat of Fountain & Lucas in Plattsburgh Little League play.
Lefty Miller strikes out 12 and finishes a triple shy of the cycle as Fountain & Lucas defeats VFW, 8-3.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
Mike Maillee and Bryan Poissant belt homers as Lippa's Little League team defeats Provost Esso, 12-4. Nitzi Rabin goes 3-for-3 for the winners.
Jim Duprey tosses a one-hitter, and Peru goes on to defeat Ticonderoga, 4-0, to win the Section VII Class A baseball championship.
Roy W. St. John catches an 8.25-pound, 30-inch walleye pike about 50 yards off the city beach at Cumberland Head. For bait, he uses a large sucker minnow about seven inches long.
70 YEARS AGO (1950)
John Podres allows just two hits and blasts a homer as Mineville tops St. John's 6-0. Jim Fagan and Dave Champagne have the lone hits for the Irish.
Burton Blake's gray gelding The Riddle takes third in the championship class of the Ormstown Fair.
Pete LaGoy and Carl Mayette both hit homers to help Guay's Store win 2-0 over Plattsburgh Paint and Glass in a City Softball League game at St. Peter's Field.
80 YEARS AGO (1940)
Charlie Gardephe gets the pitching win thanks to a one-hit performance. The Rouses Point Texaco All-Stars collect a 5-2 win over Alburg.
Homer Lemieux pitches a four-hitter with 11 strikeouts to lead MAI over St. John's, 11-2.
