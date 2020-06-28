Looking Back: June 28, 2020

June 29-July 5
10 YEARS AGO (2010)
Kate Levy of Katonah wins the Whiteface Mountain 1.45-meter Jump-Off to open the 41st Annual Lake Placid Horse Show.
Matt Hamilton scores two goals and leads Ormsby's Well Drilling to a 3-1 victory over Riley Ford in North Country Men's Soccer League action.
Linda Brubaker records her first hole-in-one when she aces the par-3, 130-yard 17th hole at Adirondack Golf & Country Club.
15 YEARS AGO (2005)
Plattsburgh State names Bruce Delventhal its new director of athletics.
Mallory Morris and Jackie Hutchins account for two goals apiece as the Cobble Hill Flames best Ed Garrow & Sons, 4-1, in Women's Soccer League action.
Allison Vosh tosses in 18 points to lead Plattsburgh Health Center/Aesthetics over Multimedia Marketing, 55-50, in Peabody's Women's Summer League basketball.
25 YEARS AGO (1995)
Dave Bresett, bowling in the Summer Fun League at North Bowl Lanes, tosses his seventh career 300 game. Bresett finished with a 731 series for the day.
Larry Rovito and Robin Reome haul in 9 pounds, 9 ounces of fish to win the $500 first prize of the Lake Flower Fishing Invitational, the first event of the Bud Bass 95 series.
Mike O'Connor, J.P Hebert, Dan Letourneau and Charlie Trombley, playing for K&L Plumbing of Mooers, turn in a record-setting score of 56 to capture the sixth-annual Masonic Golf Classic.
30 YEARS AGO (1990)
Mike Lavigne and Dave Bilow of the Altona Correctional Facility capture medals in the Corrections Olympics in Albany. Lavigne takes two silvers and a bronze in the half marathon, 5-kilometer and 1500-meter runs. Bilow wins gold, silver and bronze in the cycling sprints, time trial and 25-mile road race, respectively.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Peru Rustic uses a three-hit pitching performance from John Zerrahn to beat back AuSable Forks, 6-3, in CVBL play.
John Johnson's grand slam in the bottom of the eighth inning gives the Ticonderoga Merchants a 12-8 win in the Whitehall Yankees Softball Tournament.
Jim Nicholas covers the 5.8-mile course in 32:39 to win the second annual Pot O' Gold Run at the Clinton County Fairgrounds. Joyce Black is the first woman to finish at 35:19.
50 YEARS AGO (1970)
Mary Anne Beebie puts together a four-game set of 719, featuring efforts of 171, 173, 189 and 186 in Ladies Summer Scratch League bowling.
Mike St. Louis pitches a no-hitter to lead Post 20's Junior American Legion squad to a 3-0 win over Amsterdam. St. Louis finishes with 18 strikeouts.
Bud Matthew's four-hit mound effort helps The Store defeat Keeseville Merchants, 8-4.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
Jack Brown gets the pitching victory and blasts two homers to boost The Ubl and Adams team to a 33-5 win against Champlain Valley Savings.
Susan Carlo strikes out 13 batters and tallies a no-hitter as the Cadyville midget girls softball team topples Keeseville, 29-2.
Bill LaPlante gets the pitching win, and Red Dubray hits a triple and double in Saranac's 6-3 victory over Bloomingdale in a men's recreation baseball game.
70 YEARS AGO (1950)
Les Fessette strikes out seven and gets the pitching win as E.S. Mason defeats the Chateaugay Ponies, 10-5.
Bob LaVigne allows just two hits and tosses a shutout in Lyon Mountain's 5-0 defeat of Peasleville in Adirondack League baseball.
80 YEARS AGO (1940)
With Steve Fallon turning in the best performance of any starting pitcher to date, the Majors wallop the Tupper Lake Athletics, 7-1. Mickey Rutner hits a homer in the game.
