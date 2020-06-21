Looking Back: June 21, 2020

June 22-June 28
10 YEARS AGO (2010)
Mike Stetz records four hits, including a 3-run homer in the third inning, to lead second-seeded Hannaford to a 19-1 victory over top-seeded City Police in the first game of the Plattsburgh Little League A Division Championship Series.
Ray Dubuque records a hole-in-one at The Barracks Golf Course using a 9-iron on the seventh hole. Dave Duprey, Jim Andre and Jim Barr witness the ace.
Pat Parrow's double in the sixth inning brings home two runs and gives Northline Utilities a 3-1 defeat of 20 Main in AuSable Forks Fast-Pitch Softball League play.
15 YEARS AGO (2005)
Steve Wyland's sacrifice fly drives in Michael Passante for the winning run in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Plattsburgh Thunder to a 5-4 win over Glens Falls in New York Collegiate Baseball League play.
Donny Coolidge tallies four hits, including two homers and a double to lead Brockway Mechanical to a 19-8 win over Clauss Chiropractic in Adirondack Senior Babe Ruth League play at Lefty Wilson Field. Donny LaPorte, Kyle Kowalowski, Joey Painter, Justin Besaw and Dylan Raville all add three hits.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
Bryan Waite pitches a one-hitter and Mike Rivers goes 4-for-4 as the Clinton County Mariners defeat Cornwall, 6-0.
Tim Drollette, playing his first CVBL game in 12 years, records three hits, including a two-run blast, to lead the Hi-Falls Grizzlies past the Plattsburgh Cardinals.
25 YEARS AGO (1995)
Dan Marbut and Jim Manchester record a pair of homers and three RBI to lead Peru to a 10-8 win over Midas in CVBL action. Joe LoTemplio records two hits, including a grand slam, and totals six RBI, for the Mudhens.
Josh Meyer scores three goals, while Jon Lutinski and Mike Curry each add one to lead he Plattsburgh Hot Spurs to a 5-0 win over Northfield, Vermont, in men's soccer.
David Davidson cracks a three-run homer and combines with Matt Meyers on a one-hitter to lead American Legion Post 20 to a 7-0 victory over the Massena Federals.
30 YEARS AGO (1990)
Brandy McDonald goes 3-for-3, including a double and three RBI, to lead Post 20 to an 11-8 win over Rutland, Vermont.
The Lyon Mountain Correctional Facility wins three gold medals in the New York D.O.C.S Olympics in Albany. The tug-of-war team of Joe LeClair, Keith Tedford, Paul Petrashune, Mike Tolosky, Steve Liberty and Lloyd Clukey finish first. Liberty won in arm wrestling, and Rodney Rock takes first in bulls-eye shooting.
Three-time Olympic medalist Joe Fargis of Southampton wins the opening day feature of the 21st annual Lake Placid Horse Show.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Johnny Flynn and Joe Provost record two hits each, while Jeff Doorey, Todd Wilkinson and Bill Currier all have two RBI in Post 20's 18-7 win over the CVBL's Saranac Lake in a baseball exhibition.
Rodney Jenkins of Gordonsville, Virginia, rides Second Balcony to a victory in the $2,000 open jumper class at the Lake Placid Horse Show.
Steve Boynton's four goals leads the way for the Keene Valley Spurs to an Adirondack Amateur Soccer win, while Bruce Day and Mickey Perras each score three in Saranac Lake's victory.
50 YEARS AGO (1970)
Bob Howard of Peru puts on a dazzling exhibition of skeet shooting over the weekend as he broke 99 of 100, including 75 in a row, to highlight the Rod & Gun Club weekend.
Lefty Miller strokes out four hits in four plate appearances, including two singles, a double and homer for eight RBI to give Fountain & Lucas a 27-15 win over Condos in American League Little League play.
Roy Garrants records three singles, and Leo Connick gets the Gentlemen's Slo-Pitch Softball League action pitching win in Police's 16-2 win over Barbers.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
Warren "Pug" Annis rolls a 701 triple at North Bowl in the Ball and Chain Bowling League.
James Dowd gets the pitching win as Lyon Mountain squeaks by AuSable Forks, 12-10.
Bob Monty scores the winning run and gets the pitching win as West Plattsburgh Babe Ruth defeats Cadyville, 7-6.
70 YEARS AGO (1950)
Joe Clain drives in six runs with a pair of homers, and Dick Squires goes 4-for-4 as E.S. Mason rallies to beat the Detroit Clowns, 16-12, in exhibition baseball.
Truman Gale of Moira drives Miss Easter Trojan to a pair of victories as harness racing returns to Plattsburgh at Moffitt Park Speedway.
80 YEARS AGO (1940)
Benny Jock pitches a five-hitter to best Hooks Hathaway who allows only six hits as Cadyville edges Elizabethtown, 3-2.
