Looking Back: June 14, 2020

June 15-21
10 YEARS AGO (2010)
Lindsey Keyser finishes with two goals and four assists as Lady Giroux's picks up a 7-0 win over Ed Garrow's/Agency in North Country Women's Soccer League play.
Brett Bosley finishes a triple shy of the cycle as Clinton County beats Malone Post #219, 3-2, in American Legion Baseball action. Josh Powers records the pitching win.
Elizabethtown's Andrea LeVien (Division I), Crown Point's Jessica Porter (Division II) and Indian Lake/Long Lake's Kaylie Miller (Division III) are named Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference softball Most Valuable Players.
15 YEARS AGO (2005)
Chris Hartman pours in 25 points to pace T. Maliniak Masonry to a 74-71 edging of Peace Makers in Peabody's Summer League action. Jamie Moore and Brian D'Aust score 12 apiece to boost the winners.
Gena Rosenbaum scores from Amy Murphy late in the second half to lift Giroux's/Luck Brothers to a 2-1 win over King's Construction in women's soccer league play.
Peru's Jackie Sullivan is named CVAC softball MVP, while Beekmantown coach Greg Myers is named Coach of the Year.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
Mike Rivers pitches a no-hitter in the second game after his twin brother, Matt Rivers, pitches a 6-hitter with 12 strikeouts as the Clinton County Mariners sweep a doubleheader from the Norfolk Rovers.
Jason Jabaut places eighth in the mile run at the Foot Locker National Outdoor Scholastic championships with a time of 4:0.75.
25 YEARS AGO (1995)
Brenda Breen turns in a time of 22:10 over 10 miles to win the weekly bicycle time trials at Point Au Roche.
Ron Katz strikes out eight over six innings and also records three hits to help the Midas Mudhens top Schroon Lake, 12-3, in non-league baseball. Scott Baker adds three hits for the winners.
Rob McAuliffe and Eric Desso both find the back of the net once, and Blair Villemaire records a shutout in Chazy-Giroux's 2-0 blanking of Chazy-Weathercock in North Country Soccer League play.
30 YEARS AGO (1990)
Jim Stewart finishes first and nets top money of $25 in a lake trout fishing derby held at Port Douglas. Lee Bruno earns second place and wins $15, while R.J. Lawson takes home third and $10.
Dave Champagne Jr. completes his 100th marathon less than a year after undergoing surgery for prostate cancer.
Phil Giroux comes away with the win at the Centennial Pro-Am Golf Tournament at Bluff Point.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Danny Senecal raps out three hits and drives in four runs to lead American Legion Post 20 juniors to a 9-4 exhibition win over the Plattsburgh merchants.
Ken Reid goes 3-for-3 with a triple to lead unbeaten Lake Placid to a 5-3 victory over Clifton-Fine in the Division III regional contest.
Saranac's Andy Hastings grabs seventh place in the state in the 1,600-meter run with a Section VII record time of 4:19. Tupper Lake's Marty Beauchamp wins the 3,200 in 9:13.6.
With Newcomb leading 5-2 in the third inning, Morristown's Paul Spilman enters the game and shuts down the Huskies the rest of the way, as the Rockets rally for a 7-5 victory and their second consecutive regional championship. Spilman aided his own cause by doubling and scoring the winning run, after striking out 6 and allowing 3 hits.
50 YEARS AGO (1970)
Jack Bellephine delivers a key double after Rod Collins, Karl Tobrocke, Ed Briggs and Ron Tajak all singled to give Post Office a dramatic 4-3, seven-inning Gentlemen's Slo-Pitch League win over Underwood Athletic Club.
Gene Pavone is named All-Event champion after knocking out 97 of 100 birds at the local Rod and Gun Club skeet shoot.
Bob Staves goes 4-for-4 at the plate as Bistro Bombers top Jaycees, 21-17, in Gentlemen's Slo-Pitch Softball League play at St. John's. Randy Brown goes 4-for-4, and Fred Woodward homers.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
Mike Maillee strikes out 17 of 18 batters and tosses a no-hitter in Lippa's 5-0 defeat of Condo's in Little League baseball.
Tom O'Neil takes home the pitching win as AuSable Forks beats Peru, 27-17. Elmer Duprey hits a homer for Peru.
Chris Trombly edges out Ernie Reid in the Sportsman Feature at Airborne Park. Rod Ritchie wins the Hobby Feature, followed by Henry Jarvis and Jack Liberty.
70 YEARS AGO (1950)
Len Rock hits a three-run homer, while Jim Brault and Benny Jock have three hits apiece, in Morrisonville's 7-4 win over Plattsburgh Genesee club.
Bob Cadieux goes the distance and gets the pitching win as Diamond Match Company hands McMartin Motors an 8-4 defeat in City Softball League play.
Phil "Squeak" Soper of Boquet Valley wins the feature at Moffitt Park Speedway. Ticonderoga's Ernest Duquette comes in second with Art Prairie of Plattsburgh, third.
80 YEARS AGO (1940)
Don Gertsch picks up his eighth win of the season as Plattsburgh High outlasts Morrisonville, 17-15, to take a win in the Clinton County Interscholastic League title game.
Mike Brodi's sacrifice fly scores Al Pajonas, which is the winning run, in Plattsburgh Majors 7-6 win against the Saranac Lake Red Sox in the Northern League opener.
