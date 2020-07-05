Looking Back: July 5, 2020

July 5-July 11
10 YEARS AGO (2010)
Former Beekmantown standout Dan Kelly signs a three-year entry level contract with the New Jersey Devils.
Frank Buska records three singles and an RBI to lead the Clinton County Mariners to a 12-6 win over Granville.
Joe Deslaurier doubles, singles and drives in two runs to help Gordon Oil take down 20 Main, 7-1, in AuSable Forks Fast-Pitch softball.
15 YEARS AGO (2005)
Jim Liska drops 25 points, and Corey Lewis adds 17 to spur Bowman's Boys to a 70-65 win over Pennysaver/Gregory Supply in Peabody's Men's Basketball League action.
Leslie Podmore and Mallory Morris both score once as the Cobble Hill Flames blank the Willsboro Nationals, 2-0, in North Country Women's Soccer League play.
The Last Kid Picked with Alan Ouellette of Stowe, Vt., at the helm wins the Mayor's Cup Regatta.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
Matt Mero defeats Barry Dimick 6-3, 6-2 to win the Boys’ 18 & Under title in the Plattsburgh Kiwanis ETA Tennis Tournament. Chris Peets (16), Dan Morency (14), Rian McManus (16) and Kristen Ericson (14) win their divisions.
Jerry Kowalowski scores three goals in Mooers K & L Plumbing’s 3-0 win over previously unbeaten Chazy Giroux’s in men’s soccer.
25 YEARS AGO (1995)
Rob McAuliffe scores four goals, and Chris Gondek nets three as Chazy Giroux's routs Chateaugay, 10-3, in North Country Soccer League play. Jim Guay adds two more goals for the winners.
Brad Griffin and John Raymond team up to win the Lake Placid Club Resort's Upper Course Two-Man Scramble tournament.
Bob Howard of Peru posts a score of 94 to win the trap and skeet fun shoot held at Plattsburgh Rod & Gun Club.
30 YEARS AGO (1990)
Judy Sparks covers five kilometers in 18:30 to lead the way at the Tupper Lake Fun Run at Little Wolf Beach.
Steven Peryea belts a two-run homer during a four-run first and helps Post 20 down Norwich, 10-8, in Legion play.
Rod Merchant scores his first hole-in-one with an ace on the 165-yard fifth hole at Bluff Point Golf & Country Club using a 5-iron.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
John Hald's score off a Mike Drew pass caps off a three-goal first half and helps Elizabethtown Kicks by the Keene Valley, 3-2, in Adirondack Soccer League action.
Shirley Gadway and Marcel DeCoste capture top honors for Class A in the Ellenburg Center Fire Department Horse Shoe Pitching Tournament.
John Tyrell makes the Adirondack Region Boxing Team in the Light Heavyweight Class.
50 YEARS AGO (1970)
Laurie Rock gets the pitching win, and Mary Lou McCormick records three hits as Cumberland Head hands Keeseville a 12-10 loss in girls Babe Ruth.
Mitch Willette paces Champlain with two hits, and Jim Columbe gets the pitching win in Champlain's 7-0 defeat of Rouses Point in Babe Ruth play.
Elton Jodoin picks up the hill win and has three hits in Post 1619's 12-6 win over Adirondack Chemical.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
Tom Baker, Lester Burdo and Joe Bruno all hit doubles in Schuyler Falls, 11-0, win over Rugar St. in Babe Ruth play.
Jaye Mooney gets the pitching win and homers as New York and Albany Dispatch dumps C.V. Savings and Loan, 15-4, in Little League action. Dick Wood hits a homer for the losers.
Nancy Yasmanth of the Miners hits a homer, the biggest hit in a game, as Morrisonville defeats Lyon Mountain, 8-6, in Senior Girls Softball.
70 YEARS AGO (1950)
Paul Vallieres' two-run double in the seventh inning gives Plattsburgh Genesee an 8-7 triumph over host Willsboro.
Ed Ashley carries a perfect game into the eighth inning before settling for a two-hitter in AuSable Forks’ win over Saranac Lake in Adirondack League play.
80 YEARS AGO (1940)
Fireman Mike Brodi improves to 5-0 in hurling the Plattsburgh Majors to a 20-10 victory against the Saranac Lake Red Sox in Northern League play. Bill Barrett and Jim Honochick hit homers for the Majors.
