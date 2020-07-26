Looking Back: July 26, 2020

July 26 - Aug. 1
10 YEARS AGO (2010)
Ben Hoffman from Durango, Colo., wins the Ford Ironman Lake Placid in a time of 8 hours, 39 minutes, 34 seconds. Amy Marsh from Austin, Texas, is the best female finisher, clocking in at 9:27:30.
Russell Holland's walk-off single lifts the Plattsburgh Cardinals to a 6-5 win over the 4th Ward Timberjaxx in a CVBL quarterfinal.
Kim Dragoon scores twice, and Kristina Lord has a goal and two assists to lead Green Room to a 3-2 win over Elizabethtown in North Country Women's Soccer League action.
15 YEARS AGO (2005)
Jonathan Edwards hits a double and single, and Andrew Price smacks two singles to lead City Fire past City Police, 12-2, in City Babe Ruth action.
Todd Lafountain scores two goals and Brian Lafountain records four assists as Dragoon's Farm Equipment/Sample Lumber cruises past Willsboro, 5-1, in North Country Men's Soccer League play.
Helen Giroux, Emily Lafountain and Elyse Lafountain all score one in a 3-0 North County Women's Soccer League victory for Lady Giroux's/Luck Brothers over King's Construction.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
Mike O'Connor fires a 68 to take the victory in the Member-Guest tournament at Bluff Point with Casey Flynn.
Jodi Forgette scores 17 points and Jana Rhude adds 12 as Falcon Power wins to improve to 9-1 in Adirondack Women's basketball.
25 YEARS AGO (1995)
Hal Ross resigns as head coach of the Plattsburgh North Stars, and Mike LaBarre takes over as head coach.
Lake Placid's Tim Wiley wins gold in kayaking and Patrick Larkin of Plattsburgh captures the 5,000 meter run at the Empire State Games.
Elizabethtown's Randy Hume covers 127 miles to win his third straight 24-Hour Ultra Marathon is Westport.
30 YEARS AGO (1990)
Caroline Casey, 9, of the Bay Club Waves wins the high-point trophy at the Adirondack Long Course Swimming Championships.
Jeff Dewey has two doubles and a single and makes a nice game-ending catch to give the Red Sox a 7-4 victory over the Expos in the Plattsburgh Minor League championship.
Tom Harrigan and Bob Hamilton both score twice, and Rick Goslow stops 12 shots in net as Peabody's Soccer Club defeats Westport, 11-0, in Adirondack Amateur Soccer League action.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Plattsburgh State names Herb Hammond the next men's hockey head coach. He becomes the successor to Lou Frigon.
Lonnie Cleland leads the offense with three hits as Hess Gas tops Zachary's, 13-2, in slow pitch softball.
The Mount Assumption soccer camp, directed by former MAI head coach Mike Sabatelle, gets underway for local youth.
50 YEARS AGO (1970)
Laddie Saxe's four-hitter and homer leads Chazy's PeeWee team over Scotia, 16-2.
Ross O'Loughin and John O'Brian get four hits apiece as Rouses Point's Babe Ruth team tops Beekmantown, 16-2.
The Peru Babe Ruth squad remains in first place after John Zerrahn pitches a one-hitter and helps his team to a 10-2 win over Keeseville. Larry Crow (5-5) and Joe Stay (2-5) have the best days at the plate for the winners.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
Gary Bruno tosses a no-hitter as Schuyler Falls defeats Cadyville, 4-0, in Babe Ruth baseball.
The pitching of Len Kelley and a homer off the bat of George Uhl pace the Plattsburgh Merchants past Imperial, 3-1.
John Mooney’s fifth homer of the season, a grand slam, helps New York Albany Dispatch beat McMartin Motors.
70 YEARS AGO (1950)
Dick McCorry laces a 450-foot bases-clearing triple to lead the Morrisonville Independents to a 14-4 win over Beekmantown.
The fine pitching of Walt "Lefty" Johnson helps the Veterans of Foreign Wars blank AuSable Forks, 3-0, in the Champlain Valley League.
80 YEARS AGO (1940)
Wade Roberts of Plattsburgh Golf cards a net 72 to win the First Pro-Am at the Hotel Champlain course at Bluff Point. Bob Dunn ends up finishing second with a 73.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.