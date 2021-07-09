Looking Back: July 2021

10 YEARS AGO (2011)
Matt Medeiros turns in a time of 17:41 to win the 5K race at the weekly Healthy Heart Fun Run Series held at Cadyville Recreation Park. Kelly Duffy-Coryer is the first female finisher with a time of 20:11.
Jordan Knight and Jared Jarvis score for Ormsby's Well Drilling in a 2-0 win over Elizabethtown in North Country Soccer League men's action.
Three area golfers, Devin Delisle, Art Griffin and Dustin Fischer, place in the top five in Event 4 of the Northeastern New York PGA Junior Golfers Tour. Delisle, of Brushton, was one stroke off the pace at 35-39-74, while Griffin, of Lake Placid, carded a 36-39-75, and Fischer, of Saranac Lake, a 37-39-76.
20 YEARS AGO (2001)
Tom Lagoy uses an 8-iron to ace the 186-yard, 10th hole at Bluff Point. Kevin Rock, Bob Smith and Pete Depaul witness the hole-in-one.
Allison Vosh scores all six of her points in overtime to lead Blue Top Farm to a 51-48 win over Champlain Air in the Women's Summer Basketball League held at Clinton Community College. Vosh finished the game with 18 points followed by 10 more from Nicky Viti.
Carrie McComb, Kim Sample, Kaleen McCool and Nicole Dumont all score once for the City Kickers as they top AmeriGas, 4-3.
30 YEARS AGO (1991)
Champlain Valley Athletic Conference basketball standout Bryant Butler will be going to the Empire State Games as a member of the Adirondack Region Scholastic Division team.
Anne Ellis records a 73 to defeat Jean Smith in a tiebreaker in an irons only ladies competition at Bluff Point. Ellie Berger finishes third with a 75, and Mary Joyce, fourth, with a 76.
Brian Sanders of Potsdam and Sandy Martin cruise to victory in the eighth and final Faster than a Thirsty Blackfly Biathlon race held in Paul Smiths.
40 YEARS AGO (1981)
Paced by a 14-hit attack, Harry Demary's Post 20 juniors win their second consecutive Mayor's Cup Challenge trophy with a decisive 15-8 triumph over the Plattsburgh Merchants. Peter Ewald leads the offense with three hits, while Scott Luck chips in two.
Shawn LaValley picks up the pitching win as Day Brothers tops City Dairy Bar, 12-5, in local Little League action.
Tim Mooso records four hits, including a triple, as West Chazy takes down Mooers, 27-8, in pony softball.
50 YEARS AGO (1971)
Denny Burt, Sam Marocco and John Ireland pound out two hits apiece, and Ben Turnbull registers the pitching win as the Press-Republican defeats Champlain Valley Paint, 6-1, in local softball action.
Righty John Hart picks up the pitching win in Post 20's 12-3 victory over Peru. Hart aids his own cause by driving in three runs with two singles.
Butch Eddy and Dave LaPoint slam homers as Plaza Barbers defeats Universal News, 7-4, in gentleman's slo-pitch action.
60 YEARS AGO (1961)
Gary Golden hurls a no-hitter to carry his Babe Ruth team, the National Army Store, to victory over the Elks Club, 8-3.
Tom Garrant earns the pitching win as Plattsburgh Paint defeats Merkels, 7-4, in Babe Ruth baseball.
70 YEARS AGO (1951)
Superb relief pitching by manager Pete Blumette and two-run homers off the bats of Al Pajonas and Bob LeBlanc lead Plattsburgh over St. Albans in exhibition baseball.
A 2.25-pound fish is hooked by Don Rainville of Plattsburgh off the Cumberland Head Lighthouse. The fish, which was unknown in this region, resembled a sheephead, but the fins and arching head answer the description of a drum fish.
