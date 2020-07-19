Looking Back: July 19, 2020

July 19 - July 25
10 YEARS AGO (2010)
Cody Benoit of Milton, Vt., wins the Renegade 50 at Airborne Speedway, leading Kevin Boutin to the finish line by two car lengths.
Foster's Jason Baker, Corey Lewis, Nolan Ryan, Andrew Matott, Shea Howley and Jacob Beeman all register a goal as their squad blanks Westport, 6-0, in North Country Men's Soccer League play.
Andrew Bombard throws his second one-hitter of the season and blasts a grand slam to lead Egglefield/Graymont to a 10-0 victory over 20 Main in AuSable Forks Fast Pitch action.
15 YEARS AGO (2005)
Ben Reynolds and Deanna Marcotte are named Willsboro's representatives on the MVAC Scholar Athlete Team.
Brian Latulipe and Luke Weaver combine on a one-hitter as NuWay Car Wash tops V.F.W., 8-0, in Plattsburgh Little League play.
Mark Rabideau leads the way with 17 points in Adirondack Auto/Adirondack Chevrolet's 76-64 win over Peace Makers in Peabody's Men's Summer League action. Adam Favro chips in 16 points for the winners.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
Scott Moody records five base knocks and tosses five scoreless frames to help Saranac Lake drop Altona, 17-7, in CVBL play.
Kyle Watson claims the win in the Montcalm Mile in Ticonderoga.
25 YEARS AGO (1995)
Dot Sharrow records a net 33 to win the Ladies' Day competition at Bluff Point Golf & Country.
Todd Howard and Jim Caron win Most Valuable Player honors while leading the Adirondack Slo-Pitch League to a pair of wins over the Gentlemen's Slo-Pitch League in the annual all-star game between the two leagues.
Kevin Hart strikes out 12 batters and notches a homer and single to lead Pepsi to a 4-2 win against Family Drug in the Plattsburgh Little League B Division playoffs.
30 YEARS AGO (1990)
Jason Miller blasts three homers and finishes with four RBI, and Steve DeCarlo blasts two homers of his own and finishes with six RBI as the Midas Mudhens top American Legion Post 326, 15-10.
Ray Lang and Emmett Hargett of Moriah take first place and $130 in the Club 4 Restaurant Men's Doubles Elimination Horseshoe Tournament.
The duo of John Stevenson and Terry Watson defeat Jon Gottschall Sr. and John Gottschall Jr. to win the men's doubles tennis event at the B & E Ultimate Doubles Tournament.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Gary Rowe and Stanley Roberts each score a goal to help the Altona Stingers drop Bechard's, 2-1, in North Country Soccer League play. Tom Hawksby scores for Bechard's.
The Press-Republican announces it will hold its fourth annual North Country tennis tournament beginning Aug. 2.
Kathy Allen, a former Cliff Haven resident and student at St. John's Elementary School, scores the winning run in helping the West Pasco Ponytail All-Stars to a 4-3 victory over Fort Meade in the 1980 Florida State Championship.
50 YEARS AGO (1970)
Diane Ducatte gets the pitching win as Redford tops Ellenburg, 24-5, in girls softball.
John Corcoran records two singles to accompany Harold LeClair's pitching win in Beekmantown's 4-0 Babe Ruth defeat of Ellenburg.
Kim Neverett, Becky Hubbell and Janis Trombley all hit triples to help the Chazy girls softball team top Plattsburgh, 28-10.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
A homer from Jerry Lavene leads Dominy's to an 8-2 win over Ubl and Adams in Little League baseball.
Propelled by Allen Rowlson's homer, Pat Berry's triple and Jeff Burns' two doubles, Elks downs Paint and Glass, 10-2, in Babe Ruth play.
Jerry Welch pitches a four-hitter and Larry Senecal has two triples as Muzzlers defeat Hornets, 7-2.
70 YEARS AGO (1950)
With John Dick limiting Plattsburgh Paint and Glass to three hits, Guay's Store comes away with a 7-1 win in the City Softball League.
A grand slam from Joe Valetta in the first inning lifts Baker's Serviceman to a 5-2 win over E.S. Mason.
80 YEARS AGO (1940)
Walter Parker of Plattsburgh is named the commissioner for the National Semi-Pro Baseball Congress Tournament.
Bernard Rock pitches a three-hitter to lead the Schuyler Falls Merchants to a 3-1 win over Wilmington. Ed Duprey gets three hits for Wilmington.
