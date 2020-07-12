Looking Back: July 12, 2020

July 12-18
10 YEARS AGO (2010)
Steph Deswert scores four goals and records an assist as the Elizabethtown Flames top Lake Shore Imagination Station, 7-4, in North Country Women's Soccer League play.
Dustin Currier's two-run homer lifts the Plattsburgh Cardinals to a 9-7 win over the 4th Ward Timberjaxx, 9-7, in Champlain Valley Baseball League action.
Michelle Menard, Kevin Menard, Justin Besaw and Dave Besaw record the low net score for the Northern Sanitation team in the Northern Insuring/Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic.
15 YEARS AGO (2005)
Plattsburgh's Daniel Anhalt, with a time of 46:41, wins the Tour de Rand Hill bike race.
Mike Miller records his first ace with a hole-in-one on the 150-yard 10th hole at Highlands Greens Golf Course.
Laurie Krine, Monica Whitney, Maryellen Decker and Tali Hall all score a goal in Big D/Edward Jones 4-0 win over Willsboro/Sprague for D.A. in North Country Women's Soccer League play.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
Mark Lamberton takes home a victory in the Midseason Championship at Airborne Speedway.
Dickie King finds the back of the net twice to help lead Chazy/Giroux's to a 5-1 win over Sara-Placid in North Country Men's Soccer League play.
25 YEARS AGO (1995)
Don Hilborne takes home first place in the Reome's Used Car Top-Five Bass Tournament on Lake Flower. Hilborne's fish weighed in at 10-pounds, 12-ounces.
Joe Agosto scores 25 points, and Scott Miller follows with 22 as Play It Again Sports wins its first game of the season, beating Rambach's Bakery, 73-68, in the Peabody's Men's Summer Basketball League.
Nancy McGaulley fires a net score of 69 to capture first place in a Ladies Day Tournament at Bluff Point Golf & Country Club.
30 YEARS AGO (1990)
Tom Tetreault's RBI single plates Eric Barry and leads American Legion Post 20 to a 7-6 win over the Midas Mudhens.
Jim Sabin edges Ian McLear by one second to win the 3-kilometer race in the weekly Tupper Lake Fun Run.
Art Dwyer's goal in the second half breaks a 1-1 tie and gives Chateaugay Bowl a 2-1 victory over Little Caesar's in North Country Soccer League action.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Sue Getman and Dave Daniels lead the way in the second annual Plattsburgh Air Force Base Summer Fun Run with Getman winning the women's 5,000-meter race with a time of 20:19 and Daniels taking the 10,000-meter open race with a time of 31:47.
Plattsburgh State narrows the field of candidates for its men's hockey head coaching position to four, including Herb Hammond, Bill Beaney, John C. Riley and Mickey Goulet.
Jamie Flynn, John Munson and Erin Casey are voted the outstanding players of the week at the Plattsburgh State Day Basketball Camp.
50 YEARS AGO (1970)
Johnny O'Brian tosses a one-hitter, strikes out 17 and hits two homers to lead Rouses Point to a 35-2 win over Sciota.
Al Raymond knocks off 98 out of 100 birds to become the local skeet shoot winner in local Rod and Gun Club action.
Kathy Felio gets the win and allows just two hits as Keeseville shuts out Dannemora, 17-0, in Senior Girls League softball.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
Bob Perkins hits a three-run homer as the Plattsburgh Merchants take down Arnie's, 18-4, in City Softball League play.
Bob Bruno wins the Sportsman Feature at Airborne Park, topping Bud Besaw and Jean Cabana.
Sue Sorrell pitches a two-hitter to pace the Cadyville midget girls past Peru, 16-1.
70 YEARS AGO (1950)
Chet Cleland hits a two-run single to plate Jimmy Fagan and Dud Bullis to send E.S. Mason past Mineville, 3-1.
Jack Chilton edges Leo Nash Jr. to win the Fred Lovell Golf Tournament at the Rouses Point Golf Club. Bert Lighthall posts the low gross of 86.
80 YEARS AGO
John Ladue wins the first Plattsburgh Soap Box Derby with Guy Blake and James Walsh taking the next two places in the 14-15 age group.
Jack Ceneski pitches a four-hitter and player-manager Fred Maguire gets three hits as the Malone Maroons defeat the Plattsburgh Majors, 6-2, in Northern League action.
