Looking Back: January 2022

5 YEARS AGO (2017)
Joe Viscardo netted 35 points in Saranac Lake’s 70-63 victory over Peru in basketball.
Seton Catholic’s Kevin Murray hit his 1,000 career point marker in a win against Willsboro, 56-50, where he scored 24 points.
Alex Kneifel, Brendan Whalen, Seth Atwood and Nate Boule all tallied one goal in Plattsburgh High’s 4-3 win over Tri-Falls in boys hockey.
Anthony Paige rolled a 219-234-259-712 series en route to Ticonderoga’s 6-2 bowling win over Beekmantown.
The Cardinals powered past the Buffalo State Bengals, 88-60, with Bella DePasquale’s 24-point performance.
Dylan Trombley scored 27 points in Moriah’s 75-60 win over Franklin Academy. Jerin Sargent and Dewey Snyder also contributed with 15 and 14 points, respectively.
Courtney Moriarty scored twice in Plattsburgh State’s 3-1 hockey win over Norwich, while Kayla Meneghin scored once.
Paige Chilton’s 21 points and Juliana Gardner’s 19 set the pace for Northern Adirondack in their double overtime 59-55 win over Peru.
In the 48th Peru Invitational wrestling tournament, Alijah Seymour, Colin Hogan, Cole McKee, Logan Dubuque, Conner Witkiewicz, Devin Blake, Nick Bushey and Mike Hayes all placed en route to the team’s 237 point victory.
In the Mid-Season Invitational swimming tournament at AuSable Valley, the Patriots captured individual wins from Dylan Sheffer in the 50 freestyle and Aaron O’Neill in the 100 backstroke.
10 YEARS AGO (2012)
Ab Maknani led Plattsburgh High to a 66-56 victory over Saranac with 19 points. Rob Fout was next with 18 points, and Ethan Votraw also netted 10.
Beekmantown’s Keegan Ryan secured a massive double-double with 27 points and 23 rebounds to push the Eagles past Saranac Lake, 59-27.
Plattsburgh State’s Alex Jensen, Alex Brenton and Matt MacLeod each scored in the Cardinals’ 3-2 win over Castleton in men’s hockey.
Jesse Shaughnessy netted 18 points in Schroon Lake’s 58-37 win over Crown Point.
Willsboro had a full team effort in their 63-18 rout of Schroon Lake, with Hannah Bruno and Serene Holland each recording 14 points, Kyli Swires had 12, and Karin Buck and Amanda Mahoney each had seven points with 10 rebounds.
Meghan Strong’s game-high 15 points, Madison Rondeau’s 12 and Cammey Keyser’s nine were all keys to AuSable Valley’s 53-35 win over Plattsburgh High.
Erika Shaubel scored the only Plattsburgh State goal in a 1-all draw against RIT in women’s hockey.
Clinton Community’s Jade Pellerin netted 17 points in the Cougars’ 71-58 win over Herkimer, while Emily Decker and Ruth Paul each finished with a double-double, 15 points with 11 rebounds and 13 points and 11 rebounds, respectively.
Dillon Savage scored the tiebreaker in Lake Placid’s 3-2 win over Northeastern Clinton in boys hockey. Ryan Damp and Dustin Jacques also scored for the Blue Bombers.
Beekmantown’s Shannon Ryan and Emily Anderson were the leading scorers in the Eagles 56-47 upset win over AuSable Valley. Ryan netted 24 points and Anderson had 12.
15 YEARS AGO (2007)
Juliet Barney scored the buzzer-beater to send Lake Placid to a 28-26 victory over Ticonderoga, and Brittany Barney led the Blue Bombers with 12 points.
A.J. Brunet rolled a 267 and 624 to pace the Beekmantown bowling squad to a 8-0 sweep of AuSable Valley.
Malone’s Josh Johnson scored an unassisted hat-trick, pushing the Huskies over Saranac, 3-2.
Bolton’s Kathleen Totzke netted 22 points in the Eagles’ 49-46 win over Wells. Lauren Quigan and Kelsey Kneeshaw each recorded a double-double.
Jen Vliege and Nicole Dirolf each scored 16 points in Clinton Community’s 51-40 win over Hudson Valley in women’s basketball.
Chazy’s Cory Ellis scored the game high with 21 points en route to the Eagles’ 57-37 defeat of Willsboro.
Northern Adirondack dominated AuSable Valley with Ryan Bushey, Ty Herst, James Filion, Andrew Manor, Brandon LaBombard, James Charland, Cody Leclair, Sean Daley and Josh Trombley all pinning their opponents.
Northeastern Clinton’s Rachel Coryea surpassed her 1,000 point mark in her 15-point performance against Saranac, where the Cougars won, 53-47.
The Plattsburgh State men’s basketball squad took home a 73-64 win over Fredonia led by Khylan Hunt with 11 points and Travis Gorham with nine points.
Northeastern Clinton’s Chris Matott scored twice in the Cougars 5-0 win over Saranac, pushing himself to the 100-point mark for his varsity career in boys hockey. Josh Bechard also scored twice, and Max Mailhot once.
20 YEARS AGO (2002)
Plattsburgh State’s Allison Vosh broke the college’s all-time three-pointer record when she hit one early in the second half, finishing with 13 points in the Cards’ 60-51 win over Oneonta.
Jason Lapham, Travis James, Josh Howard, Jeff Landry and Jason Burnell all recorded pins for Beekmantown in their 55-24 win in wrestling.
Willsboro’s Derrick Pierce scored 17 points en route to the Warriors’ 47-29 win over Schroon Lake.
The Bobcats’ Joe Kourofsky scored 20 points, secured eight steals and four assists in their slim 54-51 win over Plattsburgh High.
Lynn Taylor scored twice while Melissa Miceli, Elizabeth Gibson and Lisa Bettencourt each scored once in Plattsburgh State’s 5-2 romp of Utica in women’s hockey.
Scott Tart netted 29 points, Joe Cashin 23 and Jason Doyle had 15 for Elizabethtown-Lewis in their 84-56 rout of Chazy.
Ticonderoga’s Alex Michalak scored with seven seconds remaining to push the Sentinels just over Plattsburgh High, 55-54. Michalak ended the game with 13 points, and the leading scorer was Adam Porter with 18.
Plattsburgh State’s Sam Pitts won the 1,000-meter run at the Saints Quadrangular indoor track & field meet at St. Lawrence.
Bob Emery recorded his 300th coaching win with Plattsburgh State men’s hockey in a 5-3 win over Colby College. Adam Richards scored twice, with Darren Partch, Paul Dowe and Jason Kilcan each netted one.
Indian Lake’s Ryan Mahoney netted 22 points and 17 rebounds in a 47-43 win over Johnsburg.
30 YEARS AGO (1992)
Mike McKee tossed a 267-615 score in bowling to push Plattsburgh past Peru.
Greg Shaughnessy led the game with 28 points, allowing Schroon Lake to rout Keene Valley, 72-35.
Rob Shepard’s two goals, along with John Wood, Darren Bibeau, Jason Rasco and Eric Young’s one each were just some of Clinton Community’s scoring attack versus Ocean Community College, where the Cougars won 8-0.
Westport’s Julie Moore scored her 2,000 point in a 75-12 blowout of Schroon Lake, joining a very exclusive club.
Northern Adirondack’s Jason Boulrice had 24 points and Matt LaClair had 20 in their 52-19 win over Beekmantown.
David Rabideau, Robert Donnelly, Joey Desautels, Don Duprey, Rich Powers and Larry Benware all pinned their opponents en route to Beekmantown’s 48-18 wrestling win over AuSable Valley.
Chris Cuttaia scored the game-winning goal 24 seconds into overtime, giving Saranac Lake a 6-5 win over Franklin Academy in boys hockey. Gavin Johnston scored twice, while Will Ellsworth, Marc Cass and Brian Munn each scored once for Saranac Lake.
Doug Allen tallied 29 points, pushing Crown Point just over Chazy, 45-40.
Nathan O’Hara tallied a three-pointer with just 15 seconds to go, lifting Plattsburgh High over Ticonderoga, 51-50.
Colleen Bush scored 31 points leading Long Lake/Newcomb over Keene Valley, 46-43.
40 YEARS AGO (1982)
Paul Lemza netted 24 and Todd Gonyeau 14 to push Moriah to a 84-46 rout of Northern Adirondack.
NAC’s Albert Charland, Roland Magoon, Darwyn Miller, Rick LaPointe, Toby LeClair, Kevin Carter, Robin Bushey and Francis McNeil all pinned their Ticonderoga opponents in the Bobcats’ 59-6 wrestling blowout.
Peter Shene led MAI to an overtime victory over Moriah, 63-60, with his 21 points and 17 rebounds.
Phil Hewitt scored the final goal in Plattsburgh High’s 4-3 win over Saranac Lake in boys hockey. Mike LaBarre scored twice for the Hornets, and Peter Sullivan once.
Saranac’s Troy Revette led the Chiefs to a 63-52 win over Peru with his 27-point performance.
Plattsburgh State’s Dennie Poulin scored a hat trick in the Cards’ 9-7 win over Merrimack College.
Tom Rivera scored 22 points en route to Chazy’s 56-49 victory over Westport in boys basketball.
Willsboro’s Paul Arnold and Rick Provost combined for 51 points, leading their team past Schroon Lake. Arnold tallied 27 points while Provost had 24.
Dan Manning, BJ Bergevin and Mark Dominano all recorded triple wins in Plattsburgh High’s defeat of Moriah, 112-52, in swimming and diving action.
June Malone netted 10 in Crown Point’s 41-18 rout of Schroon Lake in girls basketball.
50 YEARS AGO (1972)
Len Gadway and Bruce Bonville picked up pins for Peru in their 53-5 rout of Beekmantown in wrestling.
Mike Jerdo led Willsboro to a 83-39 wallop of Keene Valley with his massive double-double of 24 points and 22 rebounds.
Plattsburgh State’s Don Verkey hit 23 in the Cardinals’ 78-74 victory over Harpur College. Bob Maher and Gary Favro netted 15 and 12 points, respectively.
AuSable Valley’s Roy Ano scored 17 points and Ed Barrie 16, with 24 rebounds, which led the Patriots over Ticonderoga, 68-52.
Mike Bushey’s 23-point performance led Altona over Ellenburg, 88-75, while teammate Dan Boulrice tallied 19 points.
With pins from Ron LeClair, Mike Darrah, Jim Facteau and Dick Campbell, Saranac secured a wrestling win, 41-12 over MAI.
Mark Bombard’s 27-point game was what Dannemora needed to push past Schroon Lake, 69-62.
Ticonderoga’s Jay Gilbo netted 22 points in the Sentinels’ win over the Beekmantown Eagles, 76-52.
Butch Eddy had 26 points and Jerry Berberet 19 points in The Pumas’ narrow 86-85 win over McGee’s Texaco in City Men’s Basketball.
Jim Chilton’s 24 points and Al Bilow’s 19 points sparked Northern Adirondack to the 92-61 win over Beekmantown.
60 YEARS AGO (1962)
St. John’s Bryan Holt recorded 22 points en route to the Irish victory over Mount Assumption.
Larry French hit the game-high 36 points, but his Crown Point team fell to Ticonderoga, whose high-scorer was Dick Liddell, with 22 points.
Tom Barnett of Plattsburgh High pinned Tom Peryea of Keeseville in an upset to push the Hornets to a 27-23 win.
Northern Adirondack’s Larry Dominic, Mickey Spoor, Robert Sunderland and Gary Bombard all won by pins, pushing the Bobcats 29-17 over Keeseville.
George Kimball netted 30 points in Plattsburgh’s Nitzi Profs 126-115 win over Willsboro.
Bill Lucas of the Plattsburgh Sheet Metal team rolled a high score of 233 in City League bowling.
Jim Wilson’s 13 points and Robby Connelly’s 12 were what Lake Placid needed to push past AuSable Forks, 49-32.
With 26 points from Jerry Moynihan, Mount Assumption was able to pull away with a 60-46 win over Beekmantown in boys basketball.
Donald Brothers of Chazy led his team with 32 points, followed by teammate Bob West with 24, to push his team to a 89-70 victory over Altona.
Denny Ward and Harold Gohlke led Our Lady of Victory to a 57-51 win over Peru, with 16 and 15 points, respectively.
70 YEARS AGO (1952)
Clevis Fesette scored 16 points in St. John’s 50-36 defeat of St. Joseph’s.
Champlain College’s Charlie Binaxes netted 22 points in his team's 73-62 win over Union College.
Sherm Duquette’s layup in the final seconds pushed the Peru Alumni over Plattsburgh Rheingold, 53-51.
Nonn Voltraw of St. John’s Academy netted 17 points en route to the Irish win over Chateaugay, 50-20.
Plattsburgh High’s Wayne Benson, with the game-high 11 points, led the Hornets to a low-scoring 32-28 victory over MAI.
Les Fesette’s 21 points led Plattsburgh Rheingold past Willsboro Legion, 70-45.
Bill Badger tallied 14 points for Dannemora, but his squad fell to Peru, 39-32.
Dick Perry led Mount Assumption with 21 points to push to a 40-34 win after being tied at 15 at the half.
Bob Garrow of Plattsburgh State Teachers College netted 20 in their 92-57 rout of North Adams.
Our Lady of Victory Academy floated to a 66-52 win behind the scoring attack of Dick Dusprinie with 20 points.
