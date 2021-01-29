Looking Back: Jan. 31 - Feb. 6

10 YEARS AGO (2011)
Carli Reynolds joins the 1,000-point club as she scores a game-high 25 points to go along with six rebounds and five assists in Indian Lake/Long Lake’s 55-25 win against Minerva/Newcomb.
Brittany Meade notches two goals to help the Plattsburgh State women’s hockey team defeat Potsdam, 6-1.
Reese Tucker scores the lone goal that gets Northeastern Clinton past Tupper Lake, 1-0.
Ian Henderson hits a trio of treys in the first quarter and finishes with 12 points to help Chateaugay top Salomon River, 59-37. The Bulldogs led 25-0 after the first quarter.
Tom Ryan goes past the 1,000-point park with a career-high 29 points in Beekmantown’s 61-58 victory over AuSable Valley. T.J. Burl pours in 28 points to go along with 11 boards and two blocks.
15 YEARS AGO (2006)
Ben Kemp scores two goals, and Ryan Busby notches a goal and three assists as the Plattsburgh State men’s hockey team coasts to a 9-2 win over Cortland.
Johnny LaPlante scores 20 points, and Josh Nason adds 15 more to help Beekmantown take care of Seton Catholic, 56-48. Jim Akey accounts for 18 of the Knights' points and also records five steals.
Chris Strack fills up the stat sheet with 13 points, three steals and four assists in Saranac’s 62-43 defeat of Moriah.
Sophomore guard Anthony Williams finishes 9-of-9 from the charity stripe and totals 16 points to propel the Plattsburgh State men’s basketball team past Geneseo, 66-59.
20 YEARS AGO (2001)
Shawn Nutt of West Chazy records a second-place and fourth-place finish at the five-event Motocross Florida National Winter Race Series.
Kristin Varano wins the 18 & under Open, while B.J. Craig takes the 19-25 division in the 25 & Under Pool Tournament held at Pocket’s Billiards in Plattsburgh.
Mike Barcomb piles up 30 points to rally Chazy past Westport, 67-56. Gilho Borden turns in 21 points for the Eagles.
Danielle Castine connects on six treys, and Terri Marrama hits on four from deep as the Clinton Community College women’s basketball five take down Albany Pharmacy, 85-57.
Jenna Proctor puts in 20 points and adds 12 boards for a double-double on a night her Peru basketball team improves to 10-3 in Division I thanks to a 68-44 defeat of AuSable Valley.
30 YEARS AGO (1991)
Plattsburgh State senior center Jim Powers has been named to the USA Hockey Select Team, which will represent the United States in the World University Games in Sapporo, Japan.
Bob Gardner tosses in 25 points to pace Salmon River to a 66-64 defeat of Lisbon. Jim Wilson adds 15 points for the Shamrocks.
Chrissy Pulsifer paces a balanced scoring attack with 12 points in a 45-36 win against Schroon Lake.
Anna Rivard finishes with a game-high 26 points to send Northeastern Clinton past Beekmantown, 61-57.
Ray Beebe (23) and Sherry Dobbs (20) combine for 43 points as the Plattsburgh State junior varsity basketball team comes away with a 77-71 win over Potsdam.
40 YEARS AGO (1981)
Andre Dahlbec paces St. Lawrence with a hat trick, and his team comes away with an 8-5 triumph over Lake Placid. Jay Edgley and Tom Pratt both score two times for the Blue Bombers.
Juniors Ron Rizzo, Paul Conklin and Tom Cheswick decide to sit out the remainder of the season at Plattsburgh State after Cardinals basketball coach Norm Law elects to go with a youth movement in the final stages of the season.
Mark Pivetta's third-period goal sends Northern Adirondack past Mount Assumption, 4-3.
Steve Rolich buries two goals to help St. John's cap a perfect CVAC season and capture a 6-2 victory against Plattsburgh High.
50 YEARS AGO (1971)
Ben Turnbull rolls games of 193, 165 and 185 for a high-series of 543 in the Elks Friday Early League. Following Turnbull is Bruce LaValley with a 530 triple.
Glen Lang's 24-point effort powers Jim Carson's Keeseville squad past Keene Valley, 87-41.
John Zerrahn piles up 19 points to help Peru get past Beekmantown, 66-47. Butch Proctor scores a game-high 21 points for the Eagles.
60 YEARS AGO (1961)
Bob West's 48 points turns out not to be enough as his Chazy town team falls to Altona, 111-97. Dough Bouyea leads the winners with 29 points.
Led by 16 points from Bob Mitchell, Mineville clubs Lake Placid, 71-39. Ken Sears drops 12 points for the Blue Bombers.
Gary Ensign turns in 19 points as Keeseville edges Saranac, 51-49. Steve White tallies 12 points for the Chiefs against the Panthers.
70 YEARS AGO (1951)
Dick Bodette pours in an astonishing 57 points as the Rouses Point Independents come away with a 136-36 win over the Rouses Point Shamrocks.
Plattsburgh Athletic Association President Bill McCorry Jr. says the organization will start a fundraiser to develop the money needed to purchase a lighting system at the park situated at the old fairgrounds.
80 YEARS AGO (1941)
Bobby Dragoon scores nine points, and Francis Golden scores eight as Mount Assumption takes down Rouses Point, 29-20.
Jack Proctor puts in 10 points for the Plattsburgh Lions, but the Mineville Merchants come away with a 47-41 victory.
