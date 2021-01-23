Looking Back: Jan. 24 - Jan. 30

10 YEARS AGO (2011)
Chazy's Kaleb Snide (First Team), Plattsburgh High's Jordan Knight (Second Team), Northeastern Clinton's Jamie Davison (Third Team), Chazy's Jordan Barriere (Fifth Team) and Willsboro's Clay Sherman (Fifth Team) earn spots on the National Soccer Coaches Association of America Small School All-State Team.
Sara LoTemplio, Emily Raville, Bailey Waterbury and Hannah Newgarden all score once in a come-from-behind 4-2 win for Chazy against Bellows Free Academy of Vermont.
Matt Hughey scores 16 of his 18 points in the second half to propel Kevin Daugherty's Clinton Community College men's basketball team over Paul Smith's, 81-62.
John Tregan tallies 13 points for Chazy, and Ricky Osier adds 12 to help Chazy past Seton Catholic, 40-37.
Alexis Coolidge pours in 30 points and also registers seven rebounds and seven steals as AuSable Valley turns back Saranac Lake, 85-28.
Kylie Klassen and Kate Fairfield both find the back of the net to help the Plattsburgh State women's hockey team edge Oswego, 2-1.
15 YEARS AGO (2006)
Senior Kriss Gibbs-Smith drains two free throws with 2.4 seconds remaining to power the Plattsburgh State men's basketball team past rival Potsdam, 71-69.
Rob Snyder piles up a game-high 19 points as Bolton nips Westport, 51-50. Tanner Conner scores 17 points for the Eagles.
Dylan Duffy buries four goals to lead the way in Lake Placid's 11-4 dumping of Tupper Lake.
Courtney Boyea (10), Sarah Gardnier (11), Haylea Gary (12), Erika LaBombard (13) and Danielle Swanston (14) win their age categories of the Knights of Columbus Council #469 annual Free-Throw Contest at Chateaugay Central School.
Melise Deyo serves 20 points and records eight aces to help lead Beekmantown to a 3-1 victory against Lake Placid.
Megan Lynch scores a career-high 19 points and powers the Plattsburgh State women's basketball squad to a 70-59 triumph over SUNYIT. Lynch plays all 40 minutes and adds six boards and commits just two turnovers.
20 YEARS AGO (2001)
Clinton McCool (103), Joe Millett (119), Max Rock (125), Bryce Collins (140), Joe Smith (171) and Jeremy Calkins (189) all pick up individual wins in the Peru wresting team's 65-12 win over Saranac. Charles Frenyea (130) and Henry Garrow (152) take matches for the Chiefs.
Marty Wojewodzic's career-high mark of 37 points, which includes five treys, leads Northern Adirondack to an 84-73 victory against Moriah.
Vohn Hunter pours in 34 points to power Champlain College to a 130-88 defeat of Paul Smith's.
Danielle Castine scores 15 points, Melanie Bliss chips in with 11 points and 13 rebounds, and Terri Marrama adds 11 points in the Clinton Community College women's basketball team's 63-41 victory against SUNY Canton.
Lowell Bailey of Lake Placid claims bronze medals in the Junior Sprint and Pursuit Races at the European Biathlon Championships in Haute-Marienne, France.
Mariano Crime drops 34 points and pulls down 17 rebounds to lead Bull's Recreation to its first victory, a 67-66 win over All Brands News in Plattsburgh City Men's Basketball League play.
Stacey Garrow rolls a 223 game and 531 series to help the Peru bowling team to a 4-0 sweep of Plattsburgh High. In the boys match, the Hornets' Nick Bouyea (593) and Kevin Hart (587) help their squad to a 4-0 win over the Indians.
30 YEARS AGO (1991)
Martin Beliveau and Paul McGrath both score twice in Plattsburgh State's 16-4 drubbing of Binghamton College.
Scott Cutaiar scores 20 points, while Brian Chreitzberg and Scott Miller both score 13, as Plattsburgh High takes care of Ticonderoga, 71-64.
Spencer Morrissey paces Long Lake/Newcomb with 19 points as his team outlasts Keene Valley, 67-53. Travis Gagnon scores a game-high 26 points for the Beavers.
Rich Guadi scores 13 points, and Tony Guidi adds 12 to boost the Plattsburgh State men's basketball team to an 80-65 victory over Oswego. "The 'Pasta Connection' of Guidi and Guadi served up the points and defense tonight," an elated Cardinals coach Larry Cowan says after the game.
Ginger Otis leads a balanced scoring attack with 14 points to help Franklin Academy take down St. Lawrence, 65-24.
40 YEARS AGO (1981)
The Mount Assumption volleyball team extends its three-year unbeaten streak to 29 matches with a 15-0, 15-7, 15-3 victory over Peru. Lisa Duquette serves 23 points with seven aces, Jody Flynn contributes nine points with four aces and Annie Boule notches seven kills. Mel Golden is credited with 33 sets.
Colleen Quinn scores 11 points and grabs 14 rebounds for a double-double in St. John's 40-38 victory over Beekmantown. Jackie Duquette paces the Eagles with 17 points.
Defenseman Rick Young scores two goals in the Plattsburgh State men's hockey team's 7-4 defeat of Potsdam, but Cardinals coach Herb Hammond is not happy after the game. He calls his team selfish and undisciplined for taking 36 minutes worth of penalties. "Our guys know how to take the fun out of it," Hammond said.
Lisa Dragoon serves 13 points with four kills and three aces to power the Northeastern Clinton volleyball squad to a 15-1, 15-2, 15-10 win against Beekmantown.
Russell Guay paces Peru with 20 points, and Brian Passino (11) and Pete Ewald (10) combine for an additional 21 in the Indians' 54-48 win against AuSable Valley.
Plattsburgh High dominates its swim meet against Moriah with a 113-47 victory. Hornets diver Rob Spencer sets a new school and conference record with 199.75 points.
50 YEARS AGO (1971)
The Clinton Community College men's basketball team comes away with an 86-63 win, and Randy Senecal powers the way with a game-high 27 points.
In local Bantam hockey, Cliff Haven defeats Fort Covington, 6-5. Jeff Baker and Wayne Benson both score twice for Plattsburgh.
Bill Dragoon and Bob Meyers both score once to help the Peru broomball team to a 2-1 win over Plattsburgh at Bailey Avenue.
Jon O'Brian piles up 44 points to propel the Northeastern Clinton basketball team to a 79-62 victory over Northern Adirondack. Jim Chilton contributes 22 points for the Bobcats.
President of Section VII Dutch Craumer says Ticonderoga faces one more hurdle before becoming members of the section. He tells the Press-Republican that the local athletic council has approved the move, but he has encouraged all chief administrators within Section VII to give further approval before matters are finalized.
The Peru wrestling team, coached by Stan Riggs, records its 100th consecutive dual victory with a 43-13 defeat of Saranac.
60 YEARS AGO (1961)
A resounding 30 points from Clark Burhart powers Port Henry to an 81-55 defeat of Crown Point. Douglas Allen has 23 points for the Panthers.
William Richard turns in 31 points to lead Champlain to a 128-84 rout against Altona in a Border League basketball game. Gene William finishes with 27 points for Altona.
Bill Lucas rolls a 655 series in the local Classic League for the high series of the night. His triple is followed by Harley Sweet's 648 and John Yopp's 608.
Art LaMarche turns in 14 points to help Mount Assumption to a 45-43 nipping of Our Lady of Victory. Carl King tosses in 12 points for the Foxes.
The Peru basketball team, coached by Pete Keenan, comes away with an 84-60 win over Champlain. George Kurz (20) and Tick Kinney (18) are the high scorers for the winners. Dale Tremblay drops a game-high 22 for losers.
70 YEARS AGO (1951)
Ernie Blades, rolling for Sealtest in the Merchants League, bowls a 660 series at Nash Recreation Parlors. His triple is the highest of the evening
Lyon Mountain's Roger Tolosky is named the new basketball coach at St. John's Academy for the remainder of the year. Rev. Herbert Hannan, director of athletics at St. John's, makes the announcement and says Dick Corbin, who had been serving as the coach is scheduled to enter the U.S. Army Air Force next month.
Dick Bodette scores 28 points as the Plattsburgh Veterans of Foreign Wars five goes on to defeat Rouses Point, 77-64.
Chad Brown drops 32 points to power the Keeseville town basketball team to an 87-70 defeat of the Peru Alumni squad.
Urgil Votraw finishes with a team-high 26 points to carry St. John's Academy to a 60-39 victory against St. Mary's Academy.
80 YEARS AGO (1941)
Sidney Spiegel Jr. serves as the referee for a game between the Plattsburgh State Normal School and the Plattsburgh State Alumni. The Normal School comes away with a 59-39 win.
Lake Placid native Sidney Leitch will be one of eight members on the University of Vermont ski team this season. Otto Hollaus is the coach.
Francis Golden scores nine points, while Bobby Dragoon scores eight in Mount Assumption's 29-20 defeat of Rouses Point in boys basketball.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.