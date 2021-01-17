Looking Back: Jan. 17 — Jan. 23

10 YEARS AGO (2011)
Megan DiJulio's power-play goal in the third period lifts the Plattsburgh State women's hockey team to a 2-1 victory over Buffalo State.
Emily Raville scores twice, and Bailey Waterbury also finds the back of the net as the Chazy girls top Alexandria Bay, 3-1.
Ali Beebie of the Plattsburgh High girls bowling team leads the Hornets to a 3-1 win against AuSable Valley with a 201 game and 586 series.
Jocelyn Bowen pours in 19 points, and Rebecca Armstrong adds 13 to send Schroon Lake past Chazy, 38-32.
Megan Bowman records 22 points, six assists, and five steals in Saranac's 61-49 defeat of AuSable Valley. Stephanie Linder adds 17 points and 13 boards for the Chiefs.
Charles Remillard scores 16 points, while Joe Mazzella and Hunter Bruno both add eight as Peru takes care of Northern Adirondack, 55-11.
Bob Emery's Plattsburgh State men's hockey team comes away with a 5-1 win against Williams. Ryan Corry, Ryan Craig, Dan Sliasis, Kyle Kudroch and Ryan Farnan all score for the Cardinals.
Northeastern Clinton's Ben Leduc and Saranac Lake's Devin Darrah account for their teams' goals as the Cougars and Red Storm settle for a 1-all draw.
15 YEARS AGO (2006)
Jess Kelly scores 17 points and pulls down 13 rebounds as Ticonderoga hands Beekmantown a 40-33 loss. Katelynn Mannix puts in 10 points for the Eagles.
Plattsburgh's Robin Wood is awarded the ACT Tiger Sportsman Series Championship trophy at the ACT Banquet of Champions.
Aaron Black, Ryan Mazzone, Stockton Pike, Robert Mundy, Chris Goodell and Phil Suruda all win individual events as the Plattsburgh High swimmers defeat Franklin Academy, 56-38.
Alex Sherman leads Westport with 12 points, and Stephanie Russell adds 10 in the Eagles' 32-28 win over Willsboro.
Mac Stratford scores two goals and assists on another as Saranac Lake turns back Plattsburgh High, 4-0, in boys hockey. Dana Tarantelli secures the shutout with eight saves, while Hornets netminder Pat Moore turns away an impressive 68 shots.
Johnny LaPlante notches 20 points to help Beekmantown to a 51-31 triumph over Ticonderoga. Devon Slattery scores 10 points for the Sentinels.
Shannon Nutbrown finishes with a double-double thanks to her 18 points and 12 steals, and AuSable Valley comes away with a 52-24 defeat of Ticonderoga.
20 YEARS AGO (2001)
Mike Oertel tosses in 23 points, and Damian Garcia adds 20 as Peru turns back Beekmantown, 66-54. Todd Bishop finishes with a double-double for the Eagles with 17 points and 11 rebounds.
James Reardon's hat trick carries Seton Catholic to an 8-1 win over Tupper Lake. Chris Roach chips in with two more goals for the Knights. Doug Snyder tallies the lone goal for the Lumberjacks.
It is announced that two-time hockey All-American Doug Kimura of Montreal will be inducted in the Cardinal Sports Hall of Fame at Plattsburgh State, Feb. 2.
Charles Frenyea, Phil VanNortwick and Henry Garrow win decisions and help the Saranac matmen to a 44-13 defeat of AuSable Valley.
Rob Retter's overtime goal with 1:13 left sends Plattsburgh State home happy with a 3-2 win over Williams. Brendon Hodge and Paul Dowe pick up assists on the tally.
Coaching the Brockport women's basketball team, North Country native and Northern Adirondack alumna Michele Carron leads her Golden Eagles to a 60-55 victory against Plattsburgh State.
30 YEARS AGO (1991)
Paul Smith's College will host its first indoor soccer tournament on Jan. 26. Men's and women's high school teams are encouraged to participate and contact Greg Borzilleri who is organizing the tournament.
Rebecca Robinson scores 26 points, including four three-pointers, as Schroon Lake takes down Elizabethtown, 52-34.
Darren D'Attilio rolls a 618 series with games of 202 and 225 to lead the Ticonderoga bowlers to a 7-1 victory over Saranac.
Robert Knaggs scores 29 points and adds 16 boards as Beekmantown comes away with a 60-55 defeat of Tupper Lake.
April Grenier tosses a 209-568 series to pace the Beekmantown bowlers to a 3-1 win over AuSable Valley. Nicole Lafountain's 532 series paces the Patriots.
Laura LaHart scores 12 points and helps Peru take down Saranac Lake, 33-29, in a low-scoring affair.
40 YEARS AGO (1981)
Pierre Brunet's second shorthanded goal of the game, set up by Francois Bellefeuille and Michel Talbot, comes just 22 seconds into overtime and secures a 6-5 win for Plattsburgh State over Division II East power Merrimack.
Pat Einsmann's basket with four seconds remaining in the game gives Mount Assumption a come-from-behind 51-49 win over St. John's.
Bill Plummer finishes just two pins away from perfection and settles for a 298 game while bowling for LaBarre's Meat Market in the North Country Handicap B League at North Bowl Lanes.
Robin Vaughn (21) and Mark Revette (18) combine for 39 points to lead Saranac past Moriah, 59-54.
Willie Giroux's goal with 10 seconds left in overtime sends St. John's home happy with a thrilling 5-4 victory over Lake Placid in boys hockey.
Three Willsboro players crack double figures in Rick Provost (16), Todd Pierce (15) and Paul Arnold (14), and the Warriors take down Newcomb, 56-43.
50 YEARS AGO (1971)
Gregg Rock leads the scoring party with 20 points, and Randy Carter adds 17 to lead St. John's over Saranac, 98-56.
In a game that had an incredible 48 fouls called, Northeastern Clinton slips past AuSable Valley. Jon O'Brian hits on 18 free-throw attempts and finishes with 38 points as the Cougars come away with a 74-56 win.
In the 126-pound match, Peru's Mick McGee registers a pin for a match win, and the Indians come away with their 99th straight match win. The victim this time is AuSable Valley as the Patriots fall, 49-3.
Dave Leonard's Dannemora Knights come away with an 82-47 win against Crown Point. Tom Ryan scores 19 points for the winners.
60 YEARS AGO (1961)
Tom Kowalowski scores 33 points as Lyon Mountain smashes Ellenburg, 155-76, in an exhibition basketball game. Bob Covey records 37 points for the losers.
Bill Laudrie, Conrad Purick, Alan Helson and Dick Curtis all come away with match victories in Plattsburgh High's 50-10 wrestling defeat of Keeseville.
Fran Arthur scores 30 points to pace Elizabethtown to a 117-74 defeat of Ticonderoga. Slim Gordon scores 26 points for the Sentinels.
Charles Ryan of the Morrisonville Road near Plattsburgh has been elected first-vice president of the New York State Field Archery Association.
Steve White, with a 24-point total, leads Saranac to an 83-57 win against Chazy. Randy Trahan of Chazy totals 21 points.
70 YEARS AGO (1951)
Dick Beaudette scores a game-high 31 points as the Plattsburgh Genesee cagers register a 70-68 win over Rouses Point in overtime. Joe Clain's bucket in overtime proves to be the game-winner.
Mount Assumption's Ray Lamoureux scores in the opening seconds of what turns out to be a 10-2 win for the Mounties over Northwood in boys hockey.
Bottle Lavigne pours in 23 points as the Chazy Legion takes down the Rouses Point Shamrocks, 63-34.
John Longware (28) and Jim Romney (26) combine for 54 points to help the Peru Alumni top Rouses Point, 102-72.
80 YEARS AGO (1941)
Ruth Patterson and Chet Thomas will serve as instructors for a new figure skating club that will operate at the municipal rink near Plattsburgh High School.
Jay Rand of Lake Placid wins his first major ski jumping competition at the 14th annual tournament of the Norway Ski Club.
Charley "Doc" Powell of Standish finds out he is the unofficial holder of the world's duckpin record. Powell showcases a splendid total of 247.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.