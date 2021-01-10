Looking Back: Jan. 10 — Jan. 16

10 YEARS AGO (2011)
Alex Hamel pours in 30 points to lead Willsboro to a 56-41 defeat of Bolton. Clay Sherman adds 11 points for the winners.
Brady Hayes records a shutout to help Lake Placid take down Plattsburgh High, 2-0. Troy Jacques scores both goals for the Blue Bombers.
Shannon Ryan scores a game-high 19 points to power the Beekmantown girls past Seton Catholic, 54-39. Emily Anderson and Nicole Shepler pitch in with 10 points apiece. Kate Schofield's 12 points pace the Knights.
Kathleen Payne (18) and Stephanie McCoy (12) combine for 30 points to help the Plattsburgh State women's basketball team defeat Clarkson, 64-63, in overtime.
Olivia Seymour leads Chazy with 17 points, 12 boards, five blocks and five steals as the Eagles drop Keene, 36-27.
Northeastern Clinton boys basketball coach Robb Garrand gets his 100th coaching win thanks to his Cougars beating Northern Adirondack, 80-25. Steven Carder leads Northeastern Clinton with 22 points and 11 rebounds.
15 YEARS AGO (2006)
The Clinton Community College women's basketball team comes away with a 38-33 victory over Hudson Valley Community College with just five players. Karissa House paces the winners with a double-double that showcases 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Saranac Lake girls soccer player Kelsey Rdzanek is named Most Valuable Player of the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference. Dana Wood (Saranac Lake) and Olaf Carlson (Lake Placid) are named Co-Coach of the Year.
Anthony Williams' 22 points power the Plattsburgh State men's basketball team to a 69-64 win against St. Lawrence.
Amber Fessette has a strong showing for the Plattsburgh High volleyball squad with 22 points, seven aces, seven kills and 16 digs to power the Hornets to a 3-1 defeat of Beekmantown.
Andrew Bombard (23), Mike Douglas (14) and Josh Douglas (11) combine for 48 points as AuSable Valley proves to be too much for Beekmantown in a 72-48 rout.
20 YEARS AGO (2001)
A hat-trick performance from Mike Dragoon and two goals from Mark Passino carry the Seton Catholic skaters to a 7-2 win over Lake Placid.
Katie Jenks pours in a game-high 23 points, including 17 in the second half, to propel Schroon Lake past Chazy, 51-40.
Sabrina Thayer nets a team-high 15 points, and Jessica Jackstadt adds 11 in Saranac's 60-41 win over Beekmantown. Erika Covey records a game-high 23 points for the Eagles.
Former Saranac Lake standout Trevor Gilligan scores a goal and adds an assist to help his current Northwood team to a 6-3 victory against North Country Community College.
30 YEARS AGO (1991)
Gwen LaBarre serves 20 points, and Shelly LaPoint adds 10 to lead Northern Adirondack to a 3-0 sweep over Tupper Lake in volleyball.
Key victories by Eric Jost and Evan Pfaff enable Franklin Academy to pull out a 37-30 victory over Massena in Northern Athletic Conference wrestling.
Tom Coding bowls a 214-582 series to lead the Beekmantown bowlers to a 5-3 victory over Plattsburgh High.
Adam Baker, Matt Heuston and Steve Frazier lead the Plattsburgh High ski team to a total of 24 points, which is good for first and ahead of Queensbury (35), Scotia-Glenville (36), Niskayuna (76) and Johnstown (97).
Willsboro's John Cross scores a game-high 25 points and surpasses the 1,000-point mark for his career in a 66-57 win against Chazy.
Bryant Butler (16), Chris Copeland (15) and Scott Silva (14) are the leading scorers as Seton Catholic comes away with a 63-56 win against Moriah in boys basketball.
40 YEARS AGO (1981)
Tim Preston's second goal of the game with 1:25 to play in the third period lifts Lake Placid to a 5-4 victory over Canton in boys hockey.
Todd Pierce pumps in 18 points as Willsboro comes away with a 53-45 triumph over Crown Point.
Chris Grippin scores a pair of goals as North Country Community College takes down Broome Community College, 7-2, in men's hockey at the Lake Placid Olympic Center.
Tina Pellerin scores 25 points and gets out to a blistering start with a 17-point first quarter to help Saranac drop Bishop Gibbons, 58-46. Lisa Ashline records an impressive 16 blocked shots for the Chiefs.
Kevin Kelly scores two goals to lead Herb Hammond's Plattsburgh State men's hockey squad over Royal Military College, 5-2. Bob Bateman, Pierre Brunet and Dave Rattray supply the Cardinals with their other goals.
50 YEARS AGO (1971)
Maurice Broderick, owner of Plattsburgh's only raceway, has announced that he will lease his track to C.J. Richards, director of racing at the Devils Bowl Speedway in West Haven, Vermont.
The Beekmantown matmen wrestle their way to a 36-13 victory against AuSable Valley. The highlight of the night's battle turns out to be the return of Pete Peryea in the 157-pound class for the Eagles. Peryea had suffered a broken ankle five weeks prior and returned to the mat and registered an impressive win with a pin.
Mark Bombard, Bob Lagree and Tom Lagree all score 14 points as Dannemora pummels Keene Valley for a 97-41 victory.
Hugh Bardsley scores a game-high 29 points as Peru comes away with a 63-58 win over Northeastern Clinton.
North Country Hockey League President Mike Mannix announces a special league meeting has helped iron out the differences on certain issues among some members, and the season will resume.
60 YEARS AGO (1961)
Don Huntley leads his Westport team with 16 points and leads the Eagles to a 66-58 defeat of Lake Central School.
A 27-point outburst from Jim LaPlante powers Saranac to an 85-41 triumph over Mooers.
Steve Polino finishes with 21 points to power St. Mary's to an upset win over Dannemora.
Gary Ensign (13) and Pat Sullivan (12) combine for 25 points to help Keeseville edge Ticonderoga, 48-46. Dick LaTour (12) and Bill Jubert (11) combine for 23 points for the Sentinels.
70 YEARS AGO (1951)
Albert I. Foster and Frank Winter are reelected president and vice president, respectively, of the Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club.
Plattsburgh State Teachers College team member Joe Garrow scores 20 points, but his efforts are not enough as the Oneonta State Teachers come away with a 73-71 victory.
Art Tokle of the Norway Ski Club soars 162 feet to win St. Lawrence University's second annual invitation ski jump.
80 YEARS AGO (1941)
Bobby Dragoon scores 18 points to help Lyon Mountain defend its home court and turn back Mount Assumption, 30-23.
Reverend Brother Charles, coach of the Mount Assumption boys hockey team, announces the team's schedule and roster for the upcoming season, which is slated to get underway next week.
J.B. McNulty, president of the Northern League, states in a telephone conversation with the Press-Republican that there will be a meeting of Northern League officials at the Clinton County Courthouse in Plattsburgh on Jan. 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.