Looking Back: Jan. 1 — Jan. 9

10 YEARS AGO (2011)
Vick Schlueter’s unassisted goal at the 3:42 mark of the third period proves to be the difference in Plattsburgh State’s 2-1 victory over Neumann in the Cardinal Classic championship. Dylan Clarke scores the other goal for the Cardinals, and Josh Leis stops 28 of 29 shots.
Frank Buska and Brett Carnright both score two goals as the Beekmantown boys hockey squad comes away with a 4-0 win against Saranac Lake. Kyle McCarthy saves 21 shots for the shutout.
Steven Carder pours in 22 points to help Northeastern Clinton take down Peru, 49-45. Richie Collins and Logan Miller both add 10 points to the Cougars’ attack.
Steve Thomas leads Plattsburgh State with 15 points and eight rebounds as the Cardinals come away with a 73-51 victory over Geneseo.
Lake Placid’s Andrew Weibrecht will miss the remainder of the 2011 Audi FIS Alpine World Cup tour with a season-ending shoulder injury, U.S. Ski Team Medical Director Kyle Wilkens announces.
Megan Tedford leads all scorers with 13 points as Seton Catholic comes away with a 40-32 win against Saranac Lake. Shauna Manning and Jacki Cummings both score eight points for the Red Storm.
15 YEARS AGO (2006)
Jacob Engstrom accounts for two goals and three assists, while Andy Foster registers a goal and two assists in Saranac’s 7-3 thumping of Saranac Lake.
Peru’s Caleb Remillard records a 17-1 win by technical fall over Saranac’s Charles Beshaw at 135 pounds to help the Indians come away with an impressive 55-24 win against the Chiefs in wrestling action.
Keltie Jones scores two goals to help the Plattsburgh State women’s hockey team to a 3-1 victory over Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
Jessica Blades serves 17 points to go along with five kills and seven digs in Beekmantown’s 3-0 sweep of Peru.
Saranac Lake’s Alina Darrah’s putback with two seconds remaining in regulation forces overtime, and the winless Red Storm come away with their first victory of the year, knocking off Saranac, 59-55 in overtime. Katie Morgan paces the winners with 15 points.
20 YEARS AGO (2001)
Moriah’s Dain Venne and Peru’s Ron Foster are named to the All-State First Team for high school football.
Shawn Seguin tosses a 499 series, and Matt St. Clair is right behind him with a 491 to lead the Peru boys to a 7-1 win against Ticonderoga.
Cassie Roberts (178-193-535) and Lyndsey Bechard (184-458) help pace the Northeastern Clinton girls to a 4-0 sweep against Saranac.
Ryan Mahoney tosses in a game-high 15 points to pace Indian Lake to a 60-36 win over Minerva-Newcomb.
Tournament Most Valuable Player Brian D’Aust scores 33 points to lead Pizza Hut/Loreman’s to a 90-82 win over Keith’s Crew in the championship game of the C.R. Tunes Mudhens Six-Foot and Under Basketball Tournament.
30 YEARS AGO (1991)
Rob Bashaw posts his 100th career win leading the Peru wrestlers to a 29-15 win over Saranac. Bashaw wins his match over Saranac standout Shane Facteau at 126 pounds.
Eric Reid, Mike Bouthillette and Shawn Rascoe all score twice as Plattsburgh High takes down Northeastern Clinton, 7-4. Darin Bibeau also finds the back of the net for the Hornets.
Ben Gooley rolls a 227-223-219-669 series to lead the Northeastern Clinton bowlers to a 6-2 victory against Saranac. The NCCS girls team follows with a 4-0 win over the Chiefs, led by Shannon McMillan’s 510 series.
Kathi Kitchen finishes with a game-high 14 points as AuSable Valley registers a 51-38 come-from-behind win against Ticonderoga. Stacy Gunning and Cathy Jzyk both add 13 points for the Sentinels.
40 YEARS AGO (1981)
Westport’s Tammy Floyd ties the game at the buzzer, and her game-high 22 points helps carry the Eagles to a thrilling 49-45 defeat of Crown Point.
Bonnie Covey scores 19 points, and Shirleen Dubuque adds 17 to lead Northeastern Clinton to a 62-52 win against AuSable Valley.
Chip Laravia and Steve Lapham score two goals apiece in Plattsburgh High’s 5-4 victory over Franklin Academy. Mike Garrant scores the other goal for the Hornets.
Pat Kennedy drops 19 points, and Danny Fesette follows with 16 as St. John’s hands Moriah a 64-52 loss.
Joe Staves’ Mount Assumption basketball squad outscores AuSable Valley, 7-2, in overtime and pulls away with a 43-38 win. Bob Shene paces the Mounties with 14 points.
50 YEARS AGO (1971)
Randy Senecal tosses in a game-high 22 points to help Clinton Community College outlast Herkimer, 66-61. Mike Yelle’s basket with 2:06 remaining in regulation gives the Cougars their first lead of the game.
Mike Mannix, president of the North Country Hockey League, suspends all action until further notice. In an interview with the Press-Republican, Mannix says, “A complete lack of desire of teams in the Senior Division to conform with the existing by-laws have forced me to suspend all action until they decide to play.”
Don Warren and Ed Barrie both score 16 points as AuSable Valley, coached by Morris Hickey, takes down Beekmantown, 84-53.
Paced by Greg Buckley’s 24-point effort, Mount Assumption swamps visiting Saranac for a 66-44 victory.
60 YEARS AGO (1961)
Homer Barcomb leads Mineville with 19 points, and Garry Simpson follows with 13 as the duo helps take down Moriah, 70-24.
Wright Sample carries Mooers to a 97-91 win against Altona with 37 points. Lennie Rock is next in line with 25 points.
Saranac Central School Principal George C. DeWein announces men’s adult physical education classes will be offered again at the school.
70 YEARS AGO (1951)
Mayor Vincent Impellitteri wishes the U.S. four-man bobsled team good luck as the squad heads to Europe for competition in France. The team is captained by Lake Placid’s Stan Benham and rounded out by Lake Placid’s James Sheffield, Massena’s Patrick Mark and Rome’s James Atkinson.
St. Joseph’s comes away with a 39-28 win against the Our Lady of Victory courtmen. Paul Delisle of St. Joseph’s and Howie Premore of OLVA share game-high honors with 10 points.
John Frechette sinks a field goal with 30 seconds to go to help the Plattsburgh Independents to a 58-57 triumph over Rouses Point. Loyal Bouchard (18) and Dud Bullis (15) combine for 33 points for Plattsburgh.
80 YEARS AGO (1941)
Charley Lefee finishes with the top rounds in the City Bowling League and registers 186.9 average over the span of 42 games.
J. Mitchell’s three-game total of 601 stands out as the best series in the Dannemora Merchants League at the Nash Recreation Parlors.
