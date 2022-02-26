Looking Back: February 2022

5 YEARS AGO (2017)
Plattsburgh High and AuSable Valley fought to a 2-2 tie in girls bowling, with the Hornets being led by Nikita Stiffler and Jessica Shaffer, rolling series of 530 and 524, respectively. The Patriots were led by Brooke Santa Maria with a 556.
Beekmantown’s Kenna Guynup hit her 1,000 career varsity point during a 61-37 win over Saranac, where she tallied the exact amount she needed to surpass the milestone with 20 points.
Colton Huestis netted 21 points en route to Ticonderoga’s 57-40 win over Seton Catholic in the Section VII Class C boys basketball semifinal.
Plattsburgh State’s Katelyn Turk, Jordan Lipson, Sarah Wolf and Meghan Kraus each scored in the Cardinals’ blanking of Middlebury, 4-0, in women’s hockey.
Conner LaPierre recorded a hat trick while Bailey Carter and Kelsey Baker each notched two goals each in Beekmantown’s 8-0 win over Lake Placid.
Manny Overo finished with a double-double for Clinton Community with 14 points and 10 rebounds during a 79-59 loss to North Country.
Shea Frady hit a buzzer-beater to send Plattsburgh High to a 43-42 win over Saranac Lake in girls basketball. Frady ended the game with 16 points and six steals.
With 22 points, Maddy Pratt led Bolton to a 47-32 win over Wells.
Rylee Hollister’s 24-point, three three-pointer game led Northeastern Clinton to a win over Beekmantown, 65-39.
Sam Huttig recorded 17 points in Elizabethtown-Lewis’ 50-34 triumph over Johnsburg.
10 YEARS AGO (2012)
Clinton Community’s Kiyanna Edwards hauled in a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds en route to a 62-55 win over Finger Lakes.
Brady Douglass shined for AuSable Valley in a 63-45 win over Moriah, with 28 points, 10 boards, six assists and four steals.
Kelli Ryan led with 14 points while Kate Schofield contributed 11 in Seton Catholic’s 50-42 win over Saranac Lake.
Ryan Craig notched his second goal of the game in overtime against Fredonia to push the Cardinals to a 3-2 win.
Plattsburgh High’s Jack Tolosky secured a hat trick, while Marshall Maynard scored twice and George Williams, Eric Bechard and Alex Maston each hit one in the back of the net to send the Hornets to victory over South Glens Falls, 8-2.
Peru’s Dan Lennon commits to Syracuse University for cross country and track and field.
Saranac’s Morgan Maye and Stephanie Linder each had nine points to lead the Chiefs in a low-scoring bout with Plattsburgh High, which they won 33-22.
Gabriel McNally netted 23 points and teammate Renna Yandon had 18 to guide Minerva/Newcomb past Wells, 58-41.
Willsboro was led by Hannah Bruno and Serene Holland with 14 points apiece, powering past Keene, 50-27.
Lake Placid’s Jacob Daniels recorded a double-double with 17 points and 10 boards in the Blue Bombers’ 44-35 win over Chazy.
15 YEARS AGO (2007)
Willsboro’s Taylor Reynolds hit his 1,000th career point in varsity basketball with a 24-point performance in the Warriors’ 57-46 win over Keene.
The Chiefs, helped by pins from Joey Gillespie, Mike Daniels, Charles Beshaw, Dakota Smart, Mike Nason, Brendan Jenks, Adam Ahern and Mike Ahern, found their way past AuSable Valley, 56-20.
Wayne Rich’s 25 points helped to push Bolton past the King’s School, 51-37.
Ticonderoga’s Shane Fuller rolled a 244-587 as the Sentinels swept AuSable Valley, 8-0 in bowling.
Tory Bouyea and Franklin Blanks each recorded 15 points in Plattsburgh High’s win over Saranac, 59-50.
Beekmantown’s Andy Anderson, Josh Roberts and Ethan Kerr, with a technical fall from Adam Roberts, all recorded pins on their Northern Adirondack opponents to push the Eagles above, 36-34.
Clinton Community’s Jenn Vliege and Nicole Dirolf led the Cougars to a 56-36 win over Word of Life, with 15 and 14 points, respectively.
Russell Merrill scored four goals in Plattsburgh High’s 6-5 win over Tupper Lake in boys hockey.
Peru’s John Mackintosh scored a game-high 28 points with 10 boards in a 78-57 win over Beekmantown.
Plattsburgh State’s Ward Smith, Joey Wilson and Riley Hill each scored two goals in the Cards’ 9-2 win over Brockport. Tom Breslin, Nick Rolls and Shawn Dennis each added in one as well.
20 YEARS AGO (2002)
Tanner Senecal recorded a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds in Seton Catholic’s 46-34 win over Northern Adirondack.
Kari Chapman’s 12 points and Svetlana Filipson’s 10 helped pace Lake Placid past Crown Point, 47-28.
Dan Elliott, Ryan Olsen and Shane Hubbell were all triple winners for Plattsburgh High in a 98-58 win over Malone to finish off a perfect season.
Erica Tesar led Moriah with 15 points in a one-point win over AuSable Valley, 44-43, while Alicia Bryant had 12 points and 13 rebounds.
The Cardinals were led by Jordan Ostrander with 20 points in a 88-76 upset win over Brockport, with Chris Jura, Andy Ferris, Sean Gorman and Darren Hubbard each contributing double-digit points.
Mark Coletta scored the game-winning goal at 3:06 of overtime to give Plattsburgh State a 3-2 win over Potsdam in men’s hockey.
Ticonderoga’s Kristin LaVallie notched a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds to rout Lake Placid, 69-33.
Owen Kelly of Beekmantown’s power play goal in the third period was the tie-breaker in a 1-all tie, with Craig Reyell hitting another with four minutes remaining to push past Saranac, 3-1.
Northern Adirondack’s Steve Marsh, Brad Malark, Dana Poirier and Troy Rabideau all grabbed their weight class titles to push the Bobcats to the Section VII crown.
Matt Bezio’s 13 points, Ryan Earle’s 11 and Mike Oertel’s 10 points all led Peru to a 53-40 Section VII Class B championship win over Saranac.
30 YEARS AGO (1992)
Michael Buysse recorded 12 points and nine rebounds to lead Keene Valley past Bolton, 39-27.
Peru’s Jeremy Devins rolled a series of 557 to push the team past Saranac, 6-2.
Danny Mills tallied 18 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in Brushton-Moira’s 72-45 rout of St. Regis Falls.
The Elizabethtown Lions’ offensive attack was led by Cashia Delmasto with 15 points and Chrissy Pulsifer with 11 in their 54-33 win over Willsboro.
Ticonderoga clinched the CVAC Division II title with a 59-48 victory over Northern Adirondack led by Sean McLaughlin with 28 points.
Crown Point, led by Heather Bush with 16 points, Karen Hall with 12 and Missy Anderson with 10, pushed to a 48-27 win over Willsboro.
Bob Brunell of Peru received the NASCAR Sportsmanship Award, recognizing him as the outstanding sportsman on the North Tour for 1991.
AuSable Valley’s Marie Douglas was the leading scorer with 15 points in a 47-38 win over Moriah.
Plattsburgh State’s Heather Myrick secured the wins in the long and triple jumps to pace the women’s track team past four other teams in the St. Lawrence Invitational.
Mike Daul scored for Plattsburgh High to push the team to a 1-1 overtime tie with Saranac Lake, whose Gavin Johnson opened the scoring at 7:09 of the second period.
40 YEARS AGO (1982)
Tom Rivera scored 20 points, pushing Chazy to a solid 75-48 win over Lake Placid.
Peru’s Brian Passino secured a double-double with 19 points and 16 rebounds in their 83-37 romp of Northeastern Clinton.
St John’s Colleen Quinn recorded 17 points and eight rebounds in the Irish's 51-42 win over Mount Assumption.
Paul Lemza led with his 22 points to push Moriah past Northern Adirondack, 68-47.
Bernie Colbun dominated in the rebound game with 20 grabs, along with 18 points, to send Schroon Lake over Westport, 64-52.
The Cardinals’ Tracey Burris scored 17 and stole six balls while Maureen McClendon tacked on 13 points in Plattsburgh State’s narrow 58-57 win over Albany State.
Bill Brennan led the Sentinels with 17 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists for a triple-double to push Ticonderoga past Glens Falls, 55-42.
Brothers Mark and Troy Revette led Saranac to a 61-52 triumph over Peru with 21 and 17 points, respectively.
Chip Grabowski and Gaetan D’Anjou each scored a hat-trick in Plattsburgh State’s romp of Elmore College, 12-5. Dave Rattray, Dennie Poulin, Pierre Brunet, John Swift, Claude Bourck and Jean Signon Bibeau each scored as well.
Mike Cash, Mike Langlois, Scott Nicholas and Chris Gyoerkoe all had first place finishes to pace Franklin Academy’s swimmers past Plattsburgh High to remain undefeated.
50 YEARS AGO (1972)
AuSable Valley’s offensive attack was led by Joe Kelley and his 26 points as the Patriots improved their undefeated record to 10-0 with a 69-64 victory over Mount Assumption.
Butch Eddy tallied 27 points in the Pumas’ 78-74 win over the Old-Timers in Men’s City League basketball.
Pete Gath’s 30-point performance lifted Schroon Lake to a 66-64 narrow win over Crown Point.
Plattsburgh State’s swimming team, consisting of Wick Davis, Ed Brohm, Paul Engineri and Grant Inman, finished at 3:30.8 to win the final event and push the Cardinals over Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
Elizabethtown’s Jerry Dolly tallied a whopping 33 points in the Lions’ 73-59 win over Dannemora.
St. Johns pushed to a 86-65 triumph over Northeastern Clinton with Greg Buckley leading with 25 points.
Freshman duo Butch Butchino and Mike Ryan, with 24 and 15 points, led Saranac to a 72-53 victory over Moriah.
John Zerrahn led with 18 points with Jerry Ford adding 10 in Peru’s 65-49 win over Ticonderoga.
Larry Senecal bowled a series of 573 and Mary Ann Beebe had a 530 in the Late Starters League.
Clinton Community’s Ronnie Rabideau and Craig Rock each contributed 23 points in the Cougars’ win over the Plattsburgh State Frosh, 88-85.
60 YEARS AGO (1962)
Bob Cole, Tom Goddeau, Everest Goddeau and Gary LaVarnway all pinned their opponents to push Saranac’s wrestlers to a 31-19 win over Northern Adirondack.
St. Joseph’s Bobby LaMare led with 22 points against St. John’s, winning 62-44.
Larry McKillip and brakeman Jim Lamy, representing the Saranac Lake Bobsled Club, won the National AAU two-man bobsled championship in Lake Placid.
AuSable’s JP Beattie led the night’s scoring with 37 points in a 104-76 win over Tahawus.
Gary Morrison led Chazy with 23 points to a 64-58 win over Altona.
Larry LaBarge tossed in 28 points as Ellenburg defeated Mooers, 76-62.
With 20 points, Glen Crowningshield led Elizabethtown over Keene Valley, 68-33.
Larry French of Crown Point paced the Panthers with 20 points en route to their 60-53 triumph over Willsboro.
Plattsburgh’s Jeff Berger raced the fastest slalom time in 34.4 seconds at the 22-gate course at Beartown Ski Center, while Carol Collin had the fastest girls time with 46.1 seconds.
Despite Carl King of Our Lady of Victory’s 40-point performance, Mount Assumption Institute secured the 68-56 win with Jerry Moynihan leading the Mounties with 33 points.
70 YEARS AGO (1952)
St. Mary’s Academy, led by Bill Hinerth’s 34 points, pushed past Mooers in a Clinton County League game.
19 of MAI’s Ray Watkins' 23 points came in the second half of a 58-45 victory over St. John’s.
Ellenburg’s Harold Allen led with 13 points in a 54-36 win over Peru.
Ken Huminston’s last-second layup helped Plattsburgh State Teachers College to edge past New Paltz, 61-59.
Dick Jakich and Warren Tessier led Our Lady of Victory to a 40-24 sound win over Chateaugay, with 15 and 14 points, respectively.
Plattsburgh State Teachers College’s Bob Garrow and Jimmy Sears each tallied 19 points in a close 81-80 overtime loss to Albany State Teachers College.
MAI’s Ron Lambert and Tommy Ryan sank 15 points apiece in the Mounties’ win over St. Joseph’s, 42-30.
Wayne Benson tallied 18 points in Plattsburgh High’s 48-43 win over St. John’s, while Fran Horne netted 12.
In speed skating, four Hornets took top spots including Jim Ladd, Rod Brunelle, Pauline Weatherwax and Nancy Bird, pushing Plattsburgh High to a total 107 points.
Saranac Lake’s Bob Dupree and his team won the four-man bobsled National AAU title in Lake Placid.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.