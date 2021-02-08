Looking Back: Feb. 7 - Feb. 13

10 YEARS AGO (2011)
Emily Manchester notches a double-double with 15 points and 10 boards to go along with a game-high 17 points from Marle Curle in Plattsburgh High’s 56-30 win against Beekmantown.
Ethan Lennox, in the 19-35 age group, posts the fastest time for 2 kilometers in the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival snowshoe races at 8:15. Alexa Cosgro, also in the 19-35 age group, has the best time for women with 10:43.
Steven Carder leads all scorers with 18 points, while Logan Miller scores 16 more to help Northeastern Clinton blitz Moriah, 76-51.
Led by Saranac coach Jim Medeiros, the Chiefs boys and girls track teams sweep the team titles at the Section VII Indoor Track & Field Championships at the Plattsburgh State Field House.
Devin Darrah caps off a hat trick with the game-winner at 3:09 to go in overtime to send Saranac Lake past Plattsburgh High, 5-4 in boys hockey.
15 YEARS AGO (2006)
Matt Witkowski, Adam Roberts, Paden VanWeort and Elija Parks all record wins by pin in Beekmantown’s 38-34 wrestling defeat of Peru.
Jenn Clarke scores the game-winner and adds an insurance tally in Plattsburgh State’s 4-1 win against Middlebury in a matchup of women’s hockey juggernauts. The win completes the Cardinals' perfect 12-0 regular season at home and extends a 25-game unbeaten streak at Stafford Ice Arena. Breanne Doyle makes 22 saves in the win.
Mike Farbotko scores 12 of his team-high 18 points in a crucial fourth quarter that sees Northeastern Clinton slip past Peru, 58-50.
Beth Wiggins fills the stat line with 20 points, 10 rebounds, seven blocks and six steals to lead Franklin Academy to a 66-35 win over Canton.
20 YEARS AGO (2001)
Daron Tracy surpasses the 1,000-point mark for his career as Chateaugay hands Madrid-Waddington an 80-52 loss.
Shauna Geary scores a team-high 15 points, and three other Cardinals finish in double figures as Plattsburgh State takes down Clarkson, 75-72.
Julie Hutchins hits for 27 points, and Lauren Putman adds 15 more to lead Elizabethtown-Lewis to a 77-42 defeat of Willsboro.
Allison DeFranco pours in 25 points, and Erin Yousey adds 14 more to pace Saranac Lake over Beekmantown, 63-41.
Plattsburgh State women’s indoor track team member Erin Hammer and men’s hockey team player Bryan Murray are named athletes of the week by Cardinal Athletics.
30 YEARS AGO (1991)
Jim Powers and Lenny Pereira each score twice to help the Plattsburgh State men’s hockey team turn back Cortland, 8-5.
Kathie Pinsonneault, Christopher Smith, Michael Leonard, Marc Bouthillette, Will Howard and Kory Stone, all local student-athletes, achieve high academic accolades at Clinton Community College, as announced by CCC Athletic Director Todd Roenbeck.
Christine Augustine scores 10 points, grabs eight rebounds and adds five steals to lead Keene Valley past Bolton Landing, 39-28, giving Keene its first-ever victory in girls basketball.
Oronde King turns in a game-high 16 points to power the Plattsburgh State men’s basketball team past Cortland, 68-67. John Kmack plays great defense on the final possession of the game to seal the win for the Cardinals. He missed two free throws, which kept Plattsburgh coach Larry Cowan from subbing him out for defense, but as it turned out, Kmack was up for the defensive challenge.
Cammy Myler of Lake Placid posts a two-run time of 1:45.745 to place fifth in a women’s World Cup luge race in Switzerland.
Plattsburgh’s Sarah Getman and Damian Stafford post the fastest times in the Third Northern Adirondack Council and Hovey Memorial Apline Ski Races at Whiteface Mountain.
40 YEARS AGO (1981)
Former St. John’s standout Jon Ford scores 24 points and adds 14 rebounds to help pace Norwich past Plattsburgh State, 84-74, in men’s basketball.
Roxanne Altizer serves 20 points to lead Peru to a marathon 12-15, 15-8, 15-12, 6-15, 16-14 victory over Northern Adirondack in CVAC volleyball. Amanda LaClair serves 20 points for the Bobcats.
Tom Newhall bowls a 515 series, and Howard Ives follows with a 501 series, with a 201 game, to help Ticonderoga post a 6-2 win over Plattsburgh High in bowling action.
Tina Pellerin and Linda Ryan combine for 47 points to lead Saranac over AuSable Valley, 61-43.
Beth Bull serves 16 points, and Darlene Burdo adds 11 to help Saranac to a 15-1, 15-2, 15-3 victory against AuSable Valley
50 YEARS AGO (1971)
Champlain Valley League President Dutch Cramer announces Ticonderoga has been accepted back into the CVL.
Pete Forrence turns in a game-high 22 points to power Peru past Saranac, 73-48. Mike Coffee scores 18 points for the Chiefs.
Stewart Jerdo and Pat Oliver both score 23 points as Willsboro comes away with an 86-74 win over Elizabethtown. Alan Mowery pumps in a game-high 35 points for the Lions.
Dana Weedon’s five points in the closing minute gives Chazy a 46-41 win against Lake Placid. Jeff Trombley scores a game-high 15 points for the Eagles.
60 YEARS AGO (1961)
The Lyon Mountain town team extends its record to 14-0 with a 96-77 win over Dannemora. Bill Burnell of Dannemora turns in 25 points, and Jerry Juntunen counters for Lyon Mountain with a team-high 23 points.
Earl Weatherwax of Keeseville wins by pin to seal a 29-25 victory for his wrestling team against Altona. The match win was crucial to counter pin victories from Altona’s Dick Barnaby and Dick Turner.
Wright Sample’s 32 points lead the way in Mooers' 83-73 victory against Dannemora. Rod Burnell (27) and Bill Badger (26) combine fore 53 points for Dannemora.
Ace Wynn scores a game-high 26 points for the Plattsburgh Air Force Base All-Stars as they take down Peru’s town team, 83-74. Urgil Votraw sinks 21 points for Peru.
70 YEARS AGO (1951)
Classy 135-pounder Benny Lavorando from Plattsburgh is getting set to box Jerry Mattison in the semifinals of the Vermont Golden Gloves at Burlington’s auditorium.
Earl Wells scores 20 points followed by 18 more from Jerry Samuels, and Champlain College squeaks by Potsdam, 66-61.
Bob Baker drops 26 points to help Plattsburgh High come away with a 68-42 victory against Rouses Point.
80 YEARS AGO (1941)
Pickles Proctor scores a game-high 11 points, but Holy Ghost Academy of Tupper Lake comes away with a 32-29 win against Proctor and St. John’s Academy.
Ruth Patterson will serve as director and coach of the Plattsburgh Lions Club ice show program.
