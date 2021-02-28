Looking Back: Feb. 28 — March 6

10 YEARS AGO (2011)
Matt Phelan scores the game-winner with 2:51 to play in regulation to send Saranac Lake home with a Section VII boys hockey championship following a 3-2 defeat of Beekmantown.
Peru wrestler Arik Robinson, a 112-pound grappler, is selected as Most Outstanding Wrestler in Division II of NYSPHSAA.
Megan Riley scores 26 points and grabs 11 boards as the Lake Placid girls take down Northern Adirondack, 71-19, to win a Section VII Class C girls basketball semifinal.
Megan Bowman scores 14 of her 19 points in the first half to propel Saranac over Peru and to a Section VII Class B girls basketball semifinal victory with a 53-32 win.
Carli Reynolds scores 26 points, and Allison Pine adds 11 as Indian Lake/Long Lake tops Westport, 40-24, to win its first Section VII Class D girls basketball championship in program history.
15 YEARS AGO (2006)
Northeastern Clinton’s Courtney Coryea scores a game-high 22 points, grabs 17 rebounds and blocks six shots to power the Cougars past AuSable Valley, 58-39, and to a Section VII Class B girls basketball title.
Breanne Doyle records a 17-save shutout to help the Plattsburgh State women’s hockey team secure a 4-0 win against Utica and the first ECAC West crown in program history.
Beekmantown’s Stephanie Breyette, Danielle Dupell and Meredith Gratton, Ticonderoga’s Janine Best and Morgan Jordon, Peru’s Erin DeLaMater, Trisha Hathaway, Katie Kemp and Kimberly LaReau, and Plattsburgh High’s Nadina Channaoui, Jerrica Daniels, Tori Green, Stephanie Kaiser and Sheree Trudeau are named Champlain Valley Athletic Conference gymnastics All-Stars.
Tali Hall captures the giant slalom and finishes third in the slalom to lead the Lake Placid girls to a team championship in the NYPHSAA Alpine Skiing Championships.
20 YEARS AGO (2001)
Joel Butchino scores 27 points and becomes the first member of the Plattsburgh High boys basketball program to eclipse the 1,000-point mark in a 62-54 win over Ticonderoga. The Hornets capture the Section VII Tournament of Champions title with the victory.
Senior forward Derrick Shaw scores two short-handed goals to help the Plattsburgh State men’s hockey team capture the SUNYAC title after a Game 3 5-1 win over Potsdam.
Seton Catholic’s Matt Ryan is named Most Valuable Player of the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference boys hockey season. Seton Catholic’s Gary Ryan and Lake Placid’s Phil Beaney are named Co-Coaches of the Year.
Peru junior Nick Weaver outlasts Matt Bogumil of Maine-Endwell in double overtime, winning on criteria, to capture the 275-pound state championship.
30 YEARS AGO (1991)
Matt LaClair’s two free throws with 16 seconds left prove to be the difference as Northern Adirondack goes on to stun Moriah, 59-57, in a Section VII Class C semifinal.
John Hollinshead’s Chateaugay Bulldogs capture the Section X Class D boys basketball title with a 51-34 defeat of Madrid-Waddington. Scott LaPlant leads the winners with 18 points and 10 rebounds.
Sue Paiser drops 18 points to go along with Katie Zeglis’ 17 points and 15 rebounds to help Seton Catholic defeat Plattsburgh High, 54-35, in the Section VII Class B girls basketball championship.
40 YEARS AGO (1981)
Jeff McCasland’s 17 points lead Dannemora to a 69-39 victory against Westport in a Section VII Class D semifinal. Mike Weaver, Steve Regan and Steve Sweeney score 12 points followed by 11 more from Ken Recore for the Knights.
Ricky Provost hits a buzzer beater from 20 feet away to send Willsboro to a 53-52 victory over Long Lake in a Section VII Class D semifinal.
The powerful St. John’s line of Ray Guay, Jimmy Guay and Terry Guay combines for 13 points in the Irish’s 11-1 victory against Plattsburgh High in the Section VII boys hockey championship.
Andy Hasting’s key steal and layup with 26 seconds to go in the game proves to be the highlight of Saranac’s 52-48 victory over AuSable Valley in a Section VII Class C semifinal.
50 YEARS AGO (1971)
St. John’s basketball coach Fuzzy Fessette says the Irish’s game against Mount Assumption has been postponed to next week because of a bad stretch of weather the past few days.
Paced by Bill Hughes’ 172 average, Plattsburgh High clinches the Champlain Valley League bowling crown.
Pete Jacques turns in a game-high 17 points to propel Willsboro to a 67-48 win against Dannemora.
60 YEARS AGO (1961)
Marques Haines of the Harlem Magicians scores 30 points in a 75-66 win over the Plattsburgh Nitzi Profs.
Dick Hackets scores 23 points to power Mount Assumption to an 82-56 win against Mineville.
John Beck turns in 15 points as Schroon Lake comes away with a 55-31 win over Elizabethtown.
70 YEARS AGO (1951)
Harold Duplessts scores a game-high 15 points to lead Mount Assumption to a 51-50 win against Lyon Mountain.
John Landry totals a game-high 24 points, and Rouses Point tops Champlain, 60-42. Dick Rusack scores 10 points for Champlain.
Norm Votraw totals 11 points to pace St. John’s past Our Lady of Victory, 30-27. Dick Cusprinic tallies nine points for the Foxes.
80 YEARS AGO (1941)
Henry Genet is named president of the Plattsburgh Baseball Association, but he declines the honor. The association plans to meet next week to determine a president.
