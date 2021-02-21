Looking Back: Feb. 21 — Feb. 27

10 YEARS AGO (2011)
Gene Bouyer leads North Country Community College with 23 points and nine rebounds as the Saints turn back Herkimer College, 85-65.
Ticonderoga’s Jay Hebert, Jay Berube and Jonathyn Granger along with Seton Catholic’s Justin Bresette and Zach Ziemer as well as Peru’s Shawn Hendrix punch tickets to their second consecutive NYSPHSAA Indoor Track and Field Championships at the Section VII qualifying meet.
Chris Ruiz scores a game-high 23 points to pass Larry Parker for second all-time on the school’s scoring list and boosts Plattsburgh State to a 72-57 win against New Paltz.
Jared Docking’s goal at 11:58 of overtime lifts Plattsburgh State to a 4-3 win against Morrisville in a SUNYAC quarterfinal.
15 YEARS AGO (2006)
Northern Adirondack first-year volleyball coach Sara Emmanuelli maintains the program's winning ways as the Bobcats sweep Lake Placid, 3-0, to take their 22nd consecutive Section VII Class C title. Sarah Trudo leads the Bobcats with eight kills and four aces. Alyssa Varin notches 13 assists.
Franklin Blanks scores a team-high 15 points and pulls down 10 boards for a double-double night in Plattsburgh High’s 66-50 win over AuSable Valley in the Section VII Class B boys basketball quarterfinals.
Seton Catholic’s Mary Kate Champagne competes in the Coca-Cola Hall of Fame Classic at the Armory Track & Field in New York City. She runs an 11:29.82 in the two-mile run, which is good for fifth place.
Cody Roberts scores two goals in Northeastern Clinton’s 7-0 win against Beekmantown in a Section VII Division II boys hockey semifinal.
20 YEARS AGO (2001)
Aimee Marsh tosses in a game-high 29 points on 11-of-13 shooting to power Westport over Wells, 74-31, for the Eagles’ 12th Section VII Class D girls basketball title in the last 13 years.
Scott Davis drills a dramatic trey with five seconds remaining as his Ticonderoga Sentinels edge Northern Adirondack, 53-52, in the Section VII Class C boys basketball championship.
Trevor Stanton scores a goal and assists on four others to help Lake Placid top Plattsburgh High, 6-5, in the Section VII Division II boys hockey title game.
Xan Gerson’s 500th career kill is the highlight of Northeastern Clinton’s 3-0 sweep of Saranac in the opening round of the Section VII girls volleyball playoffs.
A double-double from Kelly Wescott that features 22 points and 12 rebounds leads the way in a 45-36 Franklin Academy win against Gouverneur in a Section X Class B girls basketball semifinal.
30 YEARS AGO (1991)
Scott Campbell's goal at 2:33 of double overtime helps Seton Catholic shock favored Massena, 4-3, in a Division I semifinal playoff.
Bill Cone's 34 points along with 27 more by Kalvin Jones leads Paul Smith's over Canton ATC, 103-80.
Lisa Zaferakis stuns everyone with an NBA-range trey with six seconds remaining to send Plattsburgh High to a 39-38 defeat of Beekmantown.
Plattsburgh State men's hockey players Jim Powers and Dan Schaly earn first-team all-conference honors, while Martin Beliveau and Martin Couture land on the second team.
40 YEARS AGO (1981)
Shirleen Dubuque and Bonnie Covey both score 14 points to send Northeastern Clinton to a 54-22 victory against Plattsburgh High.
Ed McCallister scores 14 points, grabs 14 rebounds and blocks six shots to lead AuSable Valley to a 56-39 triumph over Dannemora.
Tina Pellerin's 24 points and four steals help Saranac to a 65-25 defeat of Moriah.
Ed Meslin's basket after driving the length of the court with just seconds remaining gives Saranac Lake a 58-57 triumph over Gouverneur. Brian Higganbothan leads the winners with 16 points.
Mike Blaise bowls a 565 series to send AuSable Valley to a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference boys bowling championship. Kurt Pisall adds a 540 series followed by P.J. Tierney with a 534.
50 YEARS AGO (1971)
Jim Chilton scores a game-high 19 points to help Northern Adirondack top Beekmantown, 76-56, while Jeff Benjamin is right behind Chilton with 18 points.
Craig Coolidge scores five points in the final 15 seconds to lift Keene to an exciting 84-82 win over Pius Central.
Morris Hickey's AuSable Valley boys basketball team tops Saranac, 66-44.
Bill Fisk scores the winning goal to give the Shamrock Restaurant Hockey team a 4-3 win over Lyon Mountain in the Mayor's Playoff at Bailey Avenue.
Beekmantown's Mike Deseautels pins Ken Parrish in the highlight match of the night between the Eagles and Saranac. Beekmantown totals six pins in 12 matches and comes away with a 41-8 victory.
60 YEARS AGO (1961)
Donald Yetman scores a game-high 23 points to power Our Lady of Victory past Mount Assumption, 67-63. Ozzie Ostrander's 20 points pace the Mounties.
Kenny Duffy comes up with a steal in the final seconds and lays in the winning score as St. Mary's Academy defeats St. Joseph's of Malone, 36-35.
Ron Garrow of the Plattsburgh Boys Club boxes his way to a win in the 126-pound semifinal of the New England Golden Gloves Championships. Local boy Paul Savage also wins his heavyweight match by decision.
Tom Kowalowski pours in 32 points to power Lyon Mountain over Saranac, 111-83. Dale Darrah scores 21 points for the losers.
70 YEARS AGO (1951)
John Rigsbee scores 29 points to help the Plattsburgh Veterans of Foreign Wars basketball team to a 76-63 win against Saranac Lake National Guard.
Plattsburgh State basketball coach Ray James says his Cardinals' game against Potsdam has been postponed to next week after a severe outbreak of influenza in Potsdam prevented the Bears from traveling down to Plattsburgh.
Dan Paro piles up 25 points to send St. Joseph's Academy past Rouses Point, 46-38.
Harry Shedd scores a game-high 30 points in Keeseville's 102-82 victory over Westport.
80 YEARS AGO (1941)
Ruth Patterson and her figure skating club of 34 members will make their first appearance at the Plattsburgh Lions Club's two-day ice carnival.
Ted Ellenwood wins the Northeastern speedskating championships in Saranac Lake. Herman Van Putten comes in second, and Henry Flesh comes in third.
Mose Lemieux scores two goals to send Mount Assumption to a 4-3 win over Saranac Lake in boys hockey.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.