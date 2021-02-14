Looking Back: Feb. 14 - Feb. 20

10 YEARS AGO (2011)
Julio Garcia tallies 19 points and 20 rebounds to pace Clinton Community College past Tompkins-Cortland Community College, 84-73, in the regular-season home finale for the Cougars.
Megan Riley finishes with 17 points to send Lake Placid to a close 37-35 road victory over Seton Catholic. She adds 15 boards for a double-double.
Saranac's Tony Casey and Peru's Sara Facteau are the male and female winners of the 5K Frostbite Run. Casey turns in a time of 16:34, and Facteau runs with a time of 18:35.
Goaltender Kyle McCarthy records his fifth shutout of the season in a 2-0 win for Beekmantown.
Tre Bucci's putback just before the buzzer sends Plattsburgh High to a thrilling 74-73 win against Northeastern Clinton. Bucci leads all scorers with 27 points to go along with 21 more from Jordan Knight.
15 YEARS AGO (2006)
Pete Avellaneda (96), Adam Roberts (130) and Josh Nephew (140) record pins in Beekmantown's 58-21 wrestling win over Saranac. D.J. Barber (125) also wins his match by technical fall.
Courtney Coryea tosses in a game-high 17 points and grabs seven rebounds as Northeastern Clinton topples Saranac, 65-21. The Cougars finish the regular season undefeated with a 15-0 record in the CVAC.
Kathleen Totzke leads Bolton with 14 points, and Lauren Quigan (9) and Kristy Schupp (8) combine for an additional 17 in a 44-25 win against Wells.
Sara Koller leads the Beekmantown volleyball team to a 3-0 sweep of AuSable Valley. She finishes with 13 points, two aces and 17 assists.
Jordan McGinness tosses in a game-high 18 points in Crown Point's 48-28 defeat of Indian Lake.
20 YEARS AGO (2001)
Derrick Shaw scores two goals, and Niklas Sundberg turns away 31 shots as the Plattsburgh State men's hockey team takes down Potsdam, 5-0.
Brandon Barcomb records a hat trick in Seton Catholic's 5-1 win over Plattsburgh High.
Nicky Viti comes off the bench to pour in a game-high 17 points to go along with 13 rebounds in the Plattsburgh State women's basketball team's 74-59 win over Potsdam.
Colleen Blanchard scores 12 points, and Sarah Lobdell adds 11, including a trio of treys, in Willsboro's 39-36 defeat of Chazy.
Damian Garcia adds 21 points to go along with five steals and seven assists in Peru's 86-62 victory against Beekmantown. Peru coach Chris Mazzella says his team played much better in the second half and moved the ball better after having only a 34-32 advantage at halftime.
30 YEARS AGO (1991)
Anna Rivard (15) and Cheryl Cayea (10) combine for 25 points as Northeastern Clinton downs Peru, 64-43. Michelle Hosten notches 20 points and nine boards for Peru.
Kevin King scores three goals to lead North Country Community College past upset-minded Clinton Community College, 10-5, in college hockey. Greg Murray notches a hat trick for the Cougars.
Sadie Charland accounts for 21 kills, and Angie Bucci notches 21 assists as Plattsburgh High takes down Peru, 3-1.
A season-best crowd of 2,307 packs Stafford Ice Arena to watch the Plattsburgh State men's hockey team take down Oswego, 8-3. Dan Schaly notches a hat trick in the win, and Colin Hahnfeld and Matt Furtado score short-handed goals.
40 YEARS AGO (1981)
Paul Harrica's Dannemora Knights cap off their first unbeaten season ever in Mountain Valley Athletic Conference basketball play with an 81-61 triumph over Elizabethtown.
Paul Lemza pours in a team-high 25 points to help Moriah take down Northeastern Clinton, 73-62. Charlie Letourneau leads the Cougars with 27 points.
Bill Sutton paces Plattsburgh High with 26 points, including 22 in the first half, to boost the Hornets to an 84-49 triumph over Beekmantown.
Tom Pratt scores two goals and adds an assist in Lake Placid's 4-3 stunning win over St. John's.
50 YEARS AGO (1971)
Barry Livermore's Northern Adirondack wrestling team wins the school's first annual wrestling tournament.
Barry Rock wins an important match in the 96-pound weight class by decision to help the Peru wrestlers come away with a 47-5 victory against Mount Assumption.
Ed Mazdzer puts in a jumper with 10 seconds remaining to lift Mount Assumption to a 65-64 victory over Moriah.
Mitch Willette paces Northeastern Clinton with 19 points to send his team past Saranac, 77-54. Steve Parker drops 18 points for the Chiefs.
60 YEARS AGO (1961)
Bob Garrow piles up 23 points to lead the Plattsburgh Nitzi Profs to a 100-72 win over Elizabethtown. Nubby O'Connell piles up 13 assist for the winners, and Doug Anson has 27 points for the losers.
Jerry Gooley scores 30 points to send the Champlain Town Team over the Plattsburgh Tornadoes, 109-83.
There will be 1,200 additional parking sports for the weekend's Lake Placid World Championship Bobsled Races, according to Lake Placid Publicity Director Roy Kennedy.
Tedfords Store rolls a high-team single of 897, aided by a single game of 214 from Jim Marshall and a three-game series of 592 by Sam Tedford.
70 YEARS AGO (1951)
Tom Sullivan scores a game-high 17 points to help Mount Assumption turn back Rouses Point, 77-50.
Dennis Gregware and George Hinerth both score 13 points to power St. Mary's over Champlain Central, 43-40.
Jimmy Lynch leads Our Lady of Victory with 14 points to go along with 12 more from Dick Jackish and 10 from Bob Premore in a 50-35 win over Mooers Central.
80 YEARS AGO (1941)
Tommy Douglas officiates a game between the Quartermaster quintet and Chazy. The Quartermaster team comes away with a 58-56 victory.
Miss Donna Atwood and Gene Turner, two national skating champions, will serve as guest speakers at the Kiwanis club at the organization's weekly luncheon at Hotel Cumberland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.