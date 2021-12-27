Looking Back: December 2021

5 YEARS AGO (2016)
Bailey Labombard and Nick Rowe of Northeastern Clinton each scored twice in the Cougars’ 4-2 win over Lowell, Mass. for the opening round win of the Missisquoi Valley Union Tournament.
Madison Olcott scored 16 points in Moriah’s 46-44 win over Northern Adirondack.
Meghan Sullivan’s lone goal in the third period sent Plattsburgh High over Clinton, along with that, the Hornets’ Corrine Smith notched 25 saves in the net.
Antonio Finsterer, Miles Warner, Azriel Finsterer and Damion Brown combined for 53 points in Keene’s win over Remsen, 56-41.
Peru’s Carson Dobozy won the Outstanding Wrestler Award as he went 5-0 at the Gouverneur Duels Tournament.
Kirsten Villemaire recorded a hat trick en route to Beekmantown’s 5-2 win over Lake Placid in girls hockey. Bailey Carter and Abby Bone tacked on the additional goals.
Gretchen Zalis and Nicole Bullock contributed 16 points apiece in a Seton Catholic-Lake Placid game, with Zalis also recording 11 rebounds. The Knights finished off the Blue Bombers, 42-20.
Janyll Barber was the high scorer with 13 points in Saranac’s 47-27 win over Plattsburgh High. Makenna Provost tacked on 11 points and Payton Couture scored seven.
Mitchell Trost recorded a score of 647 for Beekmantown, and Austin Recore added on a 582 series in the Eagles’ 8-0 bowling win over Northeastern Clinton.
Evan Graney with 23 points and Mike DuShane with 14 led Ticonderoga over Moriah in a 75-62 upset.
10 YEARS AGO (2011)
Tim Remillard put up 20 points in Peru’s 63-43 win over Ticonderoga.
Paul Puglisi and Alex Jensen each scored a goal in Plattsburgh State’s 2-2 tie with Oswego in men’s hockey.
Chelsea VanGlahn scored twice in the Cardinal’s 3-2 win over the Buffalo State Bengals, with Justine Fisher adding one on as well.
Brady Douglas of AuSable Valley notched 24 points and 11 rebounds en route to the Patriots’ 52-38 win over Cambridge.
Hayden Head recorded his 100th wrestling win, finishing the Kingston Duals with an 8-1 record, including five pins. Zachary Myers at 152 pounds, went undefeated, 9-0 at the event for Beekmantown.
With 23 combined points from Morgan Hinckley and Jessica Bain, Indian Lake/Long Lake pushed past Keene in girls basketball, 30-12.
Mike Gould and Jake Courey each had a double-double to lead Crown Point to a 54-34 win over Wells. Gould recorded 12 points and 12 rebounds and Courey added 11 points and 12 rebounds.
Northeastern Clinton’s Janelle Menard bowled a 159 and a 455 series, Brianna Smith notched a 420 triple, and Sara Adams contributed a 410 triple, pushing the Cougars to a 4-0 win over AuSable Valley.
Beekmantown’s Nate Foster and Carter Frechette each scored twice, while Austin Bradish, Cole Carter and Dereck Fleming each put one in the net, allowing the Eagles to skate to a 7-2 victory over the Hornets.
Carson Hynes of Seton Catholic helped to lead the Knights past the Vikings, 68-62, with 17 points, 14 rebounds and seven blocked shots.
15 YEARS AGO (2006)
Jenna Ruff’s 21-point game coasted Peru to a 57-39 win over Saranac Lake, with teammate Kara Hackett adding on 11 points.
Neal Kirby and Jimmy Akey each scored 20 points in Seton Catholic’s 76-37 dominant win over Lake Placid.
D.J. Barber, Carlos Avellaneda, Cory Rivers and Adam Roberts all won by decision in Beekmantown’s 60-17 wrestling win over Saranac, while Jesse Daniels, Joey Roberts, Josh Nephew and Josh Venne were able to pin down their opponents.
Schyuler Davis recorded 21 points, 12 rebounds and four assists in Keene’s 53-34 win over Johnsburg in boys basketball.
Tory Bouyea notched 17 points in the Hornets’ 64-39 win over Beekmantown.
Mike Thompson scored twice, along with Shawn Dennis, Ryan Busby, Casey Smith and Joey Wilson to skate Plattsburgh State to a 6-2 win over Hamilton.
Megan McComb came off the bench and scored 18 points, four three-pointers, and went 4-for-4 at the free throw line, which led Northeastern Clinton to a 63-40 win over Peru.
Plattsburgh High’s Brandon Hatch notched three first-place finishes, earning 83 points in the boys’ swimming Pentathlon at Franklin Academy against Malone and AuSable Valley.
Melissa Fabiano led the Moriah girls bowling team to a 3-1 win over Peru, with a 170-423 score.
Chazy’s Corey Ellis scored the game-high 20 points in a 60-46 win over Westport.
20 YEARS AGO (2001)
Matt St. Clair’s two touchdowns catches of 55 and 77 yards allowed Peru to defeat Chenango Forks in the Class B State Championship, 14-7.
John Southwick’s two goals, along with Ryan Casey, Jamie Gadway and James Jennette’s one each pushed Northeastern Clinton to a 5-2 hockey win over Indian River.
Lake Placid’s Joe Leonard, Matt St. Louis, Nick Moran and Matt Mueller’s goals gave the Blue Bombers the lead, and they never faultered, winning against Saranac Lake, 4-3.
Todd Forgette rolled a 300, with a series of 237-236-300-768, which led Pappy Jack’s Pub over Morrison & Miller, Inc., 9-6, in the Wednesday Night Classic.
Steve Niederbuhl, Ben Ellsworth and Brady Pratt each scored twice in Saranac Lake’s 7-0 shutout of Tupper Lake, along with Ryan Oliver also netting one.
Mike Barcomb and Damien Nevader’s offensive power led Chazy to a 58-40 victory over Lake Placid, with Barcomb putting up the game-high 27 points and Nevader contributing 14.
On offense for the Bobcats, Cory Bilow netted 20 points and Mike O’Neil 11, while on defense, Joe Kourofsky had four steals and Zack Welch recorded three, leading Northern Adirondack to a 52-41 win over Seton Catholic.
Aimee Marsh netted 22 points, grabbed 14 boards, and recorded five steals in Westport’s 73-33 victory over Schroon Lake.
Erika Covey’s 28 points led the Eagles of Beekmantown to a close win over Moriah, 48-43.
Anthony Rushford and Francis Helm each secured a double-double in Chateauguay’s 46-45 win over Indian Lake, with Rushford leading with 12 points and 10 rebounds and Helm recording 10 points and 18 rebounds.
30 YEARS AGO (1991)
The Plattsburgh State Men’s basketball team won once again for the first time in 15 years against Potsdam, with help from Eugene Snell, Oronde King and Brian Kochanowicz. Todd Wright was also able to score 10, pushing him over the 1,000 point mark.
Jamy Begor tied it and Scott Favreau won it for Northeastern Clinton in a come-from-behind hockey victory over Plattsburgh High. Craig Chenevert scored the first goal of the game for the Cougars at just 34 seconds in.
Missy West scored 20 in Franklin Academy’s 55-15 win over St. Lawrence in Northern Athletic Conference basketball.
Travis Gagnon netted 29 points in Keene’s 62-45 victory over Indian Lake in a non-league basketball game. Gavin Isham notched 12 while Ryan Ferebee recorded nine.
Kevin Thompson and Seth Lewis recorded 13 points each in Ticonderoga’s 52-44 win over Warrensburg.
Alex Carter notched a hat trick in Seton Catholic’s 8-3 win over Franklin Academy. After a 2-all game at the end of the second period, Steve Carney and Matt DeBeer scored for the Huskies, while Jason Cummings and Carter put up some for the Knights, followed by Cory Juneau, Chad Sample and Matt McLane.
Scott Mastrodonato had a hat trick, and with help from Jim Duran, Frank Mariani, Steve Moore and Larry Zinger, the Plattsburgh State Cardinals pushed past the Geneseo Knights, 9-3.
Jared Facteau, Pat Clancy, Eric Pellerin and Jason Venne all recorded wrestling wins in Saranac’s 56-3 victory over AuSable Valley.
Leann Allen and Marie Douglas finished with 10 points each in AuSable Valley’s 48-28 victory over Moriah.
Jason Rock led Saranac to a 63-50 win over Peru with 17 points. Mike Recore netted 13 points, Scott Barr had 12 and Scott Lamare had 10.
40 YEARS AGO (1981)
Danny Fesette recorded 24 points and 10 rebounds en route to St. John’s 77-50 win over Dannemora.
Beekmantown’s Todd Dupell netted 17 as well as six assists in the Eagles’ win over Norwood-Norfolk, 62-41.
Tracy Burrus, with 19 points, 11 rebounds and four steals, Maureen McClendon with 17 points, and Judy Signor with 11 rebounds led the Plattsburgh State women’s basketball team to a 63-30 victory over Clarkson.
Ray Drake recorded 18 and Randy Douglas scored 14 in AuSable Valley’s 84-39 conference opening win over Northeastern Clinton.
Rick Liddell hit a buzzer beater in a JV match between Plattsburgh High and Ticonderoga, sending the game to overtime, while Art Belden put the nail in the coffin with 30 seconds left to give the Sentinels the 54-52 win.
Willsboro’s Rick Provost notched 22 points, Paul Arnold had 13 and Todd Pierce capped it off with 17 points and 11 rebounds to send the Warriors over Chazy, 72-58.
Brian Passino scored 24 points, and grabbed 14 boards en route to Peru’s 74-52 win over Northeastern Clinton.
Ken Recore netted 21 points, leading the Dannemora Knights over the Willsboro Warriors, 84-62.
The Hornets’ Phil Hewitt secured a hat trick, along with two assists, to lead his team past Saratoga, 10-2. Brian Atwood, Mark Strack,Todd Polhemus, Mike LaBarre, Bill Broderick and George Bissell also all scored for Plattsburgh High, with Atwood scoring twice.
Peter Shene was able to notch 25 points leading Mount Assumption over Warrensburg, 65-55. Pat Hurley added on 17 points, while Darren Bracey scored 11.
50 YEARS AGO (1971)
Mike Jerdo hauled in 26 points and 19 rebounds while Pat Oliver notched 19 points in Willsboro’s 73-65 win over Chazy.
MAI’s Jeff MicKinney and John Prue recorded wins in their weight classes, but Peru’s matmen were too much, winning 52-12.
Tom Glasgow added to his 23 point total with a bucket with just ten seconds remaining in the second overtime, pushing his Modern Neon Panthers over the Plattsburgh Air Force Bombers in City Men’s basketball.
Plattsburgh’s Sue Nephew took first place in girls bowling with a score of 180. Betty Ralston of Peru and Dawn Rivet of Northeastern Clinton took second place.
Jim Chilton notched 29 points during Northern Adirondack’s victory over Ticonderoga, 77-66.
The Cardinals’ Don Verkey collected 32 points in the second half to push his team over Lyndon State, 107-76.
Mark Cotter bowled a high series total of 581, scoring games of 189, 191 and 201 in the Northwood League.
With 30 points, Glen Lang pushed Crown Point to a 75-48 win in basketball over Keene Valley.
The Bobcats’ Al Carter picked up the 215 pound win at 2:35 via pin, propelling Northern Adirondack to a 32-29 wrestling win over Saranac Central.
Jim Powers, Grant Inman, Jim Shanley, Jim Rumsey, Paul Engineri, Dave Richards and Wick Davis all swam to wins in Plattsburgh State’s 75-37 victory over Geneseo State.
60 YEARS AGO (1961)
Bill Laundrie, George Rivers, Tom Burnett, Phil Bowman, Allen Helson, Wayne Wilkins and Bob Brown all contributed wins in Plattsburgh High’s 29-21 wrestling victory over Peru.
Marshall Dubray of Lyon Mountain sent his team to victory with 30 points, winning 66-51 over Mooers.
Altona’s Jim Lacey notched 26 points and Elden Burdo secured 18 in the Bomber’s win over Dannemora, 64-49.
Neil Breen and Wayne Lashway’s 14 points, Jim Carpenter and Mike Stanton’s 12, along with Bob Genaway’s 10 marks allowed Plattsburgh State to emerge victorious versus Potsdam in men’s basketball.
In town league basketball, Chuck Pivetta scored 25 points, Jerry Juntunen scored 21 and Tom Kowalaski scored 23 in Lyon Mountain’s 94-84 win over Altona.
Larry French’s 18 points paced Crown Point in a tight 53-52 win over Ticonderoga. Mickey Davis of the Sentinels also recorded 18.
Barbara Culley of the Earlybirds rolled the high single of 154 along with a 407 triple in the Plattsburgh Paint & Glass League.
Peru’s Terry Ladd recorded the game-high 23 points en route to a 72-48 win over Keeseville. Tom Baker and Jim Duprey also contributed with 16 points each.
Jack Glasgow’s 23 tallies pushed the Beekmantown Eagles over the St. Mary’s Academy Saints, 67-43. Don Garrow also threw up 15.
Pins by Eddie LeMay, Bob Cole, Carl Goddeau, Tom Goddeau, Everest Goddeau and Gary Lavarnway, and a decision win from Gary LeMay all contributed to Saranac’s 38-13 wrestling win over Ellenburg.
70 YEARS AGO (1951)
Wayne Benson tallied 15 points in Plattsburgh High’s game with Chateauguay, winning 57-45.
Earl Wells of Plattsburgh and Charlie Binaxes of Watertown were named co-captains of the Champlain College basketball team.
Norm Votraw scored 16 points, pacing St. John’s Academy over Rouses Point, 52-40.
Jim Sears led Plattsburgh State with 22 points, pushing the Cardinals to a 73-53 win.
The Mounties’ Al “Legs” Pinder scored 12 en route to his team’s win over Mineville, 41-25. Tommy Ryan and Ray Watkins also notched 10 points each.
Our Lady of Victory Academy’s Dick Jackich and Dick Cusprine combined for 39 points in their win over Keeseville, 52-43.
Ward Dwight hit a late basket with just six seconds remaining, giving Chazy Legion the 65-63 win over Rheingold.
Plattsburgh State Teachers College’s Jack Smith led the team with 26 points in a JV game against Diamond Match, winning 61-26.
Cal Powers of Lyon Mountain led the team with 24 points, which allowed the Miners to push past Chateauguay, 69-66.
Jack Pepper and Gary Martineau combined for six points in the last 20 seconds of a game against Keeseville, pushing Rheingold to a 73-66 victory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.