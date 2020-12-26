Looking Back: Dec. 27 - Dec. 31

10 YEARS AGO (2010)
The Plattsburgh North Stars, coached by Pat Keleher, officially confirm they will be heading to National Bowl Weekend in Deland, Florida. They are slated to play in the 2011 USA Bowl on Jan. 16, at Spec Martin Stadium at 3:30 p.m..
Hayley Waldron turns in 18 points in Moriah’s 57-42 win against Willsboro.
Ashley Terry, Jess Huber, Shannon Olsen and Amanda Peterson all find the back of the net once as the Chazy girls hockey team takes down Oswego, 4-0.
Dylan Smith records a hat trick to lead the Lake Placid boys past South Glens Falls, 4-1.
Andrew Favro scores 17 points to send Plattsburgh High past Franklin Academy, 55-41. Jared Heden leads the Huskies with 13 points.
Alexis Coolidge drops a game-high 22 points as AuSable Valley defeats New Hartford, 67-51. Megan Strong scores all 11 of her points for the Patriots in a decisive third quarter.
15 YEARS AGO (2005)
Justin Shaheen tosses in 12 points to lead Tupper Lake to a narrow 40-37 win over Saranac Lake. Bill Bova’s 11 points pace the Red Storm.
A game-high 17 points from Brittany Barney does the trick as Lake Placid takes down Plattsburgh High, 33-27.
The New York Olympic Regional Development Authority and United States national team skier Bill Demon reach an agreement whereby the two-time Olympian will wear the ORDA logo and promote the Whiteface/Lake Placid region internationally.
Katelynn Mannix’s free throws late prove to be the difference in Beekmantown’s 41-40 edging of Bethpage. Mannix finishes with nine points, while Lauren Zsido leads all scorers with 14.
Jenna Ruff scores a game-high 21 points, and Sara Rock adds 10 in Peru’s 59-28 defeat against Schroon Lake.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
A.J. Guffey turns in 22 points and grabs eight rebounds to power Moriah past Crown Point, 88-50. Bruce Peters scores 18 for the Panthers.
AuSable Valley’s Jodi Ashline, wrestling in the 119 weight class, records three pins at the Queensbury Invitational to win his class.
Brandon White scores 22 points as St. Regis Falls picked up a 67-51 win against Chateaugay. Daron Tracey’s 19 points powers the Bulldogs.
25 YEARS AGO (1995)
Justin Reil scores all 18 of his points in the second half to help Saranac to a 72-60 win over Northern Adirondack. Duane Floyd supplies the Chiefs with 19 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double performance.
Rick Hall (112), Nate Hathaway (119) and Chad Malley (138) all win individual championships for Franklin Academy at the Central Square Christmas Wrestling Tournament.
Kelly Blake’s 16 points helps Beekmantown past Gouverneur, 87-69. Kevin Lunn (15), Chris Perrone (15), Nick Fortunatus (14), Emmanuel Charlemagne (13) and Dan Munson (10) also hit double figures in the win for the Eagles.
Trent Curry (112) and David Myatt (138) win individual championships, and their Northern Adirondack squad also wins the team title at the Mid-Hudson Invitational Wrestling Tournament.
30 YEARS AGO (1990)
Suzie Paiser hits three of four free throws in the last minute to seal a 42-36 win for Seton Catholic over AuSable Valley. Megan Wood provides the Patriots with a game-high 14 points.
Christine Beebie’s bucket with 25 seconds to go sends Beekmantown past Brushton-Moira, 50-48. Beebie notches a double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds. Suzanne Frenyea leads all scorers with 17 points.
Carl Bradley scores two goals, and Kerry Blanchard posts a shutout as Potsdam blanks Plattsburgh High, 2-0. Rob Dandrow saves 27 shots for the Hornets.
Jeff Haubner scores a team-high 14 points off the bench as Plattsburgh High tops Saranac, 70-44, and wins the Al Zaferakis Memorial Basketball Tournament boys title.
Myrtle Hawksby, bowls what is believed to be the highest series ever for a woman at Bowl Mart Lanes. She rolls a 205-239-245-689 series in the Border Mixed League. The righty from Mooers carries a 186 average.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Paul Krajeski winds up with a game-high 17 points to help AuSable Valley to a 49-33 win against St. John’s.
John Quinn scores two times, and Jon Peryer, Willie Giroux and Jimmy Guay all net one goal to help the St. John’s icers defeat Lake Placid, 5-2. Bosco McKinney records 20 saves for the Irish.
A double-double from Bill Brennan that features 17 points and 17 rebounds carries Ticonderoga to a 60-46 win against North Warren.
Jim Bushey’s goal with 20 seconds remaining in regulation helps Northern Adirondack salvage a 4-4 tie with Northeastern Clinton.
50 YEARS AGO (1970)
Chris Cringle powers Saranac with 27 points in the Chiefs’ 83-69 defeat of St. John’s. Roger Long (20) and Elmond Henry (18) combine for 38 more points for Saranac.
Bill Java’s 19 points helps Moriah to a 71-41 thrashing of winless Beekmantown. Jamie Proctor records a game-high 20 points for the Eagles.
Willsboro principal Ralph Marcotte says 155 people have enrolled in the third Willsboro-Essex Ski Program.
With five seconds left, Hugh Bardsley drops two pressure foul shots through the twines to give Peru a 71-70 win over St. John’s.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
Led by 23 points from Bill Flynn, Our Lady of Victory picks up a 53-51 win against St. John’s
Jack Fitzpatrick scores eight points and grabs eight rebounds in Mount Assumption’s 66-56 defeat of Plattsburgh High.
The Port Henry Hawks open their season with a 100-85 victory against the Mineville All-Stars. Doug Anson’s 34 points pace the Hawks, while Charlie Turek (29) and Joe Brennan (22) add a combined 51 points for Mineville.
Cal Cantrell the director of the Whiteface Mountain Ski School sits down with Press-Republican writers for an article where he details and passes on a few hints on how to have a successful ski season.
70 YEARS AGO (1950)
Jim Sears (21) and Bob Pearl (17) combine for 38 points to lead St. John’s to a commanding 86-49 victory against Plattsburgh High.
City of Plattsburgh Recreation Director Peter Blumette announces the rink behind Plattsburgh High School is set to go for the public to use for ice skating.
James C. (Bunny) Sheffield of Lake Placid is named as the brakeman of the U.S. four-man bobsled team. Sheffield replaces Lake Placid resident William D’Amico who has retired from the sport. The team is rounded out by Stan Benham, Pat Martin and Jim Atkinson.
80 YEARS AGO (1940)
Norwich University defeats Plattsburgh State Normal School, which is forced to play the last three minutes without the injured Lefty Marleau. Freshman Beyerl leads Plattsburgh with 11 points.
Mead bowls a 180-254-203-637 series to lead the New York Telephone Co. to a big win in the Industrial League at Nash Recreation Center.
